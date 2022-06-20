Wonders Of Nature: Upside Down Waterfalls

In many parts of the world, when cataracts with a large volume of water flow down the hill, the wind pushes the water backwards forcing it to rise in a misty spray that can blow over a large area. It is called the upside down waterfall or inverted waterfall. The scenic beauty of this mostly temporary occurrence is a delight for both travellers and photographers. But do get prepared to get wet if the view point is on the rim of the hill and the wind blows the water towards you.

Monsoon is one of the best seasons to visit Maharashtra in India if you love hiking and not bothered by the downpour. The torrential monsoon rains turn the brown Sahyadri (Western Ghat) hills into lush green and slopes are dotted with innumerable waterfalls. Apart from the thrill of trekking, Maharashtra is also one of the best places to catch the upside down waterfalls in India during the monsoon.. There are some popular ones within easy driving distance from Mumbai and Pune.

One of the most popular reverse waterfalls can be seen at Naneghat, a historic mountain pass trade route connecting the Deccan Plateau with the Konkan coast. The reverse waterfalls lies off the Malshej Ghat Road. It is around three hours’ drive from Mumbai.

Samrad village (about four hours’ drive from Mumbai) in the Sandhan Valley is also known for its reverse waterfalls perched at 2,000 feet. Although trekking in the region may not be allowed during heavy monsoon, you may hire a guide from the village to take you to the waterfall.

The hills of Amboli (accessible from Sawantwadi and Belgaum) are dotted with waterfalls during monsoon, among which the Kavalshet Point is best to catch a string of upside down waterfalls ranged along the rim. There is a paved path along the rim and a railing too. But the place can be very slippery owing to the water flowing upwards over a long distance.

The Anjaneri Waterfalls near Nashik and a waterfall on the way to the Tahuli Peak in Haji Malang are also well known as reverse waterfalls. The Lonavla area also sports a few reverse waterfalls.