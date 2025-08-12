How Can CBDCs Transform Reserve Diversification For A More Resilient Global Economy?

With the global financial environment still undergoing changes, central banks are faced with the very basic question of how to diversify their reserves in a way that enhances stability, keeps risk at its lowest level, and is consistent with changing economic environments. Foreign exchange reserves have for long been dominated by the major currencies like the US dollar, euro, and yen, supplemented by holdings in gold and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). However, the advent of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) introduces an entirely new and potentially groundbreaking tool for reserve diversification. Understanding The Role of CBDCs here can tell us how they are capable of altering the monetary stability of the world.