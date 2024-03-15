The Best Memory Foam Mattress in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as our top pick, offering AIHA-certified orthopedic support, 5-zone orthopedic relief foam, and a 100-night trial period, ensuring optimal comfort and durability.
Best Budget: The impresses as our budget-friendly choice, featuring a 5D SleepTech Curved Foam design, Biocrystals for stress relief, and a 10-year warranty, providing quality sleep at an affordable price.
When it comes to a good night's sleep, few things are as important as a comfortable and supportive mattress. In India, memory foam mattresses have gained popularity for their ability to provide both.
Amongst the diverse array of mattress types available, memory foam stands out for its unique ability to contour to the body's shape, offering personalised support and pressure relief. This attribute has earned memory foam mattresses a loyal following among sleep enthusiasts, athletes, and individuals suffering from chronic pain alike.
From luxurious memory foam beds designed to cradle you in a cocoon of tranquillity to affordable yet high-quality options that prioritise both comfort and budget, we delve into the diverse spectrum of offerings.
However, with this proliferation of options flooding the market, choosing the right memory foam mattress can be a daunting task. To make this task a tad bit easier for you we have curated a list of best memory foam mattresses in India, highlighting some good options available, their benefits, and how to choose the right one for your needs so that you can make an informed decision.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a memory foam mattress
Density: Higher density foam typically offers better support and durability. Aim for a density of at least 4-5 pounds per cubic foot for long-lasting comfort.
Firmness: Consider your preferred level of firmness, whether you prefer a softer feel for pressure relief or a firmer surface for better spinal alignment.
Thickness: Thicker mattresses often provide more layers of foam for added comfort and support. Optimal thickness ranges from 10 to 12 inches, although preferences may vary.
Cooling Technology: Look for memory foam mattresses with cooling features such as gel-infused foam or open-cell designs to regulate temperature and prevent overheating during sleep.
Motion Isolation: If you share your bed, choose a mattress with excellent motion isolation properties to minimise disturbances from your partner's movements during the night.
Edge Support: A mattress with reinforced edges ensures stability and prevents sagging, making it easier to sit or sleep near the edge without feeling like you might roll off.
Durability: Assess the mattress's durability by examining the quality of materials and construction. Look for reputable brands with high-density foam and sturdy support layers for long-lasting performance.
How we chose them for you
Research: We conducted extensive research into the memory foam mattress market in India to understand the key considerations buyers should keep in mind.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and feedback to understand the common pain points and preferences when it comes to memory foam mattresses.
Common Pain Points: We identified common pain points experienced by mattress shoppers and tailored our selection criteria to address these concerns effectively.
Brand Credibility: We evaluated the credibility and reputation of mattress brands, prioritising those with a proven track record of delivering high-quality products and excellent customer service.
Value for Money: We considered the balance between price and features, ensuring that the factors we selected offer tangible value to consumers in their quest for the best memory foam mattress.
Below is a list of best memory foam mattress along with the price
Experience unparalleled comfort and support with the Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress. Crafted with next-gen memory foam and high resilience foam, this mattress adapts to your body shape, providing excellent back support. Its medium-firm feel ensures a perfect balance of comfort and stability, ideal for adults seeking restorative sleep. The breathable premium fabric cover promotes airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night.
Hypoallergenic and orthopaedic, it caters to various sleep needs. The removable cover, machine washable for easy maintenance, adds convenience to its list of benefits. With a 10-year manufacturer warranty, this mattress offers lasting peace of mind. Upgrade your sleep experience with Wakefit's innovative memory foam mattress, designed to enhance your sleep quality effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 12,865 (
MRP 15,62918% Off)
Brand: Wakefit
Size: King
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Thickness: 6 Inches
Cover Material: Premium Fabric
Firmness: Medium, Firm
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Warranty: 10 Years
Pros
Cons
Superior comfort
Limited thickness options
Excellent back support
May be too firm for some
Breathable fabric helps cooling
Hypoallergenic and orthopaedic
Removable washable cover
Low motion transfer
User’s Review: As someone who values the importance of quality sleep, I recently decided to invest in a new mattress, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. After extensive research and consideration, I opted for the Wakefit mattress, and it has truly transformed my nightly routine. I believe it's worth every penny:
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.5-star rating from over 74,000 satisfied customers on Amazon, this memory foam mattress delivers exceptional comfort and support, making it a worthwhile investment for a rejuvenating night's sleep.
