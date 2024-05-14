10 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones in India (2024)

Best Overall: stand out with their iconic design, lightweight materials, and volume-optimised Active EQ technology, offering a balanced performance at any volume.
Active noise cancelling (ANC) technology has long been a game-changer in the world of headphones. Over the past few years, this technology has evolved dramatically, making it more accessible and effective than ever before. These headphones are designed to keep you focused in noisy environments like offices or to provide a peaceful oasis from engine noise on trains, or buses when you are commuting .
The premise behind ANC headphones is simple yet ingenious. They use microphones to pick up external noise and then produce sound waves that are the exact opposite (anti-noise), effectively cancelling out the unwanted sounds. This technology can make a world of difference, whether you're trying to concentrate on work or simply enjoy your music without distraction.
From superior sound quality to unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology, this article has headphones that have been handpicked to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.
So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of best noise cancelling headphones available in India that are currently dominating the market.
Parameters to consider when looking out for a noise cancelling headphones
Sound Quality: Pay attention to the sound quality offered by the headphones. Balanced audio with clear highs, rich mids, and deep lows ensures an immersive listening experience.
Comfort and Fit: Comfort is essential, especially for extended use. Consider the design, ear cup padding, and headband adjustability to ensure a comfortable fit for your head shape and size.
Battery Life: Check the battery life of the headphones, particularly if you plan to use them for long periods. Opt for models with extended battery life to avoid frequent recharging.
Connectivity: Determine the connectivity options available, such as Bluetooth or wired connections. Wireless headphones offer convenience, while wired connections may provide better audio quality.
Durability and Build Quality: Assess the durability and build quality of the headphones to ensure they can withstand daily use and occasional drops or bumps.
Portability: Consider the portability of the headphones if you intend to use them while travelling. Foldable designs or compact carrying cases can enhance convenience during transportation.
Additional Features: Explore any additional features offered by the headphones, such as touch controls, voice assistants, or customizable EQ settings, to enhance usability and functionality.
Criterias we considered when we selected these options for you
Effectiveness: We evaluated the effectiveness of each headphone's noise cancellation based on factors such as the level of ambient noise reduction, the clarity of sound even with ANC activated, and the ability to maintain audio quality across various environments.
Comparison Analysis: Through rigorous comparison analysis, we assessed each headphone's pros and cons relative to others in the market. This comprehensive approach allowed us to identify the standout options that offer superior benefits.
Brand Reliability: Brand reputation and reliability are paramount. We prioritised headphones from trusted brands known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ensuring you invest in a product you can rely on.
User Feedback: Real-world user feedback played a crucial role in our selection process. We thoroughly researched user reviews and testimonials to gauge overall satisfaction, identify common issues, and validate the performance claims of each headphone.
Budget Consideration: Recognizing that everyone has different budgetary constraints, we considered a range of options to accommodate various budgets without compromising on quality.
Below is a list of best noise cancelling headphones in India
The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in Triple Black come with premium comfort and deep, clear audio with their lightweight design and proprietary acoustic technology. These over-ear headphones feature effective noise cancellation, ensuring a distraction-free listening experience. With up to 24 hours of battery life and a quick charge feature, you can enjoy your music all day long. Crafted for durability and comfort, they are suitable for all-day wear.
Specifications:
Price: 19,900 (
MRP 22,90033% Off)
Brand: Bose
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1
Noise Cancellation: Active
Battery Life: Up to 24 hours
Comfort: Plush cushions
Controls: Easy tap button
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective noise cancellation
|Issues with mic at times
|Long-lasting battery life
|Battery backup could be better
|Seamless Bluetooth connectivity
|Easy-to-use tap controls
|Strong and robust build quality
What's in the box?
Headphones
Charging Case
Extra Ear Tips
Charging Cable
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Testimonial: "I really bought these in the range 15K-16K after including all discounts and cashbacks. I am using these headsets very heavily for my office calls and for hearing music while working. No complaints so far… Call quality is superb, noise cancellation is excellent. For music it is doing amazingly well.."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional 4.4-star ratings from over 23,000 users on Amazon, coupled with the prestigious Amazon Choice label, affirming its quality.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Blue are wireless over-ear headphones with industry-leading noise cancellation. With dual noise sensor technology and a HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, they offer a personalised, virtually soundproof experience. These headphones also feature Speak-to-Chat technology, Adaptive Sound Control, and up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging. Perfect for immersive, distraction-free listening.
