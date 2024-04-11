The 5 Best Shoes Under 2000 in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best shoes for men with its breathable mesh upper, cushioned lightstrike IMEVA midsole, and durable rubber outsole, making it an ideal choice for running enthusiasts seeking comfort and support.
Best Budget: is our top pick for best shoes for women that offer a stylish design, lightweight mesh, textile upper, cushioned footbed, and patterned outsole, providing excellent value for those looking for affordability without compromising on quality or performance.
It's almost a given that everyone owns at least one, if not several, pairs of best shoes. They're not just a fashion statement but a comfort necessity, effortlessly elevating any outfit. The market has responded aptly to the growing demand, particularly among the ever-fashionable Gen-Z, with an inundation of brands catering to every whim and preference.
Recognizing this, we've undertaken the task of sifting through the plethora of offerings to bring forth a curated selection of the most popular and affordable shoes. Our aim? To simplify your decision-making process and aid you in finding that perfect pair that not only complements your style but also fits snugly within your budget.
From household names like Adidas and Puma to lesser-known gems waiting to be discovered, we've scoured the market to ensure our list encompasses a diverse range of brands and styles. Whether you're looking for sneakers for your daily jog, stylish kicks for a night out, or casual slip-ons for a relaxed day, we've got your back.
So, if you're ready to upgrade your shoe game without breaking the bank, dive into our comprehensive guide and find the best pair of shoes under 2000 to complement your wardrobe.
Types of shoes available under 2000 in India
Casual Sneakers: Versatile and comfortable, casual sneakers come in various colours and designs, suitable for everyday wear with jeans, shorts, or casual outfits.
Athletic Shoes: Designed for sports and physical activities, athletic shoes offer features such as cushioning, support, and traction, available in styles like running shoes, training shoes, and walking shoes.
Canvas Shoes: Lightweight and breathable, canvas shoes are perfect for casual outings and everyday wear, featuring a canvas upper and rubber sole in classic lace-up or slip-on styles.
Slip-On Shoes: Convenient and easy to wear, slip-on shoes are ideal for quick errands or casual occasions, available in styles like loafers, moccasins, and espadrilles.
Walking Sneakers: Versatile shoes with cushioned midsoles and flexible outsoles, perfect for everyday walking and casual wear.
Running Shoes: These are designed for running and jogging, providing cushioning, support, and traction.
Crucial things you should consider before purchasing a pair of shoes under 2000
Purpose: Determine the intended use of the shoes, whether for casual wear, sports, or formal occasions, to choose the appropriate style and features.
Foot Type: Understand your foot type (flat, neutral, or high arch) to select shoes that offer adequate support and stability.
Fit and Size: Ensure proper fit by trying on shoes and checking for sufficient toe room, width, and snugness around the heel to prevent discomfort and blisters.
Comfort: Prioritise comfort features such as cushioned insoles, padded collars, and soft materials to enhance comfort, especially for long hours of wear.
Support: Look for shoes with adequate arch support and a stable heel counter to prevent overpronation or supination and reduce the risk of injuries.
Durability: Assess the quality of materials, construction, and stitching to ensure long-lasting durability, especially for frequent use or rigorous activities.
Traction: Choose shoes with a grippy outsole pattern or specialised traction features to provide reliable grip and prevent slips or falls, especially on slippery surfaces.
Breathability: Opt for shoes with breathable mesh panels, perforations, or moisture-wicking lining to promote airflow and keep feet cool and dry, reducing the risk of odours and discomfort.
Cushioning: Check for adequate cushioning in the midsole and heel to absorb shock and impact during activities, providing enhanced comfort and reducing fatigue.
How we picked them for you
Quality Assessment: Each shoe underwent a thorough quality assessment, considering factors such as materials, construction, comfort, and durability to ensure they meet our standards and offer value for money.
Customer Feedback Analysis: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any recurring issues or concerns with specific shoe models.
Brand Reputation: Brands play a significant role in determining the quality and reliability of footwear. We selected shoes from reputable brands known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
Value for Money: Our selection process focused on maximising value for money, ensuring that each pair of shoes offers excellent quality, style, and comfort at an affordable price.
