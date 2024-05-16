The Best Smart TVs Under 50000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) HD Smart LED TV stands out with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR support, and comprehensive connectivity options, offering a premium viewing experience suitable for various entertainment needs.

Best Budget: Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) TV is our top pick for its 4K HDR display, Google TV integration, Dolby Audio support, and sleek design, delivering impressive features at an affordable price point.

Buying a TV online can be overwhelming due to the abundance of search results. The rapid advancements in technology, such as 4K resolution, High-Definition Television (HD TV), and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, have made it even more challenging to choose the right one. These cutting-edge features are now available within a mid-budget range of 50000, adding to the complexity of making the right choice.

To simplify your decision-making process, we have compiled a curated list of top models from renowned brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and others that incorporate the latest specifications and features. Our selection ensures you can easily find the best smart TVs with the most advanced technology and visually appealing designs, all within your budget.

You can expect high-resolution screens, smart functionalities, and sleek designs that will complement any living space. By focusing on quality and affordability, we aim to make your purchase decision easier and more informed.

Explore our collection of the best smart TVs under 50000 and discover the perfect model that meets your needs and preferences. With our comprehensive guide, you can confidently invest in a smart TV that delivers exceptional entertainment experiences without exceeding your budget.

Factors to consider when purchasing for a TV under 50000

Display Type: Choose between LED, OLED, and QLED for the best picture quality within your budget.

Resolution: Opt for 4K resolution for a sharper and more detailed picture.

Refresh Rate: Look for at least a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother motion, particularly if you watch a lot of sports or play video games.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has built-in smart functionalities like Wi-Fi, streaming apps, and voice control.

Operating System: Check for user-friendly operating systems like Android TV, WebOS, or Tizen.

Connectivity Options: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting various devices.

Sound Quality: Look for good built-in speakers or compatibility with external sound systems.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances color and contrast for a better viewing experience.

Size and Design: Choose a size that fits your space and a design that complements your décor.

Gaming Features: If you're a gamer, look for low input lag and gaming-specific features.

Remote Control: Ensure the remote is easy to use and supports essential functions like voice commands.

Screen Mirroring: Check if the TV supports screen mirroring from smartphones and other devices.

Viewing Angles: Consider models with wide viewing angles for consistent picture quality from different positions.

Updates and Support: Ensure the TV receives regular software updates for improved performance and features.

How we picked them for you

Performance Evaluation: We rigorously evaluated each TV's factors like display quality, including resolution, colour accuracy, and brightness, to ensure top-notch visual performance.

Brand Reputation: We focused on reputable brands known for their quality and reliability. This ensures that the TVs we recommend offer long-term durability and excellent performance.

Comparison Analysis: We compared each model's strengths and weaknesses, focusing on areas like display technology, resolution, and refresh rates. This helped us identify the top performers in each category.

Customer Feedback: Real customer reviews and ratings were analysed to gauge the overall satisfaction with each model. This helped us understand common issues and advantages from a user perspective.

Value for Money: We compared prices and features to identify TVs that offer the best value for your investment. This means you get the most advanced features without exceeding your budget.

Below is a List if Best TVs under 50000 in India