Specifications:
Price: 22,990 (
MRP 29,99023% Off)
Brand: Sony
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
Noise Cancellation: Active
Driver Size: 40mm
Battery Life: Up to 30 Hours
Controls: Touch Sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Call quality may not up to the mark
|Long lasting battery life
|Lack of water/splash resistance
|Adaptive sound control
|Comfortable and durable design
|Seamless multiple-device pairing
What's in the box?
Headphones
Headphone cable (3.94 ft)
USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable (7.9 in)
Plug adapter
Carry case
User’s Testimonial: "It's a pleasure to have this headphone. Every song feels great. Bass is amazing & so is the mids. Features are good too. Touch sensitive works really smoothly. ANC works perfectly for me. I highly recommend this."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and being an Amazon Choice product, it's a reliable choice backed by positive customer feedback.
The Soundcore Space One by Anker in Black are wireless over-ear headphones designed for immersive listening experiences. With 2X stronger voice reduction compared to previous models, they excel in blocking out mid to high-frequency sounds, making them perfect for noisy environments. With up to 98% noise reduction, they ensure distractions are kept at bay whether you're commuting or working. With 40 hours of ANC playtime, these headphones provide endless entertainment without battery concerns. Crafted for comfort and style, they feature rotating ear cups and an integrated headband for prolonged wear.
Specifications:
:Price: 8,999 (
MRP 19,99955% Off)
Brand: Anker
Power Source: Battery Powered
Connectivity: Wireless
Noise Reduction: 98%
Battery Life: 40 Hours ANC
Driver Size: 40mm
Compatibility: LDAC Hi-Res Audio
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior noise reduction
|Not foldable for compact storage
|Excellent battery life
|A little heavy in weight
|Hi-Res audio quality
|Effortless wireless connectivity
|Sleek and stylish design
What's in the box?
1 Headphone
AUX Audio Cable
Micro USB Charging Cable
Carrying Case
User’s Testimonial: "Absolutely superb quality! Bought from Amazon on sale, and it’s worth and more for the price. Super easy setup, and while the default audio setting isn’t great, the soundcore app allows endless possibilities regarding audio quality, with excellent preset options too. Very slightly on the bulky side, but that’s a small price to pay for the excellent noise cancellation feature."
Why it's worth buying: Earning 4.4 stars on Amazon and the coveted "Amazon Choice" label, this Anker headphone ensures a worthwhile purchase for immersive listening experiences.
The JBL Live 770NC in Black features adaptive noise cancellation that adjusts sound based on your surroundings, ensuring distractions are eliminated. You get to enjoy up to 65 hours of playback with ANC and also JBL Spatial Sound for immersive audio experiences. With Personi-Fi 2.0, customise your sound profile for the best listening experience. Stay connected with seamless switching between Bluetooth devices and enjoy uninterrupted calls with two beamforming mics and TalkThru technology. Ideal for those seeking immersive sound and advanced noise cancellation features.
Specifications:
Price: 10,999 (
MRP 14,99927% Off)
Brand: JBL
Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Battery Life: 65 Hours
Sound: JBL Spatial Sound
Microphones: 2 Beamforming Mics
|Pros
|Cons
|Immersive sound quality
|Build could be better
|Seamless device switching
|Customizable sound profiles
|Clear call quality
|Long battery life
What's in the box?
JBL Live 770NC headphones
USB-C Charging Cable
Detachable audio cable
QSG
User’s Testimonial: "The "Live" series are a different beast compared to the run-off-the-mill budget series, such as "Tune". Reeks quality in every aspect. Granted I'm a normal human being, born with no special audiophile-grade genetic powers, this headphone will keep me happy for years. Couldn't have asked for more at this price point."
Why it's worth buying: With its exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and effective noise cancellation, this JBL headphone is an Amazon Choice product that deserves a spot in your cart.
The Beats Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Shadow Grey provides high-performance noise cancelling with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) that actively blocks external noise. Compatible with iOS and Android, they feature the Apple W1 chip for seamless connectivity and up to 22 hours of battery life. Fast Fuel technology provides 3 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. With multifunction on-ear controls and a built-in microphone, manage calls and music effortlessly. Ideal for immersive listening with effective noise cancellation.
