Audiophiles are always on the lookout to upgrade their audio tech, seeking the perfect fusion of immersive sound and seamless connectivity. If you're in search of top-tier wireless headphones in India, look no further. We've meticulously curated a list of the best-in-class options, ensuring you experience every beat, note, and virtual explosion with unparalleled clarity and comfort.

10 Best Wireless Headphones in India For 2024
Our Top Picks

Music aficionados cherish their audio arsenal, each note and beat carefully curated for the ultimate listening experience. For those who crave the freedom of wireless technology, Bluetooth headphones offer a liberating solution. 

Regardless if you're an avid gamer immersing yourself in virtual realms, a dedicated podcast listener devouring the latest episodes, or simply a die-hard fan of Taylor Swift, the right pair of wireless headphones can elevate your auditory experience to new heights. With the convenience of Bluetooth technology, the best wireless headphones offer unparalleled freedom of movement without sacrificing sound quality.

Leading names like Bose, Sony, JBL, Skullcandy, and more have established themselves as trailblazers, consistently delivering top-notch audio products that redefine industry standards. 

To simplify your decision-making process and ensure you invest in the best wireless headphones for your needs, we've meticulously curated a list of top contenders. From gaming headphones to all-purpose Bluetooth headphones with mic  perfect for everyday use, our selection spans the spectrum of features and functionalities. With this comprehensive article, you can make an informed choice without any regrets, knowing that you're investing in the best headphone suited to your preferences and lifestyle.

Before buying wireless headphones, it's important to take into account several factors

  • Sound Quality: Look for headphones with clear, balanced sound reproduction across different frequencies.

  • Comfort: Ensure the headphones have comfortable ear cups and a secure fit, especially if you'll be wearing them for extended periods.

  • Battery Life: Check the battery life and charging time to ensure it meets your usage needs.

  • Wireless Range: Consider the Bluetooth range to ensure stable connectivity, especially if you plan to move around while using the headphones.

  • Noise Cancellation: Decide if you need active noise cancellation (ANC) for immersive listening experiences in noisy environments.

  • Microphone Quality: If you'll be making calls or gaming, choose headphones with a high-quality built-in microphone.

  • Durability: Assess the build quality and materials used to ensure the headphones 

  • are durable and can withstand daily wear and tear.Compatibility: Confirm compatibility with your devices, whether it's smartphones, tablets, laptops, or gaming consoles.

  • Additional Features: Look for extra features such as touch controls, customizable EQ settings, or companion apps for added functionality.

How we chose them for you 

  • In-depth Analysis: We delved into technical specifications, such as Bluetooth connectivity, codec support, and ANC capabilities, to provide a comprehensive overview.

  • Reviews and Ratings: We analyzed customer reviews and expert ratings to gauge overall satisfaction and performance.

  • Feature Comparison: We compared features such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and additional functionalities across different models.

  • User Feedback: We considered feedback from users who have hands-on experience with the headphones to understand real-world performance and durability.

  • Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and track record of each brand, focusing on reliability, customer service, and innovation.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the price-to-performance ratio of each headphone to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

  • Versatility: We selected headphones that cater to various needs, including gaming, music listening, calls, and everyday use.

Below is a list of best wireless headphones in India that help you make your perfect pick

  1. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Made with Sennheiser's renowned audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system, these headphones deliver superior dynamics, clarity, and musicality. You can easily personalise sound tailored to your preferences through the integrated equaliser and sound modes. Stay comfortable for hours on end with the lightweight, foldable design, padded headband, and cushioned ear pads. With up to 60 hours of battery life and crystal-clear calls facilitated by four digital beamforming microphones, these high performing headphones are the epitome of comfort, quality, and functionality you don't want to miss at all. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 24,990 (MRP 34,990 29% Off)

  • Brand:Sennheiser

  • Model Name: Momentum 4

  • Colour: Black-Copper

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC

  • Microphones: 4 Digital Mics

  • Battery Life: 60h

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros

Cons

Rich detailed sound quality

High price point

Excellent noise cancellation

Long battery life with fast charging

Sleek stylish design

Crystal-clear call quality

Comfortable for long listening sessions

User’s Review: Just recently bought these and they blew my mind straight out of the box! If sound quality is what you're looking for, these are the ones for you! Build quality is another top feature here. They look and feel premium (compared to the Bose QC45, as I own them as well) and are very comfortable to wear. Only good things to say about this product. What a buy, I must say!

Why it's worth buying: Its innovative technology and safety features ensure a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience, making it a worthwhile purchase.

2. Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic

Boasting Sony's lightest headband design yet, these headphones redefine comfort without compromising on performance. This lightweight marvel delivers up to 50 hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment.  Experience enhanced sound quality with Dual Noise Sensor Technology and an Integrated Processor V1. Plus, Seamlessly switch between devices with multi-point connection making it suitable for work-from-home setups while the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode lets you customise your listening experience. With crystal-clear hands-free calling and voice assistant support, these headphones are perfect for anyone seeking premium sound quality and advanced technology.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,990 (MRP 14,990 33% Off)

  • Brand: Sony

  • Model: WH-CH720N

  • Color: Blue

  • Type: Over-Ear

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • Battery Life: Up to 50 hours

  • Charging: Quick Charging

  • Weight: 192 grams

  • Noise Cancellation: Active

  • Microphone: Yes

  • Voice Assistant Support: Yes

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and comfortable design

Noise cancellation could be better 

Impressive  battery life

No automatic pausing 

Quick charging feature

Clear hands-free calling

Many smart features 

Great sound balance and detail 

User’s Review: Great headphones that my 12 year old keeps stealing from me. Why does she steal them? It's because they are light and comfortable with the noise cancelling that she can escape from her family. As for my use, the sound is great and they are comfortable around my ears. There are plenty of adjustment points to make them comfortable and therefore can be worn for long stretches without being too tight on the ears. The noise cancelling is also great for me as I can't even hear my keyboard strokes as I type this review.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight comfort and impressive 50-hour battery life. With a stellar 4.3-star rating from over 4000 satisfied customers on Amazon, it's a proven choice for reliable performance and exceptional value.

3. JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic

Featuring Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, these headphones offer a distraction-free listening experience. With Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, enjoy high-quality JBL Pure Bass Sound wirelessly from your smartphone. Customise your listening experience with the JBL Headphones app, adjusting EQ modes to your taste. Plus, enjoy hands-free calls with Voice aware technology, all in a comfortable over-ear design perfect for long listening sessions. With up to 70 hours of playtime and convenient features like Dual Pairing and Google Fast Pair, these headphones are a must-have for those seeking unrivalled comfort and smart features.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,498 (MRP 9,999 35% Off)

  • Type: Over Ear

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • ANC: Adaptive Noise Cancelling

  • Battery Life: Up to 70 hours

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.3 LE Audio

  • Colour Options: Blue

  • App Support: Yes

Pros 

Cons

Excellent sound quality

Some may feel the headphones to be tight or small 

Adaptive noise cancellation

Not suitable to use for longer hours 

Performance is quite good

Convenient hands-free calls

Long battery life

Ear pads are comfortable and soft

User’s Review: I loved the noise cancelling, as a teenager prone to being irritated by nonsensical noises all around, having the ability to just dive deep down into my own little world has been a great gift I have given to myself. Yes it is not perfect, and there are better noise cancelling technologies available but they come at some significant cost more than this. The sound quality was awesome for me and I loved the diversity and range of sound I could get by messing around with the equaliser.

Why it's worth buying: Being an Amazon Choice product underscores its value and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for an immersive listening experience.

4. Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones

Escape into a world of pure sound with Srhythm's NC25 Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones. Featuring Digital Active Noise Cancelling Technology, these headphones professionally isolate up to 90% of surrounding noise, allowing you to focus on what matters. With 40mm drivers and 360-degree omnidirectional noise-cancelling ANC technology, experience high-res audio with crisp mids, rich bass, and clear highs. The lightweight and ergonomic design, along with adjustable padded headbands and replaceable ear pads, ensures all-day comfort. Plus, with features like 50ms Low Latency Mode and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and 50 hours of playtime and a quick 10-minute charge for 3 hours of playback make these headphones perfect for gaming, watching TV, or video conferences. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,999 (MRP 9,999 20% Off)

  • Brand: Srhythm

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • ANC: Yes

  • Bluetooth: 5.3

  • Battery Life: 50 Hours

  • Weight: 0.42 lb

  • Low Latency Mode: Yes

Pros

Cons

Premium sound quality 

No battery remaining level icon

Excellent build quality 

Treble sound can be sharp 

Low latency for gaming

Good microphone 

Ambient sound mode

Easy foldable design

User’s Review: After two days of using these headphones, I can confidently say they're one of the best in this price range, surpassing even Sony. The noise-cancelling feature is exceptional, and the single-click button functionality adds convenience. I highly recommend them to everyone; they're a great alternative to high-end brands.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its widespread acclaim: 13,000+ Amazon ratings and an Amazon Choice label affirm its quality and high satisfaction amazon users..

5. Bose Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Experience iconic quiet, comfort, and sound with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Boasting high-fidelity audio powered by TriPort acoustic architecture, these headphones deliver depth and fullness for an immersive listening experience. Enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a quick 15-minute charge providing 3 hours of playback. The plush synthetic leather and impact-resistant nylon construction ensure durability and comfort for all-day wear. With features like Quiet and Aware Modes, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and Volume-optimised Active EQ, these headphones offer a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound, making them the ideal choice for discerning listeners.

