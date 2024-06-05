The 5 Best Headphones Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stand out as the best headphone under 10000 with their lightweight design, up to 50-hour battery life, and integrated Processor V1 for enhanced noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for immersive listening experiences without breaking the bank.
Best Budget: The offer digital Active Noise Cancelling technology, up to 50 hours of playtime, and a lightweight, foldable design, providing exceptional value for those seeking quality sound and comfort on a budget.
The should be versatile Bluetooth headphones with extra features like active noise cancelling (ANC), long battery life, excellent bass, and the list goes on. If you're a discerning audiophile who only wants the best sound possible but is boggled by the hefty prices, well, we are here to the rescue.
Sure, high-priced headphones come with state-of-the-art features, but some under 10000 are also not far behind. These headphones offer impressive sound quality, durable build, and advanced functionalities compromising on quality.
From to , the market is filled with fantastic options that cater to various needs, regardless if you are into gaming, require a mic for calls, or need noise-cancelling capabilities for a peaceful listening experience.
Finding the can be challenging, especially with so many brands and models vying for attention. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Skullcanday offer some of the best over-ear headphones and in-ear options that rival their more expensive counterparts.
We have narrowed down some of the best headphones under 10000 to make your search easier so you can easily enjoy an exceptional audio experience without stretching your budget.
Factors to consider when shopping for a headphone under 10000
Sound Quality: When choosing headphones, sound quality is paramount. Look for options that offer clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass to ensure a well-balanced listening experience.
Comfort and Fit: Comfort is essential for long listening sessions. Opt for headphones with adjustable headbands and cushioned ear cups to avoid discomfort and fatigue.
Battery Life: For wireless headphones, battery life is a crucial factor. Aim for models that offer at least 20 hours of playtime to keep your music going all day long.
Active Noise Cancelling (ANC): ANC helps block out external noise, providing an immersive listening experience. Ensure the headphones have effective noise-cancelling capabilities, especially if you plan to use them in noisy environments.
Connectivity: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity is vital for wireless headphones. Check for features like quick pairing and stable connections to avoid interruptions during use.
Build Quality: Durability is important, especially for daily use. Choose headphones made from high-quality materials that can withstand regular wear and tear.
Brand Reputation: Opt for headphones from reputable brands known for their audio equipment. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser often provide reliable performance and good customer support.
Additional Features: Look for extra features like built-in microphones, touch controls, and voice assistant compatibility. These features can enhance the overall functionality and convenience of the headphones.
Design and Portability: Consider the design and portability of the headphones. Foldable or collapsible designs are great for travel, while sleek designs can offer a stylish look.
How we picked them For you
Performance Assessment: We meticulously assessed each headphone's performance based on factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and connectivity to ensure they meet your audio needs.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features of each headphone, weighing their strengths and weaknesses, to provide you with a comprehensive overview.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised headphones from reputable brands known for their quality and reliability in the audio industry, ensuring you receive a trusted product.
User Feedback: We extensively researched user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and ensure the headphones meet the expectations of fellow audiophiles like you.
Budget Consideration: Keeping your budget in mind, we selected headphones under 10000 that offer the best value for money without compromising on quality or features.
Below is a list of best headphones under 10000 in India
The Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones in Blue are designed for comfort and immersive sound experiences. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging, you can easily enjoy uninterrupted music playback.
The headphones feature Multi-Point Connection, allowing you to pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Sony's Integrated Processor V1 enhances noise cancellation, while the lightweight design ensures long-wearing comfort.
Adaptive Sound Control and Ambient Sound mode offer personalised sound settings. With Precise Voice Pickup technology, enjoy crystal-clear hands-free calling. The headphones also support voice assistants for added convenience.