Enhance your sleep experience with the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress, meticulously crafted for exceptional comfort and support. Featuring Impressions Memory Foam and high-density foam layers, this medium-firm mattress ensures snug comfort and pressure point relief. Its quilted polycotton cover enhances breathability, while the Neem Fresche technology guarantees a clean and germ-free snooze.
Designed with orthopaedic technology, it promotes healthy posture alignment and ventilation for a refreshing night's rest. The unique wave zoning design provides targeted support zones, ensuring optimal back comfort. Impressions foam naturally adjusts to your body contours, offering soft, contour-hugging comfort year-round. With a 5-year warranty and anti-skid bottom fabric for stability, this Sleepwell Ortho Mattress delivers unparalleled quality and peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 13,212 (
MRP 17,61625% Off)
Brand: Sleepwell
Type: Ortho Mattress
Size: King (72x70x6 Inches)
Material: Memory Foam
Firmness: Medium Firm
Cover: Poly Cotton
Layers: 3
Warranty: 5 Years
Pros
Cons
Orthopaedic support
Structural integrity may be poor
Breathable and ventilated
Anti-microbial technology
High-density foam layers
Pressure point relief
Quilted for added comfort
User’s Review: Mattress is good but very heavy. I bought this mattress because of back pain issues and memory foam actually helps with this. Dimensions and quality are up to the mark. Always go for 8 inches or above in thickness.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its orthopaedic support, pressure point relief, and breathable design. Rated 4.1 stars on Amazon for customer satisfaction and quality.
Discover the epitome of comfort and orthopaedic support with the Livpure Smart Ortho CurvX Memory Foam Mattress. Engineered with innovative 5D SleepTech Curved Foam and Dow ComfortScienceTM Technology, this mattress offers customised pressure-relieving support for a restorative sleep experience. The plush memory foam top enhances comfort, while the embedded Biocrystals induce stress-relieving relaxation for improved sleep quality. Its Oeko Tex Certified Premium Fabric ensures safety and sustainability, while the removable zipper cover adds convenience. Experience enhanced ventilation and sweat-free sleep year-round, thanks to advanced microclimate technology. With a focus on holistic wellness, this mattress is resistant to dust, mites, and allergens, offering a luxurious yet durable sleep solution. Wake up to rejuvenating sleep and feel refreshed with Livpure!
Specifications:
Price: 13,846 (
MRP 30,57055% Off)
Size: King, 75x72
Special Feature: Memory Foam Top, Orthopaedic
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Brand: Livpure Smart
Product Dimensions: 190.5L x 182.9W x 20.3H cm
Colour: White
Model Name: Ortho CurvX
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
Cover Material: Poly Cotton
Number of Layers: 3
Firmness Description: Medium
Construction Type: Foam Construction
Item Weight: 22.02 kg
Pros
Cons
Resistant to dust mites and allergens
Thickness could be improved
Embedded Biocrystals induce stress relief
Finishing could be better
Superior airflow helps with cooling comfort
Plush design for luxurious comfort
Customised support for pressure relief
Oeko Tex Certified fabric ensures safety
User’s Review: Purchased this Livpure Smart Duos Reversible HR Foam Mattress after comparing multiple brands, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. Not only is the quality top-notch, but it also fits well within my budget. The comfort and durability of this mattress exceeded my expectations. I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase and would highly recommend it to others looking for a high-quality mattress at an affordable price. Great job, Livpure!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for customised orthopaedic support and stress-relieving Biocrystals. With 4.1 stars from 1100+ ratings, it's trusted for superior comfort and effectiveness.
Experience superior back support and orthopaedic comfort with The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopaedic Pro mattress. Utilising patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology developed by DRDO scientists, this mattress intelligently adapts to every body shape, providing optimal natural posture alignment and relief from back pain. The Smart GRIDs 2500+ air channels ensure adequate air circulation for a cooler and deeper sleep throughout the night. Certified by the All India Health Association (AIHA), this mattress is scientifically proven to be the ultimate orthopaedic solution for back pain relief. The 5-zone orthopaedic support system, including the Ortho Relief foam and an additional orthopaedic support layer, enhances spinal comfort and provides a firmness score of 8 for a firmer feel. The premium knitted melange fabric cover with an anti-skid base adds an extra layer of protection, making it hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. With a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty, this mattress offers quality sleep.
