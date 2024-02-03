What's Hot

Best Body Scrubs and Exfoliators for Silky Smooth Skin (2024)

Discover the ultimate guide to achieving silky smooth skin in 2024 with our curated list of the best body scrubs.

February 3, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator stands out for its luxurious treatment, effectively invigorating skin and leaving it sleek and polished, making it an ideal choice for various skin types.

  • Best for Dry Skin: Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, 18 Ounce takes the lead with its hydrating and nourishing blend of shea butter, almond oil, and an enticing Tahitian vanilla scent, making it an ideal choice for combating dry skin.

  • Best for Ingrown Hairs: RAS Luxury Oils Refresh Hydrating Body Scrub excels in addressing ingrown hairs, thanks to its jojoba and kaolin-infused formula. It offers a hydrating solution that promotes smoother skin and reduces the risk of ingrown hairs.

  • Best Budget: mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub offers budget-friendly skincare without compromising quality, providing tan removal, dead skin removal, and nourishment, making it a cost-effective choice for skincare enthusiasts.

Taking care of your skin is like having a routine – you know the drill of cleansing, hydrating, and repeating have become second nature. But here's the thing: we usually put all the spotlight on our faces, forgetting the skin below. Sure, a quick rinse in the shower might seem enough, but if you really want to kick your skincare game up a notch and reveal glowing skin all over, it's time to bring in the magic of body scrubs.

Consistency remains the golden rule for a complexion that radiates with health, and this principle extends beyond the face. A comprehensive approach involves incorporating a body scrub into your routine, a practice that promises to make a substantial impact on the overall appearance and feel of your skin. These body scrubs and exfoliators are not mere additions but curated essentials that go beyond cleansing; they embrace the art of rejuvenation. 

In this guide, we have listed a carefully curated selection of the best body scrubs and exfoliators, each a testament to the transformative power of exfoliation. So without any delay, let us walk you through them. 

Key factors to consider before buying a body scrub 

  • Skin Type: Different body scrubs cater to various skin types. Consider whether your skin is sensitive, dry, oily, or normal, and choose a scrub formulated to address your specific needs.

  • Ingredients: Check the ingredient list for both effectiveness and potential allergens. Opt for natural ingredients, avoiding harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances that may irritate the skin.

  • Exfoliating Particles: Evaluate the size and type of exfoliating particles in the scrub. Coarser particles are suitable for rough areas like elbows and knees, while finer particles may be gentler for more sensitive skin.

  • Fragrance: The scent can greatly enhance the overall experience. Consider whether you prefer a subtle fragrance, a burst of freshness, or an aromatic indulgence. Ensure the fragrance aligns with your personal preferences.

  • Consistency: Some body scrubs have a thick, creamy consistency, while others may be more gel-like or have an oil base. Choose a consistency that you find appealing and that suits your desired level of exfoliation.

  • Moisturizing Properties: Look for body scrubs that not only exfoliate but also moisturise. Ingredients like oils or butters can leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated after exfoliation.

How we picked them for you

  • Extensive Research: We delved into an extensive research phase, exploring a myriad of body scrubs available in the market. This involved studying ingredient lists, examining formulations, and considering customer reviews to identify top contenders.

  • Brand Reputation: The reputation of the brand and its commitment to quality and ethical practices weigh heavily in our selection. We favour products from reputable brands with a track record of delivering reliable skincare solutions.

  • User Feedback and Reviews: We considered a multitude of consumer reviews to understand how different body scrubs perform in real-life scenarios. Positive feedback and consistent results enhance a product's standing in our selection.

  • Inclusivity of Budgets: Recognizing that skincare preferences vary, we curated a list that caters to different budget ranges. This ensures that quality body scrubs are accessible to all, regardless of individual budget constraints.

Here's a list of best body scrubs in India along with their price

  1. Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA

Achieve irresistibly smooth skin with Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA. This fragrance-free, paraben-free lotion is a game-changer for keratosis pilaris (KP) prone skin and clogged pores. The 2% salicylic acid gently exfoliates, unveiling softer, bump-free skin. Infused with antioxidants like chamomile and green tea, it not only hydrates but also nourishes, leaving your skin undeniably radiant. Suitable for all skin types, including normal, oily, combination, and dry, this lightweight formula delivers effective results. Embrace the science-backed approach of Paula's Choice Skincare for a flawless skin experience. Treat your skin to the care it deserves!

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,240 (MRP 4,480 50% Off)

  • Brand: Paula's Choice

  • Volume: 2 fl oz

  • Ingredients: Salicylic acid, chamomile, green tea

  • Skin Type: All, dry, normal

  • Material: Fragrance-free, paraben-free

  • Form: Cream

  • Special Feature: Exfoliating, antioxidant

ProsCons
Softens and smooths rough skinMay smell unpleasant to some
Targets clogged pores and KP
Lightweight and silky scrub
Effectively improves skin texture
Nourishes and hydrates the skin
Helps with strawberry legs
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: Ok so I love Paula’s Choice with the one product I have used so far. So I said let’s give this a try for my bumpy dry skin and I’m glad I did!!! I used it everywhere and a little goes a long way! I don’t have ingrown hair anymore from shaving and the skin bumps are disappearing fast. They sort of just flake off. I do use a scrubber brush in the shower and I think that helps to shed the skin. I honestly love it and I’m going to purchase the bigger bottle on auto delivery because I can’t imagine living without it. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful exfoliation, antioxidant-rich formula, and universal acclaim with an impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon. 

