7 Best Headphones Under 5000 in India (2024)

Music enthusiasts understand the critical role that audio plays in listening experience immersion but finding the perfect pair of headphones can be an exhilarating yet daunting task, especially when you're on a budget. India, a burgeoning market for consumer electronics, offers a plethora of options for those seeking high-quality sound experiences without breaking the bank. In this pursuit, the quest for the best headphones under 5000 in India becomes paramount.
These headphones represent a fusion of affordability and excellence, catering to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers who value both quality and value for money. With a budget-friendly price tag, these headphones don't compromise on delivering immersive audio experiences.
From sleek and stylish designs to ergonomic comfort, they are engineered to seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle, offering a perfect balance of form and function. Whether you prioritise booming bass, crystal-clear highs, or immersive noise cancellation, there's a diverse range of options available to suit your preferences and elevate your auditory escapades to new heights.
So, whether you're searching for a wireless headset to liberate your movements or a wired one for uncompromising audio fidelity, let us walk you through this exploration of the best headphones under 5000 to help you make an informed decision. .
Things you should take into consideration before purchasing a headphone under 5000
Sound Quality: While you might have a limited budget, prioritise headphones that offer good sound quality within that range. Look for balanced audio with clear highs, rich mids, and satisfying bass, ensuring an immersive listening experience.
Comfort and Fit: Comfort is paramount, especially if you plan on using the headphones for extended periods. Look for ergonomic designs, adjustable headbands, and cushioned ear cups to ensure a snug and comfortable fit that doesn't cause fatigue.
Wired or Wireless: Decide whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones based on your usage habits and preferences. Wireless options provide freedom of movement, while wired headphones might offer better audio quality and don't require charging.
Battery Life (for Wireless): If opting for wireless headphones, consider the battery life. Look for models with long-lasting batteries to ensure uninterrupted listening sessions without frequent recharging.
Noise Cancellation: Depending on your environment and preference for immersive audio experiences, consider whether you need headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) or passive noise isolation. ANC can help block out external noise, ideal for noisy environments or focused listening.
Durability and Build Quality: Assess the build quality of the headphones to ensure they can withstand regular use. Look for durable materials and sturdy construction to ensure longevity.
How we selected them for you
Performance Evaluation: We rigorously tested each headphone model to assess its sound quality, comfort, durability, and additional features. We ensured that only the top-performing headphones made it to our list.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted an in-depth comparative analysis of various headphone models available in the market. This involved evaluating specifications, features, and user reviews to identify standout performers that offer exceptional value within your budget.
Budget Consideration: Recognizing your budget constraints, we carefully curated a selection of headphones priced under 5000 rupees. Our focus was on maximising the features and performance you can get within this budget range, ensuring you get the best bang for your buck.
User Feedback Analysis: By analysing real-world experiences and opinions, we gained valuable insights into each headphone's strengths, weaknesses, and overall user satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each headphone brand in delivering quality products and excellent customer service. By prioritizing reputable brands with a history of reliability and innovation, we aimed to provide you with headphones you can trust.
Below is a list of best headphones in India along with their price
With the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, enjoy uninterrupted music for up to 50 hours on a single charge, perfect for long journeys and music festivals. Tailor your listening experience with EQ Custom via the Sony | Headphones Connect App, optimising sound to match your music genre. Lightweight and comfortable, these headphones feature soft earpads and an additional head cushion for all-day wear. Seamlessly switch between two devices with multipoint connectivity, ensuring you never miss a call. With built-in mic and voice assistant support, stay connected effortlessly. Plus, find your headphones easily with Fast Pair and enjoy enhanced sound quality through DSEE technology.
Specifications:
Price: 4,489
MRP 5,99025% Off)
Brand: Sony
Model: WH-CH520
Type: Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Color: Black
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Life: Up to 50 Hours
EQ Customization: Sony | Headphones Connect App
Comfort: Lightweight Design
Microphone: Built-in
Multipoint Connection: Yes
Voice Assistant Support: Yes
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and comfortable
Pairing with devices is a bit tricky
Hands-free calling with mic
No active noise cancellation
Multipoint connection gives convenience
Long-lasting battery
Easy customizable sound via app
Swivel design ensures portability
User’s Review: From the time you hold the headphones in your hand you feel premium Sony quality. It sounds amazing. It’s very lite and you don’t feel discomfort. I use it for 9 hrs a day on a stretch. I use it as my WFH calling headphones and they work awesome. I use them for gaming and music as well and I could not complain. Super product!!!
Why it's worth buying: With a high rating of 4.2 stars from over 8900 ratings on Amazon, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are worth buying for their excellent sound quality, lightweight design, and convenient features.
The Soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones upgrades your listening experience with hybrid active noise cancellation, blocking up to 90% of external noise for immersive sound quality. Featuring dynamic 40mm drivers and BassUp technology, enjoy precision sound profiles with deep bass and rich beats. With 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode and quick charging, commute effortlessly without interruptions. Seamlessly switch between two devices via Bluetooth 5.0, and customise your sound preferences with the Soundcore app's adjustable EQ and 22 preset options. Stay connected to your surroundings with transparency mode, ensuring safety and awareness during daily activities.
Specifications:
Price: 4,799
MRP 5,99920% Off)
Brand: Anker
Type: Over-Ear
Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Noise Cancelling: Hybrid ANC
Drivers: 40mm
Battery Life: 40h ANC, 60h Normal
Charging Time: 5 min for 4 h
App Support: Yes
Pros
Cons
Effective noise cancellation
None
Long battery life
Rich detailed sound
Quick charging feature
App customization options
Comfortable for extended wear
Impressive transparency mode
User’s Review: This soundcore is absolutely top notch. I bought the first one and returned as it had a syncing issue. Then after that I repurchased it, against other brands. I am glad I did. The bass is absolutely top notch. Very deep bass. Very pleasant. I never had to increase the volume more than just 45 percent. One charge lasts 6 to 7 days with about 7 to 8 hours continued usage per day. The noise cancelling mode is just brilliant.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective noise cancellation, rich sound quality, and high customer satisfaction, with 72% giving it 5 stars on Amazon from over 7500+ global ratings.
These JBL Tune 710BT by Harman wireless over-ear headphones with iconic JBL Signature Sound boast powerful 40mm drivers that deliver deep and resonant bass, enhancing your music listening experience. You get to enjoy uninterrupted wireless music playback for up to 50 hours, with quick charging providing an additional 3 hours of playtime in just 5 minutes. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, stream high-quality music wirelessly without the hassle of cords. Effortlessly switch between two paired devices with multi-point connectivity. Lightweight and foldable, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use. Stay connected with hands-free calling and voice assistant support.
Specifications:
Price: 4,999
MRP 5,99917% Off)
Brand: JBL
Model: Tune 710BT
Colour: Black
Form Factor: Over Ear
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Drivers: 40mm
Battery Life: 50 hours
Quick Charge: Yes
Dual Pairing: Yes
Voice Assistant Support: Yes
Design: Foldable
Pros
Cons
Long battery life
Connectivity issues
Dual pairing capability
Bass is a bit low
Lightweight and portable design
Sound quality is top notch
Soft and durable cushions
User’s Review: The sound clarity is awesome though the loudness of the headset is a bit lower compared to the other headphones. It was painful initially but later I found that it was because the head band was a bit smaller for me, after adjusting the head band it was all perfect and no pain at all.
Why it's worth buying: With over 48,000 ratings on Amazon, it's a popular choice trusted by many satisfied customers for its performance and sound quality.
Embrace tranquillity with the boAt Nirvanaa 751 ANC Over-Ear Headphones. Featuring advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, immerse yourself in your favourite music without distractions, with up to 33dB of noise reduction. Relish extended listening sessions with up to 65 hours of playtime in normal mode and 54 hours in ANC mode, supplemented by ASAP Charge for quick power boosts. Crystal clear sound is delivered through 40mm drivers, while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings. With an ergonomic design and integrated controls, these headphones offer comfort and convenience, whether you're on the go or at home. Plus, enjoy dual-mode connectivity and easy portability with the included carry pouch.
Specifications:
Price: 4,499
MRP 7,99044% Off)
Warranty: 1 year
ANC: Yes, 33dB
Playtime: Up to 65 hours
Charge Time: 10 mins
Driver Size: 40mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Design: Over-Ear, Ergonomic
Controls: Integrated
Modes: Dual (Bluetooth/Wired)
Extras: Carry Pouch
Pros
Cons
Effective noise cancellation
May feel bulky for some
Quick charge feature
Build quality could be better
Crisp sound quality
Comfortable ergonomic design
Impressive dual connectivity
Ambient sound mode awareness
User’s Review: The sound clarity is awesome though the loudness of the headset is a bit lower compared to the other headphones. It was painful initially but later I found that it was because the head band was a bit smaller for me, after adjusting the head band it was all perfect and no pain at all.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for boAt brand reliability, and widespread popularity evidenced by over 300 recent purchases on Amazon.
The Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a marvellous choice for on the go listening experience. Featuring an ergonomic design with slim and lightweight earpads, these headphones are easy to wear and carry. Enjoy immersive sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation, which filters out unwanted background noise. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can enjoy music and movies without the hassle of wires. The headphones offer 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, with quick charging capabilities. Stay connected with multipoint pairing, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously. Control your music, take calls, and activate your phone's voice assistant with ease using the integrated controls on the ear cups.
