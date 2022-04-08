The Chambers Presents A Rendezvous With Michelin Chef Yves Mattagne

As a part of its Rendezvous series, The Chambers, India's very first exclusive business club, presents a Rendezvous with Michelin star chef Yves Mattagne featuring an immersive culinary soiree showcasing signature flavours from La Villa Lorraine, by Yves Mattagne, paired with a handpicked selection of beverages.

The event will take place at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on April 6, 2022 and at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi on April 9, 2022.

The evening is scheduled to be a classic showcase of world class cuisine amidst meaningful conversations and delightful interactions with the culinary maestro – Yves Mattagne, a highly acclaimed and awarded chef who specialises in exquisite seafood presentations, contemporary world cuisine and eclectic gastronomical experiences.

The exquisitely curated menu features signature flavours such as Sea Bass - oyster maki, Dauricus caviar, Granny, hazelnut, dill; Hamachi - cherry, yuzu ice cream, wasabi, zist; Smoked Eel & White Eggplant; Lobster flamed with single malt and delectable vegetarian creations such as Burned Avocado - coconut milk, fermented Jalapeños, red shiso, cucumber; White Asparagus - smoked ratte potato butter, ‘terre végétale’ with truffle, parsley chlorophyll and Kimchi Coal, Hardy Pear - Parmesan, combava, dill.

Commenting on this occasion, Taljinder Singh, Senior Vice President - South Mumbai Hotels and General Manager - The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai, said, “In our continued effort to bring innovative dining experiences to our customers, we are thrilled to introduce Michelin star chef Yves Mattagne to the city and present an intimate Rendezvous where chef recreates the spirit of La Villa Lorraine for our guests.”

“I am delighted to be on this special tour to India and create exclusive dining experiences and make wonderful memories at two of the iconic Hotels of IHCL," said Mattagne. "My team and I feel very welcome and happy to have this culinary collaboration with The Chambers and showcase our signature flavours from La Villa Lorraine. We look forward to welcoming you to our restaurants in Belgium too!”

Mattagne, born in 1963, started his career at a renowned international hospitality group in Brussels following his military service with the Belgian navy. He then moved on to their London Hotel in Gatwick where he became chef for their gastronomic restaurant for 2 years. When he returned to Belgium, he assisted famous Belgian chef Michel Beyls at "l'Orangerie".

The next step in his gastronomic career was his 8-month training at "Le Divellec" in Paris, where he trained for the opening of the Sea Grill. Mattagne took over in January 1990, was awarded a first Michelin star in 1991, followed by a second one in 1997. The year 2009 saw the launch of the Atelier Yves Mattagne – a cooking school and caterer based in Tour & Taxis – and 2010 was the year Yves became the owner of the Sea Grill. The Sea Grill kept its two stars until it closed its doors in December 2019, before Mattagne relocated to the Villa Lorraine in Uccle. While the new and improved Villa Lorraine was being renovated, the chef ran a pop-up restaurant – the Art Club - on the famous Place Royale, serving world cuisine ‘to share’ inspired by his travels abroad. In September 2019, Mattagne launched the first Gaufres & Waffles, together with his son Sébastien, David Ghysels and Michael Chiche (Dinner in the Sky), offering authentic savoury and sweet Brussels waffles. In 2020, he opened the new Villa Lorraine - restaurant & lounge bar – a combination of fine casual and low dining.