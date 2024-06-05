The 5 Best Headphones Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Sony WH-CH720N stand out as the best headphone under 10000 with their lightweight design, up to 50-hour battery life, and integrated Processor V1 for enhanced noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for immersive listening experiences without breaking the bank.

Best Budget: The Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones offer digital Active Noise Cancelling technology, up to 50 hours of playtime, and a lightweight, foldable design, providing exceptional value for those seeking quality sound and comfort on a budget.

The best headphones should be versatile Bluetooth headphones with extra features like active noise cancelling (ANC), long battery life, excellent bass, and the list goes on. If you're a discerning audiophile who only wants the best sound possible but is boggled by the hefty prices, well, we are here to the rescue.

Sure, high-priced headphones come with state-of-the-art features, but some mid-range options under 10000 are also not far behind. These headphones offer impressive sound quality, durable build, and advanced functionalities compromising on quality.

From best Bluetooth headphones to best ANC headphones , the market is filled with fantastic options that cater to various needs, regardless if you are into gaming, require a mic for calls, or need noise-cancelling capabilities for a peaceful listening experience.

Finding the best wireless headphones can be challenging, especially with so many brands and models vying for attention. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Skullcanday offer some of the best over-ear headphones and in-ear options that rival their more expensive counterparts.

We have narrowed down some of the best headphones under 10000 to make your search easier so you can easily enjoy an exceptional audio experience without stretching your budget.

Factors to consider when shopping for a headphone under 10000

Sound Quality: When choosing headphones, sound quality is paramount. Look for options that offer clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass to ensure a well-balanced listening experience.

Comfort and Fit: Comfort is essential for long listening sessions. Opt for headphones with adjustable headbands and cushioned ear cups to avoid discomfort and fatigue.

Battery Life: For wireless headphones, battery life is a crucial factor. Aim for models that offer at least 20 hours of playtime to keep your music going all day long.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC): ANC helps block out external noise, providing an immersive listening experience. Ensure the headphones have effective noise-cancelling capabilities, especially if you plan to use them in noisy environments.

Connectivity: Reliable Bluetooth connectivity is vital for wireless headphones. Check for features like quick pairing and stable connections to avoid interruptions during use.

Build Quality: Durability is important, especially for daily use. Choose headphones made from high-quality materials that can withstand regular wear and tear.

Brand Reputation: Opt for headphones from reputable brands known for their audio equipment. Brands like Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser often provide reliable performance and good customer support.

Additional Features: Look for extra features like built-in microphones, touch controls, and voice assistant compatibility. These features can enhance the overall functionality and convenience of the headphones.

Design and Portability: Consider the design and portability of the headphones. Foldable or collapsible designs are great for travel, while sleek designs can offer a stylish look.

How we picked them For you

Performance Assessment : We meticulously assessed each headphone's performance based on factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and connectivity to ensure they meet your audio needs.

Feature Comparison : We compared the features of each headphone, weighing their strengths and weaknesses, to provide you with a comprehensive overview.

Brand Reputation : We prioritised headphones from reputable brands known for their quality and reliability in the audio industry, ensuring you receive a trusted product.

User Feedback : We extensively researched user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and ensure the headphones meet the expectations of fellow audiophiles like you.

Budget Consideration: Keeping your budget in mind, we selected headphones under 10000 that offer the best value for money without compromising on quality or features.

Below is a list of best headphones under 10000 in India