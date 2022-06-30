Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Tourists Can Avail Helicopter Services In Ladakh

The helicopter will offer services to Leh, Drass, Zanskar, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar and Jammu, for the start

The heli-services will provide two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172 Shutterstock

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 11:39 am

A true-blue traveller will always have a special place for Ladakh in their hearts. The beauty which Ladakh brings is magical beyond words. Indian tourism and Ladakh go hand in hand. To make sure travellers make the most out of the pristine mountain views, the Ladakh UT administration has now started to provide helicopter services. Mountain and helicopter, the right combination.

The heli-services will provide two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172. The helicopter will offer services to Leh, Drass, Zanskar, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar and Jammu, for the start.

The aim behind launching the helicopter services varies from an economic perspective to medical purpose. According to the official website of Ladakh Heli Services, helicopter services will help in meeting the air connectivity requirement, promote tourism for economic development and generate employment for locals, and use the services during rescue and medical evacuation purposes.

According to a report, an official spokesperson, “The first batch of tourists availed heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opens the service for tourists and visitors, in general.” The services will be extended to locals and tourists from different parts of the Union Territory.

The rates for residents who live in Ladakh have been fixed by the administration, as per Ladakh’s civil aviation department. For travellers and passengers who are not residents of Ladakh, there is a separate booking category available for them.

However, the availability of the tickets depends on different factors. Tickets will be available depending on the route or the actual flying part, the number of passengers, weather conditions and other operational issues.

To know more about Ladakh’s helicopter services, click here.