Specifications:

  • Price: 19,900 (MRP 29,900 33% Off)

  • Brand: Bose

  • Model: QuietComfort 45

  • Colour: Triple Black

  • Form Factor: Over Ear

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

  • Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

  • Noise Cancelling: Adaptive

  • Comfort: Plush materials

  • Mic: Integrated

  • EQ: Active

Pros

Cons

Exceptional noise cancelling

Poor mic quality 

Comfortable for extended wear

Pricey

Clear and balanced sound

Easy to control and use 

Superior quality ANC 

Durable construction

User’s Review: I really bought these in the range 15K-16K after including all discounts and cashbacks. I am using these headsets very heavily for my office calls and for hearing music while working. No complaints so far. Call quality is superb, noise cancellation is excellent

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for exceptional noise cancellation and comfort, backed by a 71% 5-star rating on Amazon.

6. Skullcandy Hesh Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Comfortable, reliable, and affordable—Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are perfect for those who prioritise great sound over status. Boasting powerful 40mm drivers and exceptional acoustics refined over four generations, these headphones deliver clear, rich sound combined with active noise cancellation for a captivating audio experience. With a long-lasting 22 hours of battery life and Rapid Charge feature, you can enjoy uninterrupted listening on the go. Plus, the 4-mic digital active noise cancellation ensures a premium experience without the hefty price tag. Experience the best of both worlds with Ambient Mode, allowing you to tune into your surroundings with just a double press of a button.

 Specifications:

  • Price: 9,999 (19,999 50% Off)

  • Brand: Skullcandy

  • Battery Life: Up to 22 hours

  • Charging Time: Rapid Charge (10 min = 3 hrs)

  • Noise Cancellation: Active

  • Built-in Technology: Tile Finding

  • Connectivity: Wireless

  • Colour Options: Mod White

  • Driver Size: 40mm

  • Ambient Mode: Yes

Pros

Cons

Clear rich sound

May not fit all head sizes 

Long-lasting battery

No multipoint connection

Rapid charging feature

Effective noise cancellation

Lightweight and durable

User’s Review: An honest review. I have used many headphones... But these are on the next level. They sound perfect. They have an amazing microphone as well so no issues during calls too. The ambient mode and ANC is something very new for me but it is good.

Why it's worth buying: Backed by a 4-star rating on Amazon, they are a reliable choice for those seeking high performance and value.

7. Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic

For those who crave long-lasting comfort and exceptional sound quality, Marshall's Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones can be your best bet. With a remarkable 80+ hours of wireless playtime and quick-charge capability, these headphones are designed to keep up with your longest listening sessions. The re-engineered ergonomic design ensures comfort even after hours of use, thanks to new ear cushions, 3D hinges, a straight fit headband, and reinforced rubber dampers. Experience the signature Marshall sound with custom-tuned dynamic drivers delivering roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled audio experience. Plus, with the convenience of wireless charging and a multi-directional control knob, controlling your music and phone functionality is easier than ever. Whether you're deep diving into your music or on the go, Marshall Major IV headphones are built to deliver exceptional comfort and sound quality that you'll never want to part with.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,999 (MRP 14,999 13% Off)

  • Brand: Marshall

  • Type: On Ear

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

  • Colour: Brown

  • Playtime: 80+ Hours

  • Charging: Wireless

  • Control: Multi-directional knob

Pros

Cons

Wireless charging capability

Not entirely noise cancelling

Signature Marshall sound quality

Bass could be improved 

Durable build quality

Easy music and call control

Long lasting battery life 

Comfortable for long listening sessions 

Eye catching retro style design 

User’s Review: These headphones deserve a solid five-star rating without a doubt. From the moment I put them on, I was blown away by the impeccable sound quality. The audio is rich, crisp, and delivers powerful bass, making every song a sonic delight.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its renowned Marshall sound and durable build, plus its recognition as an Amazon Choice product amplifies its reliability.

8. Cosmic Byte Hades 2.4Ghz Wireless + Bluetooth Headphone

The Cosmic Byte Hades 2.4Ghz Wireless + Bluetooth Headphone is here to impress. With features like dual-mode connectivity, you can easily switch between 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth modes, making it perfect for use with your PC or mobile devices. The headphone boasts an impressive 100 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted usage for long gaming or listening sessions. With an extreme low latency of 20ms for both Dongle and Bluetooth connections, you can enjoy lag-free gaming and streaming. The ENC microphone cancels out unwanted noise, delivering crystal-clear voice quality during your gaming and streaming sessions. Additionally, the headset offers three EQ modes - Music, Movies, and Game mode, allowing you to customise your sound experience for optimised sound quality and immersive surround sound.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,999 (MRP 7,999 38% Off)

  • Brand: Cosmic Byte

  • Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth

  • Battery Life: 100 hours

  • Latency: 20ms

  • Microphone: ENC

  • EQ Modes: 3

User’s Review: Comfort is very good, Loudness is good enough, Wireless with dongle working absolutely great with no latency. Buy this with eyes closed

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for extended battery life and versatile connectivity options, ideal for immersive gaming and clear communication.

9. Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 delivers sleek, lightweight headphones with advanced features. Its Active Noise Cancellation, alongside internal mics in the ear cups, filters out unwanted noise, ensuring you're left with pure, undisturbed sound. With Bluetooth 5.0 and multipoint pairing, it seamlessly connects to two devices simultaneously. Enjoy 30 hours of playtime, with a quick 15-minute charge adding an extra 2 hours. Its ergonomic design, slim earpads, and flat-folding feature make it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,698 (MRP 11,999 61% Off)

  • Brand: Philips

  • Type: Over Ear

  • Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth

  • ANC: Yes

  • Battery Life: 30 Hours

  • Driver Size: 32mm

  • Multipoint Pairing: Yes

  • Quick Charge: Yes

  • Weight: Lightweight

  • Controls: Integrated on ear cups

  • Design: Slim, flat-folding

Pros

Cons

Easy multipoint pairing

Build quality is poor 

Good battery life 

Dual does not work smoothly 

Lightweight and slim design 

Comfortable slim and lightweight design

Foldable for compact storage

Clear and balanced sound 

User’s Review: I am a working professional. If I were to keep these headphones on my head for the entire day, I don't think I would even notice any discomfort. It's very light. The audio quality is clear and crisp with a very good base which does not hit your eardrum with pressure. 100% recommended!!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its clear sound, long battery life, and comfortable design, making it ideal for extended use with convenience and style.

10. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic

The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth headphones takes your music experience to the next level with powerful 50mm dynamic drivers, delivering immersive audio for up to 20 hours. It is also one of the best wireless headphones under 2000 that is ergonomically designed,  featuring plush padded ear cushions for ultimate comfort. With physical noise isolation, enjoy pure audio bliss without any distractions. The dual connectivity options, Bluetooth and AUX, provide versatility, while the Bluetooth 5.0 ensures instant wireless connectivity. Perfect for music lovers seeking superior sound quality and comfort, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Brand: boAt 

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 4,999 60% Off)

  • Battery Capacity: 500mAh

  • Drivers: 50mm Dynamic

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

  • Playback Time: Up to 20 Hours

  • Noise Isolation: Physical

  • Warranty: 1 Year

Pros

Cons

Immersive audio experience

Long battery life

Comfortable over-ear design

Dual connectivity options

Physical noise isolation

Reliable connection 

User’s Review: If everything is considered and tested together, the headphones are quite good. However, if we look at it according to the price, a bit more bass and better build quality would be preferable. Everything else is fine in it.

Why it's worth buying: With over 63000+ ratings on Amazon, these boat headphones stand out for its immersive audio experience and long-lasting battery life, making it a worthwhile investment for music enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which headphone is best: wired or wireless?

  • Wireless headphones offer the convenience of mobility without tangled cords, ideal for active lifestyles and on-the-go use. However, wired headphones often provide higher audio fidelity and reliability, making them preferable for audiophiles or situations where consistent connection is crucial.

How long do wireless headphones last on a single charge?

  • The battery life of wireless headphones varies depending on the model and usage, but many can last anywhere from 10 to 40 hours on a single charge, providing extended listening sessions without needing to recharge frequently.

Are wireless headphones comfortable to wear for long periods?

  • Many wireless headphones are designed with comfort in mind, featuring ergonomic designs, padded ear cushions, and lightweight materials to ensure comfort during extended wear, making them suitable for long listening sessions or work hours.

Do wireless headphones have latency issues?

  • While most modern wireless headphones have significantly reduced latency, some users may still experience slight delays between audio and video when watching movies or playing games. Choosing headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 or higher can help minimise latency.

Are wireless headphones suitable for exercise and outdoor activities?

  • Yes, many wireless headphones are designed specifically for sports and outdoor use, featuring sweat-resistant materials, secure ear hooks, and ergonomic designs to ensure a stable fit during physical activities.

Wrapping up 

Wireless headphones offer a convenient and versatile audio solution for various needs, providing freedom of movement and eliminating the hassle of tangled cords. With advancements in technology, these headphones now deliver impressive sound quality, long battery life, and seamless connectivity. 

From our list of recommendations, you'll find options tailored to different preferences and budgets, ensuring you can find the perfect pair to suit your needs. Upgrade your listening experience today and enjoy the freedom of wireless audio.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

