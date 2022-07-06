While moving towards a sustainable lifestyle is a challenge at first, it is absolutely worth it. Environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges we have had to encounter, and it is with small steps that we can chart a more secure way into the future. On your next travel shopping spree, support these businesses that are putting an eco-friendly foot forward.

Brown Living

Run by a team of ‘earth advocates’, Brown Living curates thoughtful, sustainable and elegant products, allowing consumers to shop consciously, guilt free and with least damage to the environment. Think travel accessories, hair and body products such as vegan lotion bars and organic gourmet foods. Brown Living is easily a one-shop stop for all your needs.

Ikkivi

Heading on your next trip and looking forward to shopping? Ikkivi is where you should be headed. A marketplace for sustainable brands in India, Ikkivi puts the limelight on brands that make mindful products, creating minimal negative impact on the environment and its people. Support homegrown brands like Em & Shi, Maati, Khara Kapas and Rias Jaipur and move away from the fast moving fashion world.

Reflekt Sustainables

Head here for revolutionary, plastic free and zero waste cleaning products that are safe for your family and the planet. Unlike most cleaning products that simply add to the piling waste in landfills, Reflect’s products, such as their forever handle bamboo toothbrush, help you make the shift to an eco-friendly lifestyle without pinching your pockets. Smart laundry detergent sheets and travel hand soap sheets, choices are aplenty for all your travel needs.

Iktara

Looking for a chic travel cutlery kit? Look no further. Iktara has many products that make for great eco-friendly gifts. From handmade soaps to coconut fibre scrubs, with Iktara, you can easily and gradually move to a sustainable lifestyle.

Vanity Wagon

It is no secret that beauty and makeup products add immensely to the growing plastic problem in the world. But there are many brands that are trying to go the green way. Vanity Wagon, an online marketplace, lends support to brands promoting clean beauty. You can shop a variety of products, such as shampoo bars and vegan lip balms from this plastic-neutral platform.

Vnya

Sustainable farming, living and consuming is the way forward, made possible with small conscious and doable decisions.An organic store, Vnya’s products come as directly from the source as possible, from across the country and are personally collected and curated. They dabble into home and personal care, food and beverages.