Specifications
Price: 33,890 (
MRP 34,8903% Off)
Brand: Beats
Power Source: Battery powered
Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Battery Life: 22 hours
Noise Cancelling: Active ANC
Compatibility: iOS, Android
Charging Time: Fast Fuel
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick charge capability
|Build quality could be better
|Comfortable for long wear
|Expensive
|Good sound quality
|Excellent noise cancelling performance
|Battery life is good
What's in the box?
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones
Carrying case
3.5mm RemoteTalk cable
Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B)
Quick Start Guide
Warranty Card
User’s Testimonial: "I'm really happy with the headphones. The sound quality is great and the material you use for the headphones is very pleasant. For example, the headphones are very suitable for a visit to the gym. The battery also lasts a pretty long time."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating and Amazon's Choice designation, they are a trusted, high-quality option.
The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones in feature offer 50-hour battery life and quick charge technology for 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes. Featuring adaptive hybrid ANC for effective noise cancellation, immersive HD stereo sound, and personalised listening with customizable sound modesIdeal for all-day comfort and noise-free audio.
Specifications:
Price: 15,990 (
MRP 19,99020% Off)
Brand: Sennheiser
Power Source: Battery Powered
Battery Life: 50 Hours
Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC
Charging Port: USB-C
Form Factor: Over Ear
Connectivity: Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy touch controls
|No water resistance
|Charges quickly and efficiently
|Bulky to carry
|Superior quality noise cancellation
|Soft and plush foam pads
|Remarkable battery life
What's in the box?
Headphone
Cable
Protective Case
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "I was a bit hesitant about the price, but the 2-year warranty and noise cancellation feature really convinced me. Now I'm so happy I went for it! They sound incredible, way better than my old ones, and super comfy for long listening sessions. The warranty gives me peace of mind knowing they're built to last, which is important for the price."
Why it's worth buying: Its quick charge feature and ergonomic design ensure both convenience and comfort making it a must have.
The Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones in Spring Green feature new digital noise cancellation technology that reduces 95% of ambient noise. With a one-click button to activate ANC mode and a Transparency Mode to amplify surrounding sounds, these headphones offer versatility and safety. They are lightweight and comfortable with an adjustable headband and memory foam earpads. Perfect for immersive listening experiences both indoors and outdoors.
Specifications:
Price: 9,498 (
MRP 10,99914% Off)
Brand: Srhythm
Noise Cancelling: Hybrid ANC
Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Weight: 0.56lb Ultra-light
Battery Life: 65 Hours Bluetooth
Controls: Multifunction Button
Ports: Type-C Charging, 3.5mm Audio
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and comfortable design
|Mediocre bass
|Versatile connectivity options
|Narrow ear buds may make it uncomfortable
|Premium and durable look
|Good sound quality
|Decent noise cancellation
|Easy to use functions
What's in the box?
Headphone
Cable
Protective Case
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "I was a bit hesitant about the price, but the 2-year warranty and noise cancellation feature really convinced me. Now I'm so happy I went for it! They sound incredible, way better than my old ones, and super comfy for long listening sessions. The warranty gives me peace of mind knowing they're built to last, which is important for the price."
Why it's worth buying: With 61% of customers awarding it 5-star ratings on Amazon, this product is clearly worth buying for its highly effective noise cancellation and versatile features.
The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones in Black fill you with an immersive audio experience with its sensory bass and customizable sound. Featuring epic noise cancellation with 4 microphones, they actively mute outside noise for uninterrupted listening. With a 50-hour battery life and multipoint pairing, enjoy extended usage and seamless connectivity across devices. Perfect for those seeking enhanced bass and advanced noise cancellation in their headphones.
Specifications:
Price: 19,999 (
MRP 49,99960% Off)
Brand: Skullcandy
Bass Control: Sensory Slider
Noise Cancellation: Epic ANC
Battery Life: 50 Hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth Multipoint
Customization: Personalized Sound
Compatibility: Alexa Support
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhanced audio immersion
|Bass slider might require adjustment
|Reliable noise cancellation performance
|May feel bulky for some users
|Powerful bass & sound quality
|Long lasting battery life
|Adjustable headband
|Comfortable earpads
What's in the box?