Ideal for work-from-home setups or on-the-go use, these headphones deliver high-quality sound and exceptional comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 9,989 (
MRP 14,99033% Off)
Brand: Sony
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Noise Cancellation: Active
Battery Life: Up to 50 Hours
Weight: 192 Grams
Voice Assistant Support: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Extremely comfy foam pads
|
Connectivity issues
|
Can be worn for long stretches without being too tight
|
ANC could be better
|
Lightweight and easy to carry
|
Battery backup is good and fast
User’s Review: “One of the best purchases in headphones. Always been a Sony fan and will always be. Sound and performance is amazing. Battery life stays on point and never disappointed. I went with the white and kept getting a lot of compliments. Mic connectivity is stable and gives great call quality and noise cancellation. Using since Jan 2024 and no bad experience yet. Go for it during amazon discount time since you get it for a lower price, otherwise it's pretty expensive.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted choice for immersive sound experiences.
The Soundcore Space NC by Anker offers crystal-clear audio with its hybrid active noise-cancelling technology, blocking up to 93% of low-frequency engine noises and 96% of high-frequency sounds.
Its 40-mm drivers deliver professionally-tuned sound for immersive entertainment, while the cVc noise cancelling technology ensures clear voice quality during calls. With one-touch controls for music and calls, comfortable memory foam ear-cups, and an ergonomic headband design, it provides a comfortable fit for long listening sessions.
Get up to 20 hours of uninterrupted music in wireless noise-cancelling mode, and easily carry it along in the foldable design and hard-shell travel case.
Specifications:
Price: 8,997 (
MRP 12,99931% Off)
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity: Bluetooth/Wired
Noise Reduction: Active
Drivers: 40mm Customized
Playback Time: Up to 20 Hours
Controls: One-touch/Button
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sound quality is top notch
|
Not durability enough
|
Bass is rich and robust
|
Can cause discomfort to some
|
Excellent performance and response time
|
Portable and foldable design
|
ANC is very effective
User’s Review: “Absolutely superb quality! Bought from Amazon on sale, and it’s worth and more for the price. Super easy setup, and while the default audio setting isn’t great, the soundcore app allows endless possibilities regarding audio quality, with excellent preset options too. Very slightly on the bulky side, but that’s a small price to pay for the excellent noise cancellation feature. Battery life is also good, you get a solid 40 hours of playtime on just 2 hours of charging. I’ve been a fan of Anker for a few years now, and of all the Anker products I own, the Q30 is definitely top of the list!”
Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.3-star rating from over 58,000+ reviewers speaks volumes about its quality and performance.
The Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones boasts digital Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, isolating 90% of surrounding noise for a pure, immersive experience.
With 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver high-res audio with 360-degree noise cancellation, providing clear sound with rich bass and crisp mids. The headphones feature a 50-hour playtime with a built-in 1000mAh battery, and they can be used wired or wirelessly.
They are lightweight, foldable, and rotatable for all-day comfort, with replaceable ear-pads and durable folding arms. Suitable for watching TV, gaming, or video conferencing, these headphones also feature a 50ms low latency mode for audio and video synchronisation.
Specifications:
Price: 7,359 (
MRP 9,99926% Off)
Brand: Srhythm
Power Source: Rechargeable Battery
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Driver Size: 40mm
Weight: Lightweight, 194g
Latency Mode: 50ms Low Latency
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-res audio quality
|
Ear pads and stitch quality are poor
|
Soft ear cushions with good fit
|
Not good for calling
|
Lightweight and looks premium.
|
Effective active noise cancellation
|
Low latency for gaming
User’s Review: “First off, I always was looking forward to get a bang-for-the-buck headphones with a good Active Noise Cancelling option. After weighing in many pros and cons, I went for this. These headphones costed about ₹8599 on Amazon. I received a ₹2000 discount, and I was a happy man. The noise cancelling works very good cancelling out most of the noises about 80% which is great and the audio profile is great. It is very light weight compared to another product called Shivr which I tried. All in all I am very happy with the product. Safe to say, it would give certain headphones which are higher priced a run for their money.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its exceptional noise cancellation and lightweight design. Plus, with 62% of Amazon reviewers giving it a 5-star rating, it's a highly recommended choice.
The Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones in Black deliver time-proven sound quality with powerful 40mm drivers and active noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience.
With a long-lasting battery life of 22 hours and Rapid Charge feature, enjoy uninterrupted listening on the go. Hesh ANC delivers advanced noise cancellation with a 4-microphone setup, rivalling higher-priced options.
