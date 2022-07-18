Turkiye: World's Oldest Temple Breaks Visitor Record And Attracts New Tourists

The world’s oldest temple, Gobeklitepe, in Turkiye is one of the most important sites of the Neolithic Age. It is more than 11,000-year-old and contains at least 20 circular enclosures. The location is expected to break the record for the number of tourists visiting the temple. In 2021, the site welcomed 5,67,453 visitors, despite the covid-19 pandemic. Turkiye’s 19 historical destinations have been added to UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.

In 2022, the sites which resonate with cultural, historical and natural value in Turkiye have reached 84 on the Tentative List. In the Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory, 297 assets across 35 categories have been registered.

Different regions of Turkiye have different historical and cultural stories to narrate. Ottoman Empire offers travellers to check out the world’s first settlements which will take you 12 millennia back in time, temples and unique cities, gems of early Christianity, mosques and several other places.

Recently, an 8000-year-old archaeological mound, also known as Arslantepe Mount, has been added to Turkiye’s travel destination. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. It is also known as the ‘cradle of civilisation.’ These rich cultural and historical sites have managed to attract travellers from different parts of the world.

For Indian travellers, Turkiye is considered one of their favourite tourist destinations. Travellers can start their trip by visiting Anatolia. They can witness the mystic power of the Taurus Mountains which form the T-shape stone pillars. Moving on, they can explore Catalhoyuk, another known Neolithic excavation site. It is the world’s first urban settlement. Next on the list is Ottoman Empire. The first capital of the empire – Bursa – has majestic monuments like the Ulu Mosque (Grand Mosque of Bursa), Silk Bazar, Green Mosque and the Tomb of Osman and Orhan. They are the founders of the Ottoman Empire.