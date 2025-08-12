Crypto Vs. SDRs: Rethinking Reserve Assets In A Digital Age

Beyond transparency, crypto assets also provide unparalleled programmability, as well as inclusivity. Smart contract platforms like Ethereum enable low-cost, cross-border transactions that can be automated in a way that is simply not available with SDRs. The adaptable technology also has the capacity to cut out time and complexity in settlements that would otherwise affect any global financial transaction. While SDRs can only be accessed by governments and key institutions, crypto assets will be accessible to all people, and will bring about inclusion of citizens, businesses, and underbanked areas as well. For emerging economies especially, it also opens new avenues regarding financial inclusion, financial stability, and freedom from the USD or other dominant currencies in the world.