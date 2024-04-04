10 Best Wireless Headphones in India For 2024

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The offer premium sound quality with active noise cancellation and up to 17 hours of battery life, making them perfect for immersive listening experiences.
Best Sound Quality: boast iconic noise-canceling technology, delivering deep, clear audio with up to 24 hours of battery life for extended listening sessions.
Best for Everyday Use: The with Mic provides 80+ hours of wireless playtime, featuring an ergonomic design with plush padded ear cushions and a lightweight build for all-day comfort.
Best Budget: offers time-proven sound quality with active noise cancellation, a long-lasting 22-hour battery life, and physical noise isolation for a captivating audio experience.
Music aficionados cherish their audio arsenal, each note and beat carefully curated for the ultimate listening experience. For those who crave the freedom of wireless technology, Bluetooth headphones offer a liberating solution.
Regardless if you're an avid gamer immersing yourself in virtual realms, a dedicated podcast listener devouring the latest episodes, or simply a die-hard fan of Taylor Swift, the right pair of wireless headphones can elevate your auditory experience to new heights. With the convenience of Bluetooth technology, the best wireless headphones offer unparalleled freedom of movement without sacrificing sound quality.
Leading names like Bose, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and more have established themselves as trailblazers, consistently delivering top-notch audio products that redefine industry standards.
To simplify your decision-making process and ensure you invest in the best wireless headphones for your needs, we've meticulously curated a list of top contenders. From gaming headphones to all-purpose Bluetooth headphones with mic perfect for everyday use, our selection spans the spectrum of features and functionalities. With this comprehensive article, you can make an informed choice without any regrets, knowing that you're investing in the best headphone suited to your preferences and lifestyle.
Before buying wireless headphones, it's important to take into account several factors
Sound Quality: Look for headphones with clear, balanced sound reproduction across different frequencies.
Comfort: Ensure the headphones have comfortable ear cups and a secure fit, especially if you'll be wearing them for extended periods.
Battery Life: Check the battery life and charging time to ensure it meets your usage needs.
Wireless Range: Consider the Bluetooth range to ensure stable connectivity, especially if you plan to move around while using the headphones.
Noise Cancellation: Decide if you need active noise cancellation (ANC) for immersive listening experiences in noisy environments.
Microphone Quality: If you'll be making calls or gaming, choose headphones with a high-quality built-in microphone.
Durability: Assess the build quality and materials used to ensure the headphones
are durable and can withstand daily wear and tear.Compatibility: Confirm compatibility with your devices, whether it's smartphones, tablets, laptops, or gaming consoles.
Additional Features: Look for extra features such as touch controls, customizable EQ settings, or companion apps for added functionality.
How we chose them for you
In-depth Analysis: We delved into technical specifications, such as Bluetooth connectivity, codec support, and ANC capabilities, to provide a comprehensive overview.
Reviews and Ratings: We analyzed customer reviews and expert ratings to gauge overall satisfaction and performance.
Feature Comparison: We compared features such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and additional functionalities across different models.
User Feedback: We considered feedback from users who have hands-on experience with the headphones to understand real-world performance and durability.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and track record of each brand, focusing on reliability, customer service, and innovation.
Value for Money: We assessed the price-to-performance ratio of each headphone to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Versatility: We selected headphones that cater to various needs, including gaming, music listening, calls, and everyday use.
Below is a list of best wireless headphones in India that help you make your perfect pick
Made with Sennheiser's renowned audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system, these headphones deliver superior dynamics, clarity, and musicality. You can easily personalise sound tailored to your preferences through the integrated equaliser and sound modes. Stay comfortable for hours on end with the lightweight, foldable design, padded headband, and cushioned ear pads. With up to 60 hours of battery life and crystal-clear calls facilitated by four digital beamforming microphones, these high performing headphones are the epitome of comfort, quality, and functionality you don't want to miss at all.
Specifications:
Price: 24,990 (
MRP 34,99029% Off)
Brand:Sennheiser
Model Name: Momentum 4
Colour: Black-Copper
Connectivity: Wireless
Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC
Microphones: 4 Digital Mics
Battery Life: 60h
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Rich detailed sound quality
High price point
Excellent noise cancellation
Long battery life with fast charging
Sleek stylish design
Crystal-clear call quality
Comfortable for long listening sessions
User’s Review: Just recently bought these and they blew my mind straight out of the box! If sound quality is what you're looking for, these are the ones for you! Build quality is another top feature here. They look and feel premium (compared to the Bose QC45, as I own them as well) and are very comfortable to wear. Only good things to say about this product. What a buy, I must say!
Why it's worth buying: Its innovative technology and safety features ensure a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience, making it a worthwhile purchase.
