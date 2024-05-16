The Best Smart TVs Under 50000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR support, and comprehensive connectivity options, offering a premium viewing experience suitable for various entertainment needs.
Best Budget: is our top pick for its 4K HDR display, Google TV integration, Dolby Audio support, and sleek design, delivering impressive features at an affordable price point.
Buying a TV online can be overwhelming due to the abundance of search results. The rapid advancements in technology, such as 4K resolution, High-Definition Television (HD TV), and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, have made it even more challenging to choose the right one. These cutting-edge features are now available within a mid-budget range of 50000, adding to the complexity of making the right choice.
To simplify your decision-making process, we have compiled a curated list of from renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and others that incorporate the latest specifications and features. Our selection ensures you can easily find the with the most advanced technology and visually appealing designs, all within your budget.
You can expect high-resolution screens, smart functionalities, and sleek designs that will complement any living space. By focusing on quality and affordability, we aim to make your purchase decision easier and more informed.
Explore our collection of the best smart TVs under 50000 and discover the perfect model that meets your needs and preferences. With our comprehensive guide, you can confidently invest in a smart TV that delivers exceptional entertainment experiences without exceeding your budget.
Factors to consider when purchasing for a TV under 50000
Display Type: Choose between LED, OLED, and QLED for the best picture quality within your budget.
Resolution: Opt for 4K resolution for a sharper and more detailed picture.
Refresh Rate: Look for at least a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother motion, particularly if you watch a lot of sports or play video games.
Smart Features: Ensure the TV has built-in smart functionalities like Wi-Fi, streaming apps, and voice control.
Operating System: Check for user-friendly operating systems like Android TV, WebOS, or Tizen.
Connectivity Options: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting various devices.
Sound Quality: Look for good built-in speakers or compatibility with external sound systems.
HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances color and contrast for a better viewing experience.
Size and Design: Choose a size that fits your space and a design that complements your décor.
Gaming Features: If you're a gamer, look for low input lag and gaming-specific features.
Remote Control: Ensure the remote is easy to use and supports essential functions like voice commands.
Screen Mirroring: Check if the TV supports screen mirroring from smartphones and other devices.
Viewing Angles: Consider models with wide viewing angles for consistent picture quality from different positions.
Updates and Support: Ensure the TV receives regular software updates for improved performance and features.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We rigorously evaluated each TV's factors like display quality, including resolution, colour accuracy, and brightness, to ensure top-notch visual performance.
Brand Reputation: We focused on reputable brands known for their quality and reliability. This ensures that the TVs we recommend offer long-term durability and excellent performance.
Comparison Analysis: We compared each model's strengths and weaknesses, focusing on areas like display technology, resolution, and refresh rates. This helped us identify the top performers in each category.
Customer Feedback: Real customer reviews and ratings were analysed to gauge the overall satisfaction with each model. This helped us understand common issues and advantages from a user perspective.
Value for Money: We compared prices and features to identify TVs that offer the best value for your investment. This means you get the most advanced features without exceeding your budget.
Below is a List if Best TVs under 50000 in India
Experience vibrant entertainment with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, this TV delivers lifelike picture quality with fine-tuned colours and enhanced contrast. With features like 4K Upscaling and HDR support, every detail pops on the screen. You get to enjoy seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.
The included Bixby voice assistant allows for effortless control, while Adaptive Sound optimises audio based on content type. Additionally, Auto Low Latency Mode ensures smooth gaming experiences with low input lag. With its sleek design and adjustable stand, this TV adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Upgrade your entertainment setup today with the Samsung TV.
Specifications:
Price: 49,990 (
MRP 68,90027% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: 4K Resolution
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Sound: 20W Output
Voice Assistant: Bixby Compatible
Smart Features: Tizen OS
Remote: SolarCell Charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Vivid picture quality
|Display quality could be improved
|User-friendly interface
|Average sound output
|Adjustable stand provides flexibility
|Wide range of smart features
|Intuitive navigation
|seamless connectivity
What's in the box?