Specifications:
Price: 26,990 (
MRP 49,31945% Off)
Brand: The Sleep Company
Size: Queen (72x66)
Firmness: Extra Firm
Technology: SmartGRID
Certification: AIHA Ortho
Cover Material: Knitted Melange
Air Channels: 2500+
Warranty: 10 years
Pros
Cons
Targeted orthopaedic support
Firmness may be too much for some
Effective back pain relief
Superior air circulation
Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly
Durable and anti-skid base
100-night trial period
User’s Review: After conducting thorough research, I decided to purchase this particular product, and I am delighted with my decision. I took my parents' recommendation, who have been using this mattress for quite some time. I can confidently give this mattress a 5-star rating for its exceptional comfort. The quality of the mattress is awe-inspiring, and I am confident that it will last for years to come. If you are planning to buy a new mattress, I highly recommend this one.
Why it's worth buying: With 77% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, this mattress is lauded for its exceptional orthopaedic support, effective back pain relief, and superior air circulation, making it a worthy investment for a restorative sleep experience.
The Emma Original Ortho Mattress, a German-engineered masterpiece designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and support. With its 8-inch height and memory foam fill, this orthopaedic mattress is perfect for adults seeking relief from back pain. The patented AIRGOCELL layer and HALO memory foam ensure a cooler sleep experience by controlling the micro-climate between the mattress and your covers. The HRX Support foam adapts to your sleep style regardless of your weight or height, providing pressure relief in all sleeping positions. This mattress is built to last with premium materials, guaranteed to provide durable support for all body types and sleep positions. Experience the world's best-selling orthopaedic mattress and wake up refreshed and pain-free every day with Emma Original Ortho Mattress.
Specifications:
Price: 8,399 (
MRP 35,00076% Off)
Brand: Emma
Size: 72x30 inches
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Height: 8 inches
Firmness: Plush
Coil Type: Micro Coil
Warranty: 15 Years
Pros
Cons
Effective back pain relief
May be too plush for some
Versatile comfort for all sleepers
Foam may be a little hard foam
Superior temperature regulation
Durable and long-lasting
Award-winning materials and design
Orthopaedic support for all body types
User’s Review: I'm writing this review post after 8 months of usage. I have been suffering from lower/mid back pain since a while. It's mainly muscular. For a long time, I'll be shifting from sleeping on my back to the sides and it'll always be disturbed. In the morning, I would have that stiff feeling on my back. One of the best mattresses I ever slept on..even more comfortable than a hotel matters. It is not too jumpy, meanwhile it is very soft and light weighted. We ordered ortho memory foam and it is very good ergonomically, so you don't feel any cramp or discomfort after sleeping. It lets you sleep in your most comfortable posture without straining neck or back or shoulder.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective back pain relief and superior temperature regulation. Customers praise its durability and orthopedic support, earning it 4.2 stars on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does a memory foam mattress last?
On average, a memory foam mattress can last between 7 to 10 years with proper care and maintenance, making it a durable investment in your sleep quality.
Are memory foam mattresses good for back pain?
Yes, memory foam mattresses are often recommended for individuals with back pain due to their ability to provide customised support and pressure relief, promoting spinal alignment and alleviating discomfort.
Do memory foam mattresses sleep hot?
While traditional memory foam mattresses may retain heat, newer models often incorporate cooling technologies such as gel-infused foam or open-cell designs to regulate temperature and promote cooler sleep.
Can memory foam mattresses be flipped?
Memory foam mattresses are typically designed with specific layers and should not be flipped. However, rotating the mattress head-to-toe every few months can help prolong its lifespan and maintain even wear.
Do memory foam mattresses smell?
Some memory foam mattresses may emit a slight odor initially due to off-gassing, but this usually dissipates within a few days to a few weeks after unpacking and airing out the mattress.
Are memory foam mattresses hypoallergenic?
Many memory foam mattresses are hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites and allergens, making them an ideal choice for individuals with allergies or sensitivities.
Wrapping up
Memory foam mattresses offer a myriad of benefits, including personalised support, pressure relief, and hypoallergenic properties, making them a popular choice for improving sleep quality. When selecting the best memory foam mattress, considerations such as firmness, thickness, cooling features, and warranty should be evaluated.
Choosing from our list ensures access to top-rated brands known for their quality, durability, and innovation in sleep technology. With options ranging from orthopaedic support to advanced cooling systems, our curated selection provides something for every sleeper's preference and budget, guaranteeing a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep.
