Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

This New Cafe In Pune Serves Legal Hemp Infused Food Items

Compared to other cash crops, hemp consumes less water and it also increases the soil fertility

This New Cafe In Pune Serves Legal Hemp Infused Food Items
 Even though marijuana is not legal in Maharashtra, a few years ago, it was legalised in Uttarakhand Instagram (@the_hemp_cafeteria)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 1:48 pm

On a series of trying new eateries, Pune is leading the game. The Hemp Café is all set to serve you bhang ka sandwiches, hemp coffee and a lot of other hemp-infused food. Since the dawn of time, hemp has been used in Ayurveda and Unani to cure illness. Consumption of hemp is legal in this café.

Amruta Shitole, 30, owner of The Hemp Café, also have another café known as Ganja Café. She has been successfully selling cannabis-based food products for the last four years. In an interview, she said,” We use seeds of cannabis and not leaves. Most of us have misconceptions about hemp. We consider Bhang as just one of the traditional addictive used only to get the high. We often call it marijuana, which is a narcotic. Although marijuana and hemp are names for cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in them is different from each other.”

Related stories

Mumbai Local: Get Root-Ed In Clean Eating At The Brand New Banyan Tree Cafe

Banswara: The Music Of Bamboo And Water

You Can Stay In Scooby Doo And Shaggy’s Mystery Machine This Summer 

For medicinal or culinary products, legal hemp must have 0.3 percent THC or less than that. People tend to have misconceptions about hemp, clearing that, Amruta said,” I was already selling Hemp oil, hemp laddu, protein powder and many such products. But I started this cafe to clear the misconceptions of people around hemp. Bhang is good as well - this is the message we wanted to give through this cafe. Hence we have the hemp cafe museum here. You will find all the factual information about cannabis over here.”

Even though marijuana is not legal in Maharashtra, a few years ago, it was legalised in Uttarakhand. Compared to other cash crops, hemp consumes less water and it also increases soil fertility. Not just medicinal, hemp has been used in paintings in Ajantha too.

Tags

Travel Pune Maharashtra Food Hemp Hemp Cafe Travel Travel & Tourism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million