Here's a list of best shoes under 2000 in India (2024)
The Puma Men's Dazzler Sneakers redefine casual footwear with their sleek design and unbeatable comfort. Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, these sneakers offer advanced breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable all day long. The rubber outsole provides superior traction and durability, ensuring stability and grip on any surface. With a classic Puma Cat logo, these sneakers exude timeless style. Perfect for leisure activities, the Puma Dazzler sneakers are an all-season favourite, delivering optimal comfort and iconic performance. Enhance your style and outperform your goals with these versatile sneakers from Puma.
Specifications:
Price: 1,523 (
MRP 3,99962% Off)
Brand: Puma
Closure: Lace-Up
Heel Type: Flat
Water Resistance: Not Waterproof
Sole Material: Rubber
Style: Sneaker
Outer Material: Cotton
Country of Origin: India
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable for daily wear
|May lack arch support for some
|Durable rubber outsole
|Sole may wear over time
|Breathable mesh upper
|Stylish black-silver colour scheme
|Iconic Puma Cat logo
|Lightweight with adequate cushioning
User’s Review: With Puma's reputation for quality, this pair is durable and well-crafted. There is adequate cushioning and support for all-day comfort. Overall, it is a fashionable and practical choice for everyday wear.
Why it's worth buying: Boasting a stellar 4-star rating from over 5000+ Amazon customers, they're a trusted choice for style and performance.
The Adidas Men's Clinch-X M Running Shoe is designed for running enthusiasts seeking comfort and support. Featuring a mesh upper, these shoes provide lightweight breathability, keeping your feet cool and ventilated. The lightstrike IMEVA midsole with visible adiprene offers cushioning and protection from impact forces, ensuring a comfortable running experience. The EVA midsole and outsole combination provides additional cushioned comfort, while the 3-stripes design on the sides adds a touch of style and enhances stability. Whether you're hitting the pavement or the treadmill, this pair of Adidas Running Shoes support every step with its superior design and construction.
Specifications:
Price: 1,669 (
MRP 2,99944% Off)
Brand: Adidas
Material: Mesh
Closure: Lace-Up
Surface: Hard Ground
Water Resistance: Not Resistant
Country of Origin: India
Upper: Breathable mesh
Midsole: Lightstrike IMEVA
Outsole: EVA
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and breathable design
|May run slightly narrow
|Comfortable cushioning
|Fit may be an issue for some
|Mesh upper provides ventilation
|Supportive fit for running
|Durable outsole provides traction
|Suitable for hard ground surfaces
User’s Review: Absolutely impressed with these lightweight shoes! The quality is top-notch, and they are incredibly comfortable to wear. The cost is definitely worth it considering the durability and comfort these shoes provide. Thank you, Amazon, for delivering such a fantastic product. Highly recommend to anyone in need of reliable, comfortable footwear!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight mesh construction and ample cushioning, backed by Amazon's choice label and 900+ recent purchases in the last month on Amazon alone, attesting to its popularity and quality.
The Nike Women's WMNS Downshifter 7 Running Shoes are a must-have for runners of all levels. Crafted with a durable mesh and textile upper, these lace-up sports shoes offer both style and functionality. The flat heel and rubber sole provide stability and traction, while the cushioned footbed ensures comfort during long runs. With a textured and patterned outsole, these shoes offer reliable grip on various surfaces. Additionally, they are responsibly designed using recycled materials, aligning with Nike's commitment to sustainability. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned runner, the Downshifter 7 delivers on performance, durability, and style.
Specifications:
Price: 1,895 (
MRP 3,99553% Off)
Brand: Nike
Material: Mesh
Closure: Lace-Up
Heel Type: Flat
Sole: Rubber
Style: Modern
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable cushioning
|Sizing may run slightly small
|Durable rubber sole
|Stylish modern design
|Breathable mesh upper
|Good traction and grip
User’s Review: These are perfect running shoes. They do have a bigger toe box than expected. But definitely fits true to size and provides good arch support. They also have the perfect amount of cushion for a long distance run.
Why it's worth buying: With its trusted Nike brand identity and impressive 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this pair of Nike Shoes under 2000 offer both quality assurance and customer satisfaction, making them a worthy investment for any runner.