Shop Now!

2. Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

Transform your skincare routine with Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub in Tahitian Vanilla Bean. Indulge in the warm, floral notes reminiscent of Tahitian sunsets, featuring Toasted Vanilla, Gardenia, and Suede. This 18-ounce scrub is a tropical treat, combining sugar, shea butter, and natural oils like almond, avocado, and coconut for intense exfoliation. The blend deeply nourishes, balancing hydration to reveal soft, glowing skin. Vanilla calms, while Monoi Oil enhances elasticity. Free from parabens, sulfates, and alcohol, this vegan-friendly scrub with a no-slip formula ensures a spa-like experience with a lasting, enchanting fragrance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,450 (MRP 3,999 39% Off)

  • Brand: Tree Hut

  • Volume: 18 fl oz

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Ingredients: Almond, Avocado, Coconut oil

  • Features: Vegan, Paraben-free, Sulfate-free

  • Scent: Tahitian Vanilla Bean

  • Exfoliation: Intense with sugar and oils

Proscons
Hydrates and softens skinStrong smell for some
Provides Intense exfoliation for glowing skinConsistency could be improved
Natural oils nourish and balance
Long-lasting fragrance, no-slip formula
Enchanting Tahitian Vanilla Bean scent
Exfoliates deeply and effectively
Leaves the skin moisturised thoroughly
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I saw this product on reels  and wanted to try it. At first I was slightly deflated when it arrived because as usual, it looks a bit different from the photos and when I opened the lid it smelled nice but did not blow me away. However… When I used it in the shower, the smell intensified. It was gorgeous! The consistency was thick and it worked great at exfoliating. Afterwards it left me with soft skin that smells of vanilla… pair it with Victoria's secret bare vanilla body spray and some fresh pyjamas… you’re set for the night. Definitely will buy again.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for intense exfoliation and enchanting Tahitian Vanilla scent, backed by a stellar 4.7-star from over 18,000+ ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

3. RAS Luxury Oils Refresh Hydrating Body Scrub,

Revel in the spa-like indulgence of RAS Luxury Oils Refresh Hydrating Body Scrub. This 100g jar packs a punch, blending wild sage and sea salt for a refreshing exfoliation experience. Ideal for all skin types, the cruelty-free and paraben-free formula gently exfoliates, reducing tan and eliminating dead skin buildup. Infused with jojoba, sweet almond oil, and cocoa seed butter, it deeply nourishes while French pink clay and kaolin detoxify for improved skin health. Vitamin E provides antioxidant protection, leaving your skin satin-smooth and supple. Experience  the power of nature with this vegan-friendly scrub, leaving behind a lingering, invigorating aroma. Reveal radiant skin effortlessly!

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,161 (MRP 1,290 20% Off)

  • Brand: RAS Luxury Oils

  • Form: Paste

  • Skin Type: All

  • Volume: 100ml

  • Active Ingredients: Jojoba, Kaolin

  • Special Features: Hydrating, Vegan, Cruelty-Free

ProsCons
Hydrates deeply without disrupting skinNone
Reduces tan and sun damage
Gently exfoliates for satin-smooth skin
Loaded with antioxidant Vitamin E
Invigorating wild sage and sea salt aroma
Detoxifies with kaolin
Leaves the skin moisturised thoroughly
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I have used body scrubs from other brands but love the smell of this one and the texture it leaves of your body!! This brand is totally worth the hype.

Why it's worth buying: Its vegan, cruelty-free formula, enriched with antioxidant-rich components, makes it a worthwhile choice for a revitalising and nourishing skincare experience.

Shop Now!

3. Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator

Experience the luxury of Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator, a skincare essential for those tough spots – elbows, knees, and heels. Formulated for combination skin, this 200ml exfoliator rejuvenates as its granules banish persistent dullness and flakiness, unveiling a new level of smoothness. The rich blend leaves your skin feeling sleek and polished, elevating your skincare routine effortlessly. Clinique's expert formula, including ingredients like salicylic acid, ensures a gentle yet effective exfoliation. Treat your body to the pampering it deserves with this dermatologist-developed exfoliator, bringing forth radiant and revitalised skin. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,659 (MRP 11,499 51% Off)

  • Brand: Clinique

  • Skin Type: Combination

  • Volume: 200ml

  • Number of Items: 1

  • Weight: 1 Pound

  • Recommended Use: Body

  • Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Silica

ProsCons
Invigorates tough spotsContains artificial colourants
Leaves skin sleek and soft
Luxurious treatment for skin
Dermatologist-developed
Rejuvenates tough spots effectively
Rich and potent formula for smooth skin
Leaves the skin moisturised thoroughly
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I love Clinique body products and this lives up to standard. It's unscented and perfect for sensitive skin. Although it's quite expensive I find compared to cheaper products it lasts for ages, only a small blob is needed when exfoliating. Works a charm, my skin feels pretty soft after using it daily.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for a luxurious skin transformation with 67% Amazon users awarding it a stellar 5-star rating, attesting to its effectiveness and customer satisfaction. 

