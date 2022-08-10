Visakhapatnam Will Get Its Own Entertainment City Soon

Visakhapatnam’s tourism department is launching more than 20 projects to attract tourists. These projects are distributed among two or three areas, starting from the Bheemili beach road up to RK Beach. One such tourist attraction is the entertainment city.

The entertainment city features attractive facilities along with basic amenities that can be accessed by both domestic as well as international tourists. A six-lane corridor links Bheemili-Bhogapuram with the area.

For the entertainment city project, Mangamaripeta beach was selected earlier. However, due to a sea-level shift, only five to six acres of beachfront land are available; the rest is covered by sea. Initially, the land of Mangamaripeta beach was 26 acres.

According to media reports, the Regional Director of the tourism department, Srinivasa Pani, said that the main aim of the entertainment city project is to make Vizag one of the most sought-after tourist destinations.

A few projects have already received the green signal, while some of them still require permission from the state cabinet.

The projects proposed include: a giant wheel London Eye, a tunnel aquarium, a restaurant which floats, a water bus, a beach rant, adventure games for children, a glass view deck, a miniature world, a glowing garden, a dinosaur park, an ice sculpture park, outdoor skydiving, snow world, and others. Along with these projects, the tourism sector is also working on providing star hotels, food courts, a convention centre, star hotels, and more.

Out of the aforementioned projects, the giant wheel, snow park, tunnel aquarium and a few more have received permission from the state cabinet, said Pani, according to media reports.