Red Tape presents its Casual Sneaker Shoes for Men, combining style and comfort seamlessly. Made with high-quality Polyurethane upper and Thermoplastic Elastomers sole, these sneakers offer durability and stability. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the round toe shape adds to the comfort factor. You can also experience ultimate comfort with the TPU + TPR sole, providing dynamic feet and arch support, along with slip-resistant features for added safety. Whether for urban exploration or leisurely strolls, these shoes deliver continuous comfort throughout the day, maintaining a casually stylish appearance. Pair them effortlessly with various outfits for a versatile and trendy look.
Specifications:
Price: 1,119 (
MRP 5,59980% Off)
Material: PU, TPR
Closure: Lace-Up
Heel: Flat
Water Resistance: No
Sole: TPU + TPR
Style: Sneakers
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable fit
|Little bit heavy weight
|Durable construction
|Requires occasional cleaning
|Slip-resistant sole
|Stylish and versatile design
|Provides arch support
|Suitable for various environments
User’s Review: Overall impressed with the sneaker. Had my hopes high, I had used Red Tape leather boots a long time back and now they have ventured into sneakers good to see that. I have to say the product looked and felt exactly as depicted. The quality is actually amazing and for this price that's insane. I hope they find a lot of success in this sneaker game. Having such premium quality sneakers at a budget range is too difficult and Redtape is willing to take this gamble and I hope it pays off for them
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a 4-star rating from over 1000+ overall ratings on amazon.
The SPARX Men's Sx0661g Sneakers are a stylish and comfortable choice for your everyday wear. These black and golden sports shoes are designed to keep you on-trend with the latest fashion. Featuring a mesh material upper and Phylon sole, they offer breathability and lightweight cushioning. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the flat heel provides stability. Whether you're walking or running errands, these shoes deliver both style and comfort. Made in India, they are a testament to quality craftsmanship. Upgrade your footwear collection with these attractive and unique sports shoes from Sparx.
Specifications:
Price: 1,135 (
MRP 1,59929% Off)
Material: Mesh, Phylon
Closure: Lace-Up
Heel: Flat
Water Resistance: No
Sole Material: Phylon
Style: Walking
Country of Origin: India
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable for daily wear
|Not suitable for intense sports
|Lightweight and breathable
|Outer material is little hard
|Good grip and stability
|Made with quality materials
|Affordable price
|Premium quality materials
|Bright and stylish design
User’s Review: I have been using these shoes for 45 days. It's really comfortable and flat. All my expectations have been met. Now I know that if in future this shoe becomes useless I am going to buy this one again. #brand #amazing.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design and comfort. Backed by over 1900 positive Amazon ratings, proving its popularity and satisfaction among customers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are shoes under 2000 durable for everyday use?
Yes, shoes within the 2000 rupee range are designed with durability in mind, making them suitable for everyday wear and providing value for money over time.
What distinguishes running shoes from walking shoes in the budget range?
While both running and walking shoes provide cushioning and support, running shoes typically have more cushioning in the heel to absorb impact, while walking shoes offer more stability and flexibility for longer strides.
Can I use sneakers under 2000 for gym workouts?
Yes, many affordable sneakers under 2000 rupees offer adequate support and cushioning for gym workouts, but it's essential to choose a pair with proper stability and traction for your specific exercises.
How do I clean and maintain budget shoes under 2000 rupees?
To clean affordable shoes, gently scrub them with a mild soap and water solution, then air dry. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive brushes, as they may damage the material.
How often should shoes be replaced?
It's recommended to replace budget shoes every 300-500 miles or when signs of wear and tear like sole thinning or lack of cushioning appear.
Can I use shoes for formal occasions or office wear?
While budget shoes are primarily designed for casual or athletic use, some styles may be versatile enough for semi-formal or office wear. Look for classic designs and neutral colours that can easily complement various outfits and occasions.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, affordable shoes under 2000 rupees provide a practical and budget-friendly option for individuals seeking quality footwear without breaking the bank. With a wide selection of styles and brands available, our curated list offers something for everyone, ensuring comfort, style, and durability at an accessible price point. Whether you're looking for casual sneakers, running shoes, or walking shoes, our recommendations prioritise value and performance, making them a worthy investment for any wardrobe. Upgrade your footwear collection today and step out in confidence without compromising on quality or affordability.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change