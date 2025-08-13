Can $20 In Pepe Or Shiba Inu Still Make You A Millionaire Or Is This Altcoin The Smarter Bet?

The crypto universe is famous for turning small investments into a fortune — but can buying $20 worth of PEPE or Shiba Inu coin still make you a millionaire by 2025? Both meme coins have yielded astronomical returns in the past, but increasingly with more competition.
New entrant is causing tongues to wag with its imminent wallet launch and revolutionary cross-border payment technology. Let's break down how these developments stack up in the current market.
Where PEPE and Shiba Inu Stand Now
The present trading price of PEPE is $0.00001116, which has decreased by 5.76% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap stands at $4.69 billion, with a trading volume of $793.33 million, a 1.41% rise.
The Shiba Inu coin price is $0.00001279, decreasing by 4.27% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $7.53 billion, with a trading volume of $254.26 million, a growth of 18.3%.
Both tokens remain some of the top meme coins, yet their appreciation in prices has slowed down since their respective peak peaks. To investment hunters of the next breakout altcoin 2025, newer releases with use cases in real life may be more valuable.
Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction
Remittix (RTX) is trading at , having collected over $19 million and sold 590+ million tokens in its presale. In contrast to meme coins, RTX is solving an actual problem of a $19 trillion payment problem — enabling direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries.
The project recently unveiled its beta wallet launch in Q3 with instant crypto-to-fiat conversion based on real-time FX rates. This makes it a low gas fee cryptocurrency with real-world applicability for freelancers, remitters, and businesses that need cross-border settlements.
Key Highlights:
Supported by 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies
Audited by CertiK for industry-leading blockchain security
40% presale bonus tokens available for a limited time
$250,000 Remittix Giveaway now live
When the presale hits $20M, the team will reveal their inaugural Centralized Exchange listing, increasing liquidity and access.
Can RTX Become the Next Altcoin Monster?
While meme coins PEPE and Shiba Inu coin rely on hype, RTX's balance of utility, security, and adoption potential gives it an edge. Its cross-chain DeFi project structure, low costs, and global payment capabilities place it as one of the best contenders among top crypto under $1.
For anyone searching for the best crypto presale 2025, Remittix checks all the boxes — functional real-world usage, growing network, and clear roadmap. Harmony between utility and timing in the market could position it among the fastest-growing crypto 2025 projects before listings are even started.