Headphone
User Manual
User’s Testimonial: "This is my first time buying something this expensive and in my opinion this headphone is something else…switching from a mid range jbl to this is mind blowing for the kind of sound output is just amazing… I looked through other reviews and that’s why I bought the crusher and it’s totally worth it if you have a budget… placing a CODM BR match I felt like I was in a theatre. "
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.6-star rating from over 1400+ overall ratings, this Skullcandy headphones offer top-notch quality and performance, making them a worthwhile investment
9.
The Philips Wireless On-Ear Headphones TAH8506BK in Black with its active noise cancelling technology, isolates external sounds for an immersive listening experience. With Awareness Mode, stay aware of your surroundings when needed. The sleek design and 40 mm drivers deliver high-quality sound, certified Hi-Res Audio ready. You can easily enjoy up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge, with convenient touch controls and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for multitasking. Ideal for frequent travellers and music enthusiasts seeking a premium audio experience.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 14,99940% Off)
Brand: Philips
Noise Cancelling: Active ANC
Battery Life: Up to 60 hours
Connectivity: Multipoint Bluetooth
Driver Size: 40 mm
Control: Touch Control
Foldable Design: Two-way fold
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|Not waterproof
|ANC is quite effective
|Durability issues
|Convenient touch controls
|Hi-Res Audio ready
|Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity
What's in the box?
Audio cable
Charging cable
Included adapters
Hard carrying case
Quick Start Guide
User’s Testimonial: "These headphones are pretty decent, it packs a punch, has nice ear cups and can connect to 2 bluetooth devices simultaneously. One can go through 4 different profile presets on the philips headphones app and the ANC has 3 levels which are quite nice. Personally I don't use ANC on high as it slowly gives me a migraine so setting it to low or off is optimal. Overall I feel they're quite underrated and don't get given a chance by many users."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its top-notch performance, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and honoured as an Amazon Choice product, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction.
10.
The boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Over Ear Headphones in Sterling Silver boasts Active Noise Cancellation, delivering up to 33dB Hybrid ANC for immersive sound. With up to 65 hours of playtime, ASAP Charge technology, and Ambient Sound Mode, stay connected and aware of your surroundings. The ergonomic design and integrated controls offer comfort and convenience, while dual modes provide versatile connectivity options. Complete with a carry pouch for easy portability.
Specifications:
Price: 3,798 (
MRP 7,99052% Off)
Brand: boAt
Noise Cancellation: Hybrid ANC
Battery Life: Up to 65 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Driver Size: 40mm
Ambient Mode: Available
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Clear sound reproduction
|Heavy to carry
|Ergonomic design
|Low bass
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Easy to use controls
|Quick charging capability
What's in the box?
Audio cable
Charging cable
Included adapters
Hard carrying case
Quick Start Guide
User’s Testimonial: "Durable Heavy headphones.... excellent built quality..... awesome product.... Calling is really impressive.... The sound quality is very very impressive and the bass is thumping and excellent....A must have headphones."
Why it's worth buying: This boat headphone offers a premium listening experience, making them a worthwhile investment for those seeking immersive sound and convenience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do noise cancelling headphones block out all noise?
While noise cancelling headphones are effective at reducing constant low-frequency sounds like aeroplane engines or traffic, they may not completely eliminate sudden, high-pitched noises or human voices.
Can I use noise cancelling headphones without music?
Yes, you can use noise cancelling headphones without music to simply enjoy the peace and quiet they provide by blocking out external noises.
Are noise cancelling headphones safe for long-term use?
Yes, noise cancelling headphones are generally safe for long-term use. However, it's essential to use them responsibly and take breaks to prevent potential hearing damage.
Can I use noise cancelling headphones for gaming?
While noise cancelling headphones can be used for gaming, they may not provide the same immersive experience as dedicated gaming headsets with surround sound and other features.
Do noise cancelling headphones affect sound quality?
Generally, noise cancelling headphones are designed to maintain or even enhance sound quality while reducing background noise. However, the effectiveness may vary depending on the brand and model.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, noise cancelling headphones offer a transformative listening experience by effectively reducing unwanted ambient noise, allowing users to immerse themselves fully in their music, podcasts, or calls. With our list of top recommendations, you can expect exceptional performance, comfort, and convenience, making them a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking peace and focus in today's noisy environments. Whether you're a frequent traveller, a busy professional, or simply enjoy uninterrupted audio enjoyment, our curated selection of noise cancelling headphones promises to deliver the quiet and clarity you deserve.