Unit TV
Remote Control,
User Manual
Power Cable
Table Stand Base
User’s Testimonial: "Being my first TV purchase, I was a bit apprehensive, but those worries were quickly put to rest. Samsung has certainly set the bar high with this model. The Smart features add an extra layer of convenience, allowing me to easily access streaming services and other content with just a few clicks. Overall, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. If you're in the market for a new TV, look no further - this one's a winner!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice status and 4.2-star ratings from over 7000+ reviewers, indicating high satisfaction and reliability.
The OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S in black offers immersive home entertainment with its 4K UHD display, delivering stunning visuals with HDR10+ certification and a billion colors. With 30W speakers co-tuned with Dynaudio, it ensures well-balanced cinematic audio quality. Its sleek bezel-less design and durable metal stand enhance aesthetics while the OnePlus Connect 2.0 feature enables seamless smartphone connectivity.
Powered by Android TV 10, it supports hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and provides access to various apps via the Play Store. Additionally, OxygenPlay 2.0 offers content from multiple providers, and the shared album feature lets you share memories directly on the TV. With comprehensive connectivity options and hands-free voice control, it offers a convenient and enjoyable viewing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 49,999 (
MRP 69,99929% Off)
Brand: OnePlus
Display: 4K UHD
Sound: 30W Dynaudio
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Operating System: Android TV 10
Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video
Voice Control: Google Assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek bezel-less design
|UI tends to lag at times
|Immersive sound quality
|Connectivity issues
|Hands-free voice control
|High-quality display
|Hands-free voice control
|Wide range of supported apps
What's in the box?
TV unit
Remote
AC Power Cord
AV In Adapter
Set Stand
User manual
User’s Testimonial: "Picture quality is amazing and you really need to see it to believe it...trust me I have a 75 inch Vu and it's a lot better. A lot of modes to play with. USE AI for automatic picture settings. Else use the Image mode for default optimum settings. The OS lags a bit I agree. So I tuned into developer settings to remove the animations and it is working like a charm. This will be resolved with future updates. Even phones need this kinda support. This is not a paid review..it is a genuine review with the product after intensive hands-on. So please go ahead and buy..."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its highly rated performance and popularity, evidenced by its 4.2-star ratings on Amazon and over 300+ purchases last month.
The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L provides an excellent viewing experience with its 4K UHD display and X1 processor, reducing noise and enhancing resolution. With Motionflow XR 100, enjoy stutter-free visuals in fast-moving sequences. Access over 700,000 movies and TV shows with Google TV and organise them based on your preferences. Google Assistant allows for convenient voice searches across apps and platforms.
The TV's Dolby Audio delivers rich, clear sound, enhancing your audio experience. With Chromecast built-in, cast your favourite content from your mobile device to the TV. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth headphones and earbuds for a hands-free viewing experience. X-Protection Pro ensures your TV is protected from dust, power spikes, moisture, and lightning strikes. Get started with your entertainment with the dedicated Netflix button on the remote.
Specifications:
Price: 39,990 (
MRP 59,90033% Off)
Brand: Sony
Display: LED, 4K
Sound: Dolby Audio, 20W
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Size: 43 inches
Operating System: Google TV
Dimensions: 7.7D x 97.1W x 57.5H cm
Processor: X1
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear and vibrant display
|Occasional lag with heavy multitasking
|Delivers rich room-filling sound
|Remote control design could improve
|Crisp and detailed picture quality
|Top notch performance
|Sleek and minimalistic aesthetics
|Easy to set up and use
What's in the box?
LED TV
AC Adapter
AC Power Cord
Remote Control
User Manual
2 AAA Batteries
User’s Testimonial: "I must say, it has exceeded my expectations. The picture quality is stunning, with vibrant colours and crisp details that make every movie night feel like a cinematic experience. The sound quality is equally impressive, delivering immersive audio that fills the room. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to my living room, and the smart features make navigating through content a breeze. Overall, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Sony has once again proven why they are a leader in the TV industry."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar 4.7-star ratings, recent surge in 1K purchases, and Amazon's choice endorsement.
