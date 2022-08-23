This Travel Company Offers To Explore USA, Australia, And Southeast Asia For Rs 80K 

If exploring different countries and travelling all around the world has been your dream, here’s your golden ticket. Trailfinders, a British-based travel company, will take you to countries like the USA, Australia, and South East Asia for just euro 999 (Rs 93,000 approximately). The ticket will cover scenic places that one should not miss out on.

Starting from November 15 this year, the ticket will take you to these three global destinations. Via iconic routes like San Francisco and Los Angeles, you can enjoy the vibrant culture of the USA. You can enjoy the pristine beaches of California and head out to other destinations. In New York, you can enjoy the night sky; in New Orleans, you can enjoy jazz bars; and in Seattle, you can put your mind at ease and enjoy the subtle, tranquil vibe. Not to forget, a trip to the iconic Vegas Strip of the Hollywood Sign over Los Angeles is also assured!

Reaching Australia, you can explore the east coast from Melbourne to Cairns. Or, you can check out Australia’s interior from Adelaide via the Red Centre to Darwin and continue onto Broome in Western Australia.

The next stop is Asia, flying out of Singapore and landing in Kuala Lumpur. Asia offers a plethora of options, right from exploring different islands to taking part in adventure sports to temples and monument visits to spiritual places.

Tickets will be available until September 5. After that, the sale of the tickets will not be available.

It is imperative that you are aware of the package prices per person. The prices are based on twin sharing and also depend on availability.

To find out more about the trip, click on the link here.