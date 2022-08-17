Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
TERAI India Dry Gin Honors Bartenders With Limited Edition Bottles 

Yellow stoppers - handcrafted by artisans in Channapatna in Karnataka - will crown each of these bottles, paying tribute to bartenders who truly embody ‘the spirit of craft’

Terai is a grain-to-glass Indian craft gin made in Rajasthan in the style of a London Dry Gin
Terai is a grain-to-glass Indian craft gin made in Rajasthan in the style of a London Dry Gin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 12:59 pm

In an effort to support and honour bartenders across the country, TERAI India Dry Gin is switching up its signature green lacquered stoppers for a bright yellow version. A tip of the hat to those who create magic behind the bar, these bottles acknowledge the immense contribution of bartenders to the craft industry. 

The hallowed pineapple has, for decades, been the symbol of hospitality and inspired the colour of the limited edition stoppers. Each one is handcrafted by artisans in Channapatna in Karnataka, the toy-town of India, using natural wood and lacquer. “Artistry and craftsmanship are at the core of TERAI and with this initiative, we want to extend our appreciation to bartenders and make everyone aware of the true art form that bartending is,” says Founder Shekhar Swarup.

Just 2000/two thousand of these TERAI<3 Bartender bottles have been produced and are now available in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur at selected retail stores throughout August. The neck tag on each bottle holds a QR code which grants access to 15 one-of-a-kind easy to make cocktails gathered from top bartenders across the country. 

“Standout bartenders in India have truly raised the bar. With our limited edition bottles, we want to shine the spotlight on these indispensable stars of the industry who can serve as inspiration for several other young bartenders in the making,” - Karina Aggarwal, Vice President, India Craft Spirits Co. Digitally TERAI will also run the #GetSetThrow Challenge, a creative competition that calls for Instagram Reel entries from bartenders showcasing their most whacky Throw The winner flies to Singapore for a guest shift along with TERAI Brand Ambassador Tobias Carvalho. 

TERAI <3 BARTENDERS is part of the larger community-building ‘TERAI Heart ' series, where the brand periodically releases a limited edition bottles to spotlight matters they believe in. This is the second in the series to be launched, the first being the brand’s collectible bottles with purple stoppers to commemorate Women’s History Month in March last year. Through this initiative, TERAI contributed the proceeds from sales to Khoj International Artists’ Association to support women artists and their livelihood. 

Terai is a "grain-to-glass" Indian craft gin made in Rajasthan in the style of a London Dry Gin. Manufactured by the India Craft Spirit Company—owned by the Swarups of Globus Spirits—Terai is the family's first venture into the craft spirit arena. "India has a history that's full of tales of feasts and celebrations. We wanted to create a product that draws from this history without being ‘exotically Indian'," explains founder Shekar Swarup. The result is an attractive product that draws on temple architecture, numismatics and handicrafts for its design and plays with Indian flavours in a less than obvious manner.

To know more, check here

Price of bottles:

Delhi - INR 1890

Mumbai - INR 2,700

Rajasthan- INR 2,190

TERAI India Dry Gin Bartenders Handcrafted Chennapatna Karnataka
Visually told More

