Reach Jaipur In Just Three Hours From Chandigarh Via This New Highway

This is for all travellers who like to travel via road. Here’s an exciting road trip! You will now reach Chandigarh from Jaipur in just three hours via the new six-lane Trans-Haryana highway. You will travel through southern parts of Haryana like Mahendragarh, Jind and Narnaul. This is built to reduce the traffic that is usually caused on the Delhi National Capital Region highway.

With this new highway, you can skip travelling to Jaipur via NCR. Running right from Haryana’s Gangheri to Narnaul, the highway has a greenfield link which runs for 227 kilometres. At present, 70-kilometres four-lane stretch runs between Haryana’s Panchkula and Gangheri. Another four-lane stretch of 30 kilometres runs from Narnaul to Kotputli. According to the calculation, the total length of the highway is 340 kilometres.

With the new highway, comes new opportunities. This new highway will have eateries as well as vehicle charging stations. It will also have fuel stations. This will help in boosting economic activities in rural parts of Haryana, according to a media report. Looking at it from safety and health aspects, the highway will have ambulances and patrolling vehicles situated every 30 kilometres in case of an emergency.

An official involved in the project said to the Times of India,” We have used anti-glare blades in the median of the road to prevent high-beam light impacting vehicles coming from other directions. For every 30km, we have a crane, ambulance and patrolling vehicle. The video incident detection system is already operational to deal with any emergency.

As per a report, for the construction of the highway, a total budget of Rs 5,108 crore was decided by the central government. The width of the lane is fixed at 170 metres and approximately 122 bridges and underpasses have been constructed on the highway so far.