Boasting Sony's lightest headband design yet, these headphones redefine comfort without compromising on performance. This lightweight marvel delivers up to 50 hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment. Experience enhanced sound quality with Dual Noise Sensor Technology and an Integrated Processor V1. Plus, Seamlessly switch between devices with multi-point connection making it suitable for work-from-home setups while the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode lets you customise your listening experience. With crystal-clear hands-free calling and voice assistant support, these headphones are perfect for anyone seeking premium sound quality and advanced technology.
Specifications:
Price: 9,990 (
MRP 14,99033% Off)
Brand: Sony
Model: WH-CH720N
Color: Blue
Type: Over-Ear
Connectivity: Wireless
Battery Life: Up to 50 hours
Charging: Quick Charging
Weight: 192 grams
Noise Cancellation: Active
Microphone: Yes
Voice Assistant Support: Yes
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and comfortable design
Noise cancellation could be better
Impressive battery life
No automatic pausing
Quick charging feature
Clear hands-free calling
Many smart features
Great sound balance and detail
User’s Review: Great headphones that my 12 year old keeps stealing from me. Why does she steal them? It's because they are light and comfortable with the noise cancelling that she can escape from her family. As for my use, the sound is great and they are comfortable around my ears. There are plenty of adjustment points to make them comfortable and therefore can be worn for long stretches without being too tight on the ears. The noise cancelling is also great for me as I can't even hear my keyboard strokes as I type this review.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight comfort and impressive 50-hour battery life. With a stellar 4.3-star rating from over 4000 satisfied customers on Amazon, it's a proven choice for reliable performance and exceptional value.
Featuring Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, these headphones offer a distraction-free listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, enjoy high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound wirelessly from your smartphone. Customise your listening experience with the JBL Headphones app, adjusting EQ modes to your taste. Plus, enjoy hands-free calls with Voice aware technology, all in a comfortable over-ear design perfect for long listening sessions. With up to 70 hours of playtime and convenient features like Dual Pairing and Google Fast Pair, these headphones are a must-have for those seeking unrivalled comfort and smart features.
Specifications:
Price: 6,498 (
MRP 9,99935% Off)
Type: Over Ear
Connectivity: Wireless
ANC: Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Battery Life: Up to 70 hours
Bluetooth Version: 5.3 LE Audio
Colour Options: Blue
App Support: Yes
Pros
Cons
Excellent sound quality
Some may feel the headphones to be tight or small
Adaptive noise cancellation
Not suitable to use for longer hours
Performance is quite good
Convenient hands-free calls
Long battery life
Ear pads are comfortable and soft
User’s Review: I loved the noise cancelling, as a teenager prone to being irritated by nonsensical noises all around, having the ability to just dive deep down into my own little world has been a great gift I have given to myself. Yes it is not perfect, and there are better noise cancelling technologies available but they come at some significant cost more than this. The sound quality was awesome for me and I loved the diversity and range of sound I could get by messing around with the equaliser.
Why it's worth buying: Being an Amazon Choice product underscores its value and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for an immersive listening experience.
Escape into a world of pure sound with Srhythm's NC25 Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones. Featuring Digital Active Noise Cancelling Technology, these headphones professionally isolate up to 90% of surrounding noise, allowing you to focus on what matters. With 40mm drivers and 360-degree omnidirectional noise-cancelling ANC technology, experience high-res audio with crisp mids, rich bass, and clear highs. The lightweight and ergonomic design, along with adjustable padded headbands and replaceable ear pads, ensures all-day comfort. Plus, with features like 50ms Low Latency Mode and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and 50 hours of playtime and a quick 10-minute charge for 3 hours of playback make these headphones perfect for gaming, watching TV, or video conferences.
Specifications:
Price: 7,999 (
MRP 9,99920% Off)
Brand: Srhythm
Connectivity: Wireless
ANC: Yes
Bluetooth: 5.3
Battery Life: 50 Hours
Weight: 0.42 lb
Low Latency Mode: Yes
Pros
Cons
Premium sound quality
No battery remaining level icon
Excellent build quality
Treble sound can be sharp
Low latency for gaming
Good microphone
Ambient sound mode
Easy foldable design
User’s Review: After two days of using these headphones, I can confidently say they're one of the best in this price range, surpassing even Sony. The noise-cancelling feature is exceptional, and the single-click button functionality adds convenience. I highly recommend them to everyone; they're a great alternative to high-end brands.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its widespread acclaim: 13,000+ Amazon ratings and an Amazon Choice label affirm its quality and high satisfaction amazon users..