Specifications:
Price: 4,699
MRP 11,99961% Off)
Design: Over Ear
Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
ANC: Yes
Battery Life: 30 Hours
Quick Charge: Yes
Controls: Integrated on Ear Cups
Multipoint Pairing: Yes
Driver Size: 32 mm
Frequency Range: 20 - 20,000 Hz
Sensitivity: 112 dB
Impedance: 32 Ohm
Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
Supported Codec: SBC
Wireless Transmission Type: Bluetooth
Pros
Cons
Comfortable for long use
Some may find ear cups tight
Effective noise cancellation
Build quality could be improved
Quick charging feature
Easy to pair and switch devices
Compact and foldable design
Clear and crisp sound quality
User’s Review: I am a working professional. If I were to keep these headphones on my head for the entire day, I don't think I would even notice any discomfort. It's very light. The audio quality is clear and crisp with a very good base which does not hit your eardrum with pressure. 100% recommended!!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional comfort, effective noise cancellation, and long battery life, offering a seamless and immersive listening experience.
The Skullcandy Riff 2 On-Ear Wireless Headphones are engineered for comfort, durability, and flexibility. With built-in Tile™ finding technology, you can locate your headphones effortlessly through the Tile app. Enjoy uninterrupted listening with 34 hours of battery life, supplemented by Rapid Charge for quick power boosts. Multipoint pairing allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, ensuring seamless transitions between calls and media. Customise your listening experience with the Skullcandy App, featuring low-latency Gaming Mode and EQ presets. Intuitive controls on the earcup put you in command, while Tile technology provides peace of mind against misplacement.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299
MRP 16,99975% Off)
Brand: Skullcandy
Design: On-Ear
Connectivity: Wireless
Battery Life: 34 Hours
Rapid Charge: 10 Minutes = 4 Hours
Multipoint Pairing: Yes
Tile™ Finding Technology: Built-In
Controls: Earcup
App Compatibility: Skullcandy App
Pros
Cons
Comfortable and durable design
May not fit all head sizes
Long battery life quick charge
Multipoint pairing for convenience
Easy control with intuitive buttons
Customizable sound via app
User’s Review: I am a working professional. If I were to keep these headphones on my head for the entire day, I don't think I would even notice any discomfort. It's very light. The audio quality is clear and crisp with a very good base which does not hit your eardrum with pressure. 100% recommended!!
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.3 stars on Amazon and recognized as an Amazon Choice product for its exceptional performance and value.
Compact and foldable for portability, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones offer convenience and quality sound wherever you go. With up to 40 hours of playtime, enjoy uninterrupted music enjoyment, with quick charging providing an extra 2 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes. Seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices with Multi-Point Connectivity, ensuring smooth transitions between calls and media. Activate Siri or Google Assistant with the touch of a button for hands-free convenience. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, these headphones offer high-quality wireless streaming without tangled cords. Delivering powerful JBL Pure Bass sound this headphone provides an immersive listening experience.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499
MRP 4,49922% Off)
Brand: JBL
Model: Tune 510BT
Colour: Black
Form Factor: On Ear
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Drivers: 32mm Dynamic
Battery Life: Up to 40 Hours
Charging: Quick Charge (USB-C)
Multipoint Pairing: Yes
Voice Assistant: Yes
Pros
Cons
Rich bass and clear sound.
Noise cancellation could be better
Long battery life with quick charging
Ear cups may get warm
Easy multipoint pairing
Seamless device switching
Comfortable for extended wear
Hands-free calling with controls
User’s Review: Overall these are good-sounding, better looking, 2-devices pairing, value-for-money headphones for gym workouts or jogging. I don’t know its competitors in the 4-5k price range, but I’m happy with my purchase and will surely recommend it in this budget.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by over 400 purchases last month on Amazon, underscores its worth as a reliable choice for music lovers seeking quality and convenience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do budget headphones have good sound quality?
Absolutely, many budget headphones under 5000 in India offer impressive sound quality, with clear highs, deep bass, and balanced mids, providing an enjoyable listening experience.
Can headphones under 5000 be used for gaming?
Yes, several headphones in this price range offer low latency and immersive sound, making them suitable for gaming on various platforms, providing an affordable gaming solution.
Are headphones under 5000 durable?
Many headphones under 5000 are designed with durable materials and sturdy construction, ensuring longevity and withstanding daily wear and tear for extended use.
Do budget headphones offer noise cancellation?
While not all budget headphones offer active noise cancellation, some models under 5000 do feature effective noise isolation technology, reducing external noise for a more focused listening experience.
Can headphones under 5000 be used for workouts?
Yes, there are sweat-resistant and secure-fit headphones available in this price range, suitable for workouts and active lifestyles, providing music motivation without compromising comfort.
In Conclusion
Headphones under 5000 in India offer a diverse range of options that cater to various preferences and needs. From wireless convenience to impressive sound quality and durability, these budget-friendly headphones provide excellent value for money. By choosing from our list, users can enjoy an immersive listening experience without breaking the bank, ensuring both quality and affordability in their headphone purchase. So, make an informed choice from our list and enjoy music, gaming, workouts, and more with affordable yet high-quality headphones.
