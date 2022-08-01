In a bid to promote sustainability and make tourism eco-friendly, a place has been developed. It is known as Xala, located in Costalegre, Mexico, along the Pacific coastline south of Puerto Vallarta. Visitors will be allowed to enter the region from 2023. The focus is to create community-oriented activities aimed at agriculture, farming and sustainability.

According to media reports, it is 3,000 acres of undeveloped beach which is five miles, a home for turtles to reside, reforest farm and cattle-reaching, a mango field and two estuaries and a skate park. The co-founders of this sustainable region are Ricardo Santa Cruz and brothers Jeronimo and Juan Bremer in partnership with Jonny Schliereff.

The plan is to build the town first, followed by boutique hotels and luxury homes. For water supply in the region, the Xala developers are in talks with the state government to provide water to 230 families and 2,400 acres of land. To nurture new turtle camps, they have maintained the legacy of Ceci Martinez. She maintained a tiny turtle sanctuary for 20 years until she passed away in 2021. A culture centre where students can learn art, dance and music and a learning centre has also been set up.

Successfully opened Heart Park has a lot of adventure and sports to offer. Xala has also enough space to practise and promote skating. All skateboard lovers who love skating can head to Xala. If you are eager to learn how to skate, the region gives you safety training as well as classes for you to become a skater.

Along with skating, Heart Park will also host local street art, host events and collaborate with skateboarders and artists.

Xala will be opened to the public soon with 150 homes, three hotels with 150 rooms and no golf courses.