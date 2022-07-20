Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Europe has always been a dreamy destination for everyone. Right from the pristine views of the lakes to tranquil sites, Europe has it all. However, one must think twice before travelling to Europe this summer. Europe is going through a lot – starting right from the covid-19 pandemic to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war. Nature too is not at its best. With heatwaves and wildfires pulling Europe apart, it is better to stay out of Europe for the time being.

Heatwaves And Wildfires Are Becoming More Common

As per media reports, the UK has announced its first-ever red warning for extreme heat. NASA reports that in June and July, the temperature has increased to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in regions like Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. There is various news of different regions creating new records of heat. Due to this, several regions of Europe have also faced the brunt of nature’s wrath. Leiria Town in Portugal faced 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). This led to wildfires in different regions like France, Spain, Portugal and Greece. As per media reports, Italy faced the collapse of a glacier which was caused due to warm temperatures.

In London, the runway at Luton airport melted due to which, several flights were rescheduled. Even the doctors have cancelled surgeries because of overheated operating rooms. In France, people from Gironde in Southwest France were rescued due to the burning region. Paris and Cazaux have faced an equal amount of increase in degrees too. From Spain and Portugal, several have been rescued and places evacuated due to the increase in heatwaves.

Dire Condition Of London Airport

A lot is going on in London’s Heathrow airport. Due to labour shortages, there have been a lot of delays, cancellations, and flight issues for months. To curb this, the airport has decided to reduce the number of passengers departing. Along with this, the airport has also asked airlines not to sell tickets for the summer. This has received criticism from the International Air Transport Association. Heathrow is the second busiest airport in the UK after London’s Gatwick.

The Case Of Lost Luggage

Passengers, already troubled with delayed flights and rescheduling, now also have to face the case of lost luggage. All across European airports, the luggage is mixed and passengers have to look for their belongings with the help of Airtags, which help in tracking down bags. Many bags at Heathrow have been left unclaimed too.

Overtourism In Europe

With lots of people heading to iconic destinations in Europe, overtourism is having a serious impact on the lives and culture of the region. One such example is Venice. It has been facing the issue of overtourism for years. To curb that, it is the first region in the world to limit its visitors. Tourists visiting Venice have to pay a tourist tax which will be included in their hotel bill. Few exceptions to this rule are overnight guests, residents, children, people who own houses and disabled people.

The Amalfi Coast, another tourist destination, has incorporated odd and even car number plates on alternate days. The following are exempted: residents, buses and taxis. Other destinations like Barcelona have reduced the tour group to 15 people and have increased the taxes on cruise ships. Playa de Palma in Spain has banned swimwear and imposed a dress code for bars and restaurants.

The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing war with no end in sight is also one of the major issues. The war has certainly led to inflation, disobedience of human rights, people running away from their respective countries, energy crises and more. The war has led to an increase in gas and oil prices and food shortages. It has also impacted the economy. People who live below poverty line are bearing the brunt of the issue.