Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

This Travel Company Offers To Explore USA, Australia, And Southeast Asia For Rs 80K 

Trailfinders, a British-based travel company, will take you to countries like the USA, Australia, and South East Asia for just euro 999 (Rs 93,000 approximately).

It is imperative that you are aware of the package prices per person.
It is imperative that you are aware of the package prices per person. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 6:22 pm

If exploring different countries and travelling all around the world has been your dream, here’s your golden ticket. Trailfinders, a British-based travel company, will take you to countries like the USA, Australia, and South East Asia for just euro 999 (Rs 93,000 approximately). The ticket will cover scenic places that one should not miss out on.

Starting from November 15 this year, the ticket will take you to these three global destinations. Via iconic routes like San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can enjoy the vibrant culture of the USA. You can enjoy the pristine beaches of California and head out to other destinations. In New York, you can enjoy the night sky; in New Orleans, you can enjoy jazz bars; and in Seattle, you can put your mind at ease and enjoy the subtle, tranquil vibe. Not to forget, a trip to the iconic Vegas Strip of the Hollywood Sign over Los Angeles is also assured!

Reaching Australia, you can explore the east coast from Melbourne to Cairns. Or, you can check out Australia’s interior from Adelaide via the Red Centre to Darwin and continue onto Broome in Western Australia.

Related stories

75 Sites Along The River Ganga Are All Set To Be Developed Into Eco-Tourism Hubs

Europe's Legendary Hiking Routes Are Getting Impacted By Heat Waves

A Team From UNESCO Will Visit Kolkata For Durga Puja This Year

The next stop is Asia, flying out of Singapore and landing in Kuala Lumpur. Asia offers a plethora of options, right from exploring different islands to taking part in adventure sports to temples and monument visits to spiritual places.

Tickets will be available until September 5. After that, the sale of the tickets will not be available.

It is imperative that you are aware of the package prices per person. The prices are based on twin sharing and also depend on availability.

To find out more about the trip, click on the link here.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Tourism Travel News United States Of America Australia International Travel Southeast Asia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?