Experience iconic quiet, comfort, and sound with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Boasting high-fidelity audio powered by TriPort acoustic architecture, these headphones deliver depth and fullness for an immersive listening experience. Enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a quick 15-minute charge providing 3 hours of playback. The plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon construction ensure durability and comfort for all-day wear. With features like Quiet and Aware Modes, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and Volume-optimised Active EQ, these headphones offer a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound, making them the ideal choice for discerning listeners.
Specifications:
Price: 19,900 (
MRP 29,90033% Off)
Brand: Bose
Model: QuietComfort 45
Colour: Triple Black
Form Factor: Over Ear
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Life: Up to 24 hours
Noise Cancelling: Adaptive
Comfort: Plush materials
Mic: Integrated
EQ: Active
Pros
Cons
Exceptional noise cancelling
Poor mic quality
Comfortable for extended wear
Pricey
Clear and balanced sound
Easy to control and use
Superior quality ANC
Durable construction
User’s Review: I really bought these in the range 15K-16K after including all discounts and cashbacks. I am using these headsets very heavily for my office calls and for hearing music while working. No complaints so far. Call quality is superb, noise cancellation is excellent
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for exceptional noise cancellation and comfort, backed by a 71% 5-star rating on Amazon.
Comfortable, reliable, and affordable—Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are perfect for those who prioritise great sound over status. Boasting powerful 40mm drivers and exceptional acoustics refined over four generations, these headphones deliver clear, rich sound combined with active noise cancellation for a captivating audio experience. With a long-lasting 22 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge feature, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening on the go. Plus, the 4-mic digital active noise cancellation ensures a premium experience without the hefty price tag. Experience the best of both worlds with Ambient Mode, allowing you to tune into your surroundings with just a double press of a button.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
19,99950% Off)
Brand: Skullcandy
Battery Life: Up to 22 hours
Charging Time: Rapid Charge (10 min = 3 hrs)
Noise Cancellation: Active
Built-in Technology: Tile Finding
Connectivity: Wireless
Colour Options: Mod White
Driver Size: 40mm
Ambient Mode: Yes
Pros
Cons
Clear rich sound
May not fit all head sizes
Long-lasting battery
No multipoint connection
Rapid charging feature
Effective noise cancellation
Lightweight and durable
User’s Review: An honest review. I have used many headphones... But these are on the next level. They sound perfect. They have an amazing microphone as well so no issues during calls too. The ambient mode and ANC is something very new for me but it is good.
Why it's worth buying: Backed by a 4-star rating on Amazon, they are a reliable choice for those seeking high performance and value.
For those who crave long-lasting comfort and exceptional sound quality, Marshall's Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones can be your best bet. With a remarkable 80+ hours of wireless playtime and quick-charge capability, these headphones are designed to keep up with your longest listening sessions. The re-engineered ergonomic design ensures comfort even after hours of use, thanks to new ear cushions, 3D hinges, a straight fit headband, and reinforced rubber dampers. Experience the signature Marshall sound with custom-tuned dynamic drivers delivering roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled audio experience. Plus, with the convenience of wireless charging and a multi-directional control knob, controlling your music and phone functionality is easier than ever. Whether you're deep diving into your music or on the go, Marshall Major IV headphones are built to deliver exceptional comfort and sound quality that you'll never want to part with.
Specifications:
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 14,99913% Off)
Brand: Marshall
Type: On Ear
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Colour: Brown
Playtime: 80+ Hours
Charging: Wireless
Control: Multi-directional knob
Pros
Cons
Wireless charging capability
Not entirely noise cancelling
Signature Marshall sound quality
Bass could be improved
Durable build quality
Easy music and call control
Long lasting battery life
Comfortable for long listening sessions
Eye catching retro style design
User’s Review: These headphones deserve a solid five-star rating without a doubt. From the moment I put them on, I was blown away by the impeccable sound quality. The audio is rich, crisp, and delivers powerful bass, making every song a sonic delight.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its renowned Marshall sound and durable build, plus its recognition as an Amazon Choice product amplifies its reliability.
The Cosmic Byte Hades 2.4Ghz Wireless + Bluetooth Headphone is here to impress. With features like dual-mode connectivity, you can easily switch between 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth modes, making it perfect for use with your PC or mobile devices. The headphone boasts an impressive 100 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted usage for long gaming or listening sessions. With an extreme low latency of 20ms for both Dongle and Bluetooth connections, you can enjoy lag-free gaming and streaming. The ENC microphone cancels out unwanted noise, delivering crystal-clear voice quality during your gaming and streaming sessions. Additionally, the headset offers three EQ modes - Music, Movies, and Game mode, allowing you to customise your sound experience for optimised sound quality and immersive surround sound.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 7,99938% Off)
Brand: Cosmic Byte
Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth
Battery Life: 100 hours
Latency: 20ms
Microphone: ENC
EQ Modes: 3
Pros
Cons
Wireless charging capability
Not entirely noise cancelling
Signature Marshall sound quality
Bass could be improved
Durable build quality
Easy music and call control
Long lasting battery life
Comfortable for long listening sessions
Eye catching retro style design
User’s Review: Comfort is very good, Loudness is good enough, Wireless with dongle working absolutely great with no latency. Buy this with eyes closed
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for extended battery life and versatile connectivity options, ideal for immersive gaming and clear communication.
Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 delivers sleek, lightweight headphones with advanced features. Its Active Noise Cancellation, alongside internal mics in the ear cups, filters out unwanted noise, ensuring you're left with pure, undisturbed sound. With Bluetooth 5.0 and multipoint pairing, it seamlessly connects to two devices simultaneously. Enjoy 30 hours of playtime, with a quick 15-minute charge adding an extra 2 hours. Its ergonomic design, slim earpads, and flat-folding feature make it perfect for on-the-go use.
Specifications:
Price: 4,698 (
MRP 11,99961% Off)
Brand: Philips
Type: Over Ear
Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth
ANC: Yes
Battery Life: 30 Hours
Driver Size: 32mm
Multipoint Pairing: Yes
Quick Charge: Yes
Weight: Lightweight
Controls: Integrated on ear cups
Design: Slim, flat-folding
Pros
Cons
Easy multipoint pairing
Build quality is poor
Good battery life
Dual does not work smoothly
Lightweight and slim design
Comfortable slim and lightweight design
Foldable for compact storage
Clear and balanced sound
User’s Review: I am a working professional. If I were to keep these headphones on my head for the entire day, I don't think I would even notice any discomfort. It's very light. The audio quality is clear and crisp with a very good base which does not hit your eardrum with pressure. 100% recommended!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its clear sound, long battery life, and comfortable design, making it ideal for extended use with convenience and style.
The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth headphones takes your music experience to the next level with powerful 50mm dynamic drivers, delivering immersive audio for up to 20 hours. It is also one of the best wireless headphones under 2000 that is ergonomically designed, featuring plush padded ear cushions for ultimate comfort. With physical noise isolation, enjoy pure audio bliss without any distractions. The dual connectivity options, Bluetooth and AUX, provide versatility, while the Bluetooth 5.0 ensures instant wireless connectivity. Perfect for music lovers seeking superior sound quality and comfort, backed by a 1-year warranty.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 4,99960% Off)
Battery Capacity: 500mAh
Drivers: 50mm Dynamic
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Playback Time: Up to 20 Hours
Noise Isolation: Physical
Warranty: 1 Year
Pros
Cons
Immersive audio experience
Long battery life
Comfortable over-ear design
Dual connectivity options
Physical noise isolation
Reliable connection
User’s Review: If everything is considered and tested together, the headphones are quite good. However, if we look at it according to the price, a bit more bass and better build quality would be preferable. Everything else is fine in it.
Why it's worth buying: With over 63000+ ratings on Amazon, these boat headphones stand out for its immersive audio experience and long-lasting battery life, making it a worthwhile investment for music enthusiasts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which headphone is best: wired or wireless?
Wireless headphones offer the convenience of mobility without tangled cords, ideal for active lifestyles and on-the-go use. However, wired headphones often provide higher audio fidelity and reliability, making them preferable for audiophiles or situations where consistent connection is crucial.
How long do wireless headphones last on a single charge?
The battery life of wireless headphones varies depending on the model and usage, but many can last anywhere from 10 to 40 hours on a single charge, providing extended listening sessions without needing to recharge frequently.
Are wireless headphones comfortable to wear for long periods?
Many wireless headphones are designed with comfort in mind, featuring ergonomic designs, padded ear cushions, and lightweight materials to ensure comfort during extended wear, making them suitable for long listening sessions or work hours.
Do wireless headphones have latency issues?
While most modern wireless headphones have significantly reduced latency, some users may still experience slight delays between audio and video when watching movies or playing games. Choosing headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 or higher can help minimise latency.
Are wireless headphones suitable for exercise and outdoor activities?
Yes, many wireless headphones are designed specifically for sports and outdoor use, featuring sweat-resistant materials, secure ear hooks, and ergonomic designs to ensure a stable fit during physical activities.
Wrapping up
Wireless headphones offer a convenient and versatile audio solution for various needs, providing freedom of movement and eliminating the hassle of tangled cords. With advancements in technology, these headphones now deliver impressive sound quality, long battery life, and seamless connectivity.
From our list of recommendations, you'll find options tailored to different preferences and budgets, ensuring you can find the perfect pair to suit your needs. Upgrade your listening experience today and enjoy the freedom of wireless audio.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change