Shop Now!

5. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

Reveal radiant skin with Dove Exfoliating Body Polish, a cream-formulated scrub enriched with crushed macadamia and rice milk. Ideal for all skin types, this 298g jar is a powerhouse, exfoliating and removing dull, dry skin while deeply nourishing and restoring natural nutrients. Packed with ¼ moisturising cream, it fights skin aging, brightens, and moisturises, leaving you with beautifully creamy coverage. Embrace the sulfate-free, cruelty-free formula that transforms your shower into a spa-like experience. Upgrade your skincare routine effortlessly with Dove's expertly crafted body scrub, ensuring your skin is not just cleansed, but luxuriously pampered.

Specifications:

  • Price: 599 (MRP 725 17% Off)

  • Brand: Dove

  • Type: Cream

  • Skin: All

  • Volume: 10.5 fl oz

  • Benefits: Exfoliating, Nourishing, Moisturizing

  • Ingredients: Milk, Sulphate-Free

ProsCons
Creamy, whipped textureContains milk, not suitable for all
Restores skin's natural nutrientsJar packaging may lack convenience
Fights skin aging
Brightens complexion
Exfoliates and removes dull skin
Enriched with moisturising cream
Leaves the skin moisturised thoroughly
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I love the smell and it stays even after the shower.. I bought this for strawberry skin.. it moisturises the skin and helps even out bumpy skin.. I'm already using glycolic acid cream. This scrub works well along with it.. it helps shed out dead skin cells and retains moisture..

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its luxurious creamy texture, powerful exfoliation, and high user satisfaction with an impressive 4.4-star rating from over 28,000 Amazon reviews. 

Shop Now!

6. mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

Indulge in mCaffeine's Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub, a 100gm jar of pure delight for your skin. Crafted with real Arabica coffee and cold-pressed coconut oil, this SLS-free, paraben-free scrub exfoliates, removes tan, and leaves your skin irresistibly soft. Over 97% of users agree on its efficacy in removing tan and dead skin, revealing healthier, glowing skin. Beyond exfoliation, it reduces the appearance of cellulite and ingrown hair. With a divine coffee aroma, this scrub is a treat for your senses. Embrace a caffeine boost for your skin, free from harmful chemicals. Satisfy your skin's coffee cravings and let it glow naturally!

Specifications:

  • Price: 379 (MRP 449 16% Off)

  • Brand: mCaffeine

  • Volume: 100g

  • Type: Powder Body Scrub

  • Skin Type: All, Oily, Sensitive, Dry, Normal

  • Ingredients: Arabica Coffee, Caffeine, Coconut Oil

  • Features: Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Natural, SLS-Free, Paraben-Free

  • Aroma: Pure Arabica Coffee Essence

ProsCons
Energising coffee aromaSmell could not be to everyone's liking
Efficient in tan removal
Effective exfoliation with real coffee
Reduces cellulite and ingrown hair
Nourishing blend with coconut oil
Suitable for all skin types
Give a refreshing glow to the skin
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: The scrub actually provides a smooth texture after single usage. The cherry of the cake is the moisturiser, smells like melted chocolate and gives a smooth, non- oily texture on skin. Highly recommended.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its invigorating coffee scrub that effectively removes tan and dead skin, with the added assurance of being a best-seller on Amazon, backed by 26,000+ ratings.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should I use a body scrub?

  • For most skin types, using a body scrub 2-3 times per week is ideal to promote smooth and healthy skin, but frequency may vary based on individual skin sensitivity.

Should I moisturise after using a body scrub?

  • Yes, it's crucial to moisturise post-scrub to lock in hydration, as exfoliation can temporarily make the skin more receptive to nourishment.

Can body scrubs help with ingrown hairs?

  • Yes, exfoliating regularly can help prevent ingrown hairs by removing dead skin cells and allowing hair to grow freely.

Can body scrubs reduce the appearance of cellulite?

  • While not a permanent solution, regular exfoliation with a body scrub may temporarily improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Can body scrubs be used on sunburned skin?

  • It's advisable to avoid using body scrubs on sunburned skin, as the exfoliation process can exacerbate irritation. Wait until the skin has healed.

How long should I leave a body scrub on my skin?

  • Follow the product instructions, but generally, it's recommended to massage the scrub onto damp skin for 1-5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

In Conclusion 

With options catering to various skin types and preferences, our carefully curated list ensures quality and diverse choices. Choose from our curated list, where each product harmonises simplicity with effectiveness, offering a rejuvenating experience. Embrace the journey to healthier skin and treat yourself to the revitalising benefits of our recommended body scrubs and exfoliators. Your skin deserves it.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