The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray delivers a captivating viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. AI Super Upscaling enhances non-4K content to near-4K quality, while Dynamic Tone Mapping optimises HDR for improved contrast and detail.
The TV features AI Sound Pro for virtual surround sound, Filmmaker Mode for a cinematic experience, and WebOS Smart TV for easy access to unlimited OTT apps. With Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can stream content effortlessly. The TV also supports Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer for enhanced gaming, and Sports Alert for keeping track of your favourite teams. With its slim design and immersive features, this LG TV delivers an exceptional entertainment experience.
Specifications:
Price: 49,499 (
MRP 71,99031% Off)
Brand: LG
Display: 4K Ultra HD
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Sound: AI Sound Pro
Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
Smart Features: WebOS Smart TV
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
|Occasional software glitches
|Stunning 4K display
|Remote control could be better
|Powerful Processor
|Immersive sound quality
|Smooth refresh rate
What's in the box?
1 UHD 4K TV
Warranty Card
Remote Control
2 Batteries
Table Top Stand
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "The display and sound quality on this tv is fantastic at this price point. The installation person arrived the same day as delivery, I didn’t have to do anything extra. Good service from Amazon and great product by LG!"
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with 4.2 stars, guaranteeing quality and customer satisfaction.
The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN in black comes with4K clarity, Dolby Vision, and wide colour gamut that provide an exceptional home entertainment experience with its. You can easily enjoy lifelike visuals powered by the Vivid Picture Engine and MEMC Engine Reality Flow, while immersive sound is delivered through Dolby Audio and DTS X technologies.
With Google TV integration and Patchwall access, you can effortlessly explore a wide range of content from various apps and subscriptions. The premium metal bezel-less design adds elegance to any living space. Powered by a Quad-core A55 chip, this TV ensures smooth navigation and performance. With future-ready connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple ports, the Xiaomi X Series TV offers seamless connectivity to your devices for an enhanced viewing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 32,999 (MRP 44,999 27% Off)
Brand: Xiaomi
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K
Sound Output: 30 Watts
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features: Google TV, Patchwall
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly interface
|Limited connection options
|Crisp 4K resolution
|Basic remote control
|Decent sound quality
|Loaded with advanced features
|Sleek, bezel-less design
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
2 Table Stand Base along with screws
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
2 AAA Battery
User’s Testimonial: "It has been 10 days or more i used this TV and the best part is the picture quality as well as the sound system, same day delivery and same day installation .... Thanks Amazon .(" - ")"
Why it's worth buying: With its 4.2-star rating from over 22,000 Amazon reviewers and the Amazon Choice badge, this product is a trusted and highly recommended option.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do Smart TVs under 50000 require a subscription to use their features?
While some Smart TV features are free to use, such as accessing basic apps and channels, certain services may require subscription fees. For example, streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney typically require a subscription for full access to their content libraries.
Are Smart TVs compatible with external devices like gaming consoles?
Yes, Smart TVs often come with multiple HDMI ports and USB ports, allowing you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and media streaming devices like Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.
How do I update the software on my Smart TV?
Smart TVs typically receive software updates automatically when connected to the internet. However, you can also check for updates manually through the settings menu of your TV to ensure you have the latest features and security patches.
Do Smart TVs under 50000 consume more electricity than regular TVs?
Smart TVs may consume slightly more electricity due to their internet connectivity and additional features. However, the difference in power consumption is usually minimal.
Can I mirror content from my smartphone or tablet to a Smart TV?
Yes, most Smart TVs support screen mirroring or casting features, allowing you to display content from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop on the TV screen wirelessly. This feature is often referred to as Miracast, AirPlay, or Chromecast.
The Bottom Line
Smart TVs under 50000 offer a convenient and feature-rich entertainment experience. With their ability to stream content, access apps, and connect to other devices, they enhance your viewing options and provide flexibility in how you consume media. Our list of recommendations provides a curated selection of top models, ensuring you get the best value for your budget. Investing in a Smart TV from our recommendations can greatly enhance your home entertainment setup and provide long-term value for your viewing needs