Plus, with Ambient Mode, easily tune into your surroundings when needed with just a double press of a button. These headphones prioritise sound quality and functionality, making them ideal for everyday use without compromising on performance.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 29,99970% Off)
Brand: Skullcandy
Power Source: Rechargeable Battery
Noise Control: Active Cancellation
Connectivity: Bluetooth Wireless
Microphone: Built-in
Battery Life: 22 Hours
Ambient Mode: Available
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful sound quality
|
No multipoint connection
|
Convenient ambient mode feature
|
Battery drains fast
|
Bass is punchy and strong
|
Layout is intuitive and easy to adapt to
|
Comfortable over-ear design
User’s Review: “Best ANC Headphones. ANC is very good for a 11K headphone comparable to the premium ones. Bass is punchy and strong and goes deep. Buttons are easy to use and very intuitive and these have over 22 hours of battery with ANC which is cool to see at this price point. Comes with Tile embedded which will be very useful if you lose your headphones. Build quality is very decent with soft touch plastic and metal headband. I think these will last a long time. Would highly recommend this product.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon, they have garnered positive reviews for their performance, making them a reliable choice for entracing audio experiences.
The JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones in Black deliver adaptive noise cancelling for distraction-free focus or immersive music enjoyment.
With Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, easily adjust your awareness of surroundings without removing the headphones. With high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound via Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio technology, optimise sound performance for various content types.
Customise your listening experience with the JBL Headphones app, which offers EQ modes and voice prompts in your language. Plus, manage calls hands-free with Voice aware feature and convenient ear-cup buttons. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality and functionality for everyday use.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 9,99940% Off)
Brand: JBL
Noise Control: Adaptive ANC
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Battery Life: Up to 70 hours
App Support: JBL Headphones app
Voice Control: Voice aware feature
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Superior sound quality
|
Noise cancelling is average
|
Long battery life
|
Customizable EQ settings
|
Strong Bluetooth connectivity
|
Microphone quality is excellent
User’s Review: “I’m an audiophile on a budget and this fits perfectly for my needs. The audio is amazing, EQ customisation in the app is great. Super soft and easy on the ears and head. I wear them for long hours and didn’t feel any pain or discomfort (which happens with headphones in general). There's a huge difference in the audio quality between JBL and boAt. BoAt audio sounds super cheap compared to JBL. Battery life is a beast on this one. You don’t have to think twice. I also use it for making my music and it does it really well! So if you need headphones for long hours and great audio/call quality and damn good bass, go for it.”
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice with high customer satisfaction and 1K+ recent purchases, boasting a stellar 4-star rating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which headphone is best for noise cancellation?
Headphones like the Sony WH-CH720N, Soundcore by Anker, Space One, and JBL Tune 770NC are known for their active noise cancellation technology, offering a more immersive listening experience in noisy environments.
Which is the best headphone brand?
The best headphone brand can vary based on individual preferences. Popular brands known for quality headphones under 10000 include Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, and more.
Are wireless headphones better than wired ones?
Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement, while wired headphones may provide better audio quality and reliability. Consider your lifestyle and usage preferences to determine which type suits you best.
Are headphones under 10000 suitable for fitness activities?
While not all models are explicitly designed for sports, many headphones under 10000 offer sweat-resistant or water-resistant features, making them suitable for light workouts or outdoor activities.
Are headphones durable enough for daily use?
Yes, manufacturers prioritize durability in this price range, using sturdy materials and robust construction to ensure longevity and resilience against everyday wear and tear, making them ideal for regular use.
In Conclusion
As we read above, headphones under 10000 offer a balance of affordability and quality, making them a practical choice for many audio enthusiasts. With various brands and models available, there's a wide selection to suit different preferences and needs.
Our list of recommendations includes top brands known for their reliable performance and customer satisfaction. These headphones offer a combination of comfort, sound quality, and features, ensuring a fulfilling listening experience. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or simply looking for a reliable pair of headphones, our recommendations provide excellent value for money and are worth considering for your next purchase.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change