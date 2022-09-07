Waterfalls: Jharkhand’s Best Kept Secret

Monsoon is the best time to make a trip to verdant destinations. And what could be a better way to unwind than to enjoy a blissful picnic at a waterfall while trekking on moss-laden paths, enjoying crispy fritters and chai, or taking a refreshing dip in a plunge pool. The waterfalls in Jharkhand offer all this and much more.

Amid monsoons, rivers roar with their gushing streams, the trees glisten with newfound colours, fruits and flowers blossom in the drenched forests and fields, reminding us why this beautiful tapestry of life has inspired poets and writers for generations.

These waterfalls are nature’s best wonders; the melange of colours that play hide and seek among the lush greenery of the forests and hills caress your mind and soul. Whether you wish to get drenched under a waterfall or simply dip your feet in a stream, treks in Jharkhand are an everlasting homage to the rainy season. When you find yourself in the state, make sure to explore these waterfalls that are nothing short of surreal.



Dassam Falls

A view of Dassam Falls

Dassam, with its beautiful surroundings nestled on the verdant outskirts of Ranchi, is a popular destination among nature enthusiasts and picnickers. The Mundari word ʒ“Da-song” translates to “the act of pouring water,” and the waterfall in this area inspired its name. Cascading down from a height of 144ft, Dassam falls are one of the many scarp falls that dot the edge of the Ranchi plateau. Closer to the area, the gurgling of the fall is echoed in the forest and reverberates in the vicinity, beckoning tourists to relax and rejuvenate in the calm water at its base. Dassam falls have been created over the years due to a break in the rocky slopes of the plateau. Hence, it is not safe to swim in the pool at the bottom since the current is strong and the ground is uneven.

Hundru Falls

The blissful environs of Hundru Falls

The Hundru Falls lie only a short drive away from Ranchi and put on a spectacular show for their visitors. An enchanting cascade of water, enveloped by rich greenery and scenic vistas offer an environment of peace and tranquility to the tourists who venture here. Originating from the Swarnarekha river, these waterfalls cascade from a height of 320ft and are a pure visual delight.

As the water falls down, a frothy pool is created for explorers to take a dip. During the monsoons, the waterfall can be witnessed in all its might. During summers, however, picnic lovers find respite in the area, which is also a popular trekking spot in the region.

Sita Falls

The magnificent Sita Falls

At a distance of 40kms from Ranchi, in the vicinity of the Jonha railway station lie the beautiful Sita Falls. A worthy competitor to the scenic Dassam falls, the Sita falls lure nature lovers to dip their feet in its waters, surrounded by greenery and the sound of fluttering feathers. Originating from River Kanchi and flushed to the brim with water during monsoons, the Sita falls are believed to be named after Sita of Ramayana, whose surreal beauty is considered unparalleled.

The area offers leisure coupled with bliss to the patrons of nature’s watery dance at the vertical spectacles of magnificence. You may also organise a day picnic and spend quality time with your loved ones in this location, which is recommended by both locals and tourists. Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) has also made immense efforts to make the falls easily accessible by both road and rail.

Jonha Falls

Of the many small and big waterfalls that dot Jharkhand’s picturesque landscapes, the Jonha falls, also known as Gautamdhara Falls, make for a fun-filled road trip. Named after the town where it is located, the falls are definitely a sight to behold and are at a distance of 40kms from Ranchi.

To see the lovely Jonha, one must descend 722 steps down the natural gradient of the falls to witness the frothy gurgling of the pool at the bottom. The ideal time to visit Johna Falls is the rainy month of August. The surrounding area dons a bright green colour, enhancing the picturesque charm of the spot.

Hirni Falls

Hirni Falls are immensely popular in Jharkhand

60kms from the hustle bustle of Ranchi, and hidden in the dense foliage of a forest lies the beautiful Hirni Falls. Another gem in Jharkhand, this tourist destination attracts people from far and wide. These waterfalls descend on the mountainside and have been named Hirni for they resemble the sketch of a wild doe. Not only this but Asia’s largest sal forests—the Saranda Forests—also begin around the falls, lending them an alluring vibe.

A panoramic view of the area, as visible from the top of the falls, is a favourite among photographers. The falls are a stunning example of natural beauty and exude an atmosphere that is absolutely calming and serene.

What precisely are you waiting for? Go explore the natural bounty of Jharkhand with your loved ones.

While visiting Ranchi, you can stay at Birsa Vihar (a JTDC property) that offers top-notch service and a foray into delectable local cuisine. The hotel, which is housed in a former nineteenth-century palace that has been expanded and refurbished to the greatest architectural standards, is conveniently situated near the Big Bazaar, Mahatma Gandhi Road which allows visitors to plan a stopover at some of the area’s most popular tourist attractions.

“Wish your trip is safe, joyful, and filled with lasting memories!