10 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones in India (2024)

Best Overall: Bose Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones stand out with their iconic design, lightweight materials, and volume-optimised Active EQ technology, offering a balanced performance at any volume.

Best Sound Quality: Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones excel with their industry-leading digital noise cancellation, immersive JBL Spatial Sound, and 40mm drivers delivering a rich, detailed audio experience.

Best Battery Life: Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones boast a massive 50-hour battery life in ANC mode, coupled with ASAP Charge technology for quick 10-minute boosts, ensuring extended listening sessions without interruption.

Best Budget: Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Black headphones offer impressive active noise cancelling, up to 60 hours of playtime, and sleek design, providing excellent value for budget-conscious buyers.

Active noise cancelling (ANC) technology has long been a game-changer in the world of headphones. Over the past few years, this technology has evolved dramatically, making it more accessible and effective than ever before. These headphones are designed to keep you focused in noisy environments like offices or to provide a peaceful oasis from engine noise on trains, or buses when you are commuting .

The premise behind ANC headphones is simple yet ingenious. They use microphones to pick up external noise and then produce sound waves that are the exact opposite (anti-noise), effectively cancelling out the unwanted sounds. This technology can make a world of difference, whether you're trying to concentrate on work or simply enjoy your music without distraction.

From superior sound quality to unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology, this article has headphones that have been handpicked to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of best noise cancelling headphones available in India that are currently dominating the market.

Parameters to consider when looking out for a noise cancelling headphones

Sound Quality: Pay attention to the sound quality offered by the headphones. Balanced audio with clear highs, rich mids, and deep lows ensures an immersive listening experience.

Comfort and Fit: Comfort is essential, especially for extended use. Consider the design, ear cup padding, and headband adjustability to ensure a comfortable fit for your head shape and size.

Battery Life: Check the battery life of the headphones, particularly if you plan to use them for long periods. Opt for models with extended battery life to avoid frequent recharging.

Connectivity: Determine the connectivity options available, such as Bluetooth or wired connections. Wireless headphones offer convenience, while wired connections may provide better audio quality.

Durability and Build Quality: Assess the durability and build quality of the headphones to ensure they can withstand daily use and occasional drops or bumps.

Portability: Consider the portability of the headphones if you intend to use them while travelling. Foldable designs or compact carrying cases can enhance convenience during transportation.

Additional Features: Explore any additional features offered by the headphones, such as touch controls, voice assistants, or customizable EQ settings, to enhance usability and functionality.

Criterias we considered when we selected these options for you

Effectiveness: We evaluated the effectiveness of each headphone's noise cancellation based on factors such as the level of ambient noise reduction, the clarity of sound even with ANC activated, and the ability to maintain audio quality across various environments. Comparison Analysis: Through rigorous comparison analysis, we assessed each headphone's pros and cons relative to others in the market. This comprehensive approach allowed us to identify the standout options that offer superior benefits. Brand Reliability: Brand reputation and reliability are paramount. We prioritised headphones from trusted brands known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ensuring you invest in a product you can rely on. User Feedback: Real-world user feedback played a crucial role in our selection process. We thoroughly researched user reviews and testimonials to gauge overall satisfaction, identify common issues, and validate the performance claims of each headphone. Budget Consideration: Recognizing that everyone has different budgetary constraints, we considered a range of options to accommodate various budgets without compromising on quality.

Below is a list of best noise cancelling headphones in India