Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Tripura’s Pushpabanta Palace To Be Turned Into A National Level Museum And Cultural Centre

The museum will showcase the rich heritage of all the Northeastern states, fine arts of Southeast Asian, contemporary photography, and national as well as international archives

Tagore in total had visited Tripura seven times.
Tagore in total had visited Tripura seven times. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 6:18 pm

A national-level museum and cultural centre is all set to be developed in Tripura. It is none other than the century-old Pushpabanta Palace which was built by the Maharaja of Tripura in 1971. Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya was a painter and used his scenic home as a studio. Even Rabindranath Tagore, who has close ties with the Royal family stayed at the palace in 1926.

According to media reports, the state tourism minister Pranajit Sinha Roy has sanctioned Rs 40.13 crore for the development of the heritage structure of Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre. The museum will showcase the rich heritage of all the Northeastern states, fine arts of Southeast Asian, contemporary photography, and national as well as international archives. The building will have a strong British colonial influence and neo-classical features.

It is proposed to be a three-storied building which is constructed with brick-load bearing walls which are set in lime mortar. The secretariat building located at the entry gate will be used as a cloakroom, cafeteria, library and souvenir shop. The ground floor of the Durbar Hall will be converted into an archive store which will have research facilities and restoration labs.

Related stories

Chef David Myers’ Culinary Voyage From LA To New Delhi

Monsoon Travel: Biking and Trekking in Tripura

After A Gap Of Two Years, Kharchi Festival In Tripura Returns

According to experts, in May 1941, Tagore’s 80th birthday was celebrated by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya during a programme here. The museum will also feature Tagore’s visit to the Pushpabanta Palace. Tagore in total had visited Tripura seven times.

In 1949, the princely state merged with the India union. It was initially converted into the chief commissioner’s bungalow and later converted into Raj Bhavan in 2018. In 2018, the Raj Bhawan was finally shifted to a new building.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Tripura Museum Culture
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video