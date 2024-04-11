The 5 Best Shoes Under 2000 in India (2024) - Expert Picks

User’s Review: Overall impressed with the sneaker. Had my hopes high, I had used Red Tape leather boots a long time back and now they have ventured into sneakers good to see that. I have to say the product looked and felt exactly as depicted. The quality is actually amazing and for this price that's insane. I hope they find a lot of success in this sneaker game. Having such premium quality sneakers at a budget range is too difficult and Redtape is willing to take this gamble and I hope it pays off for them