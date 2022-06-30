Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Asia 2023-2024 Cruise Tour

Gear up for this Asia cruise tour. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) returns with Asia 2023-2024 cruise tour which showcases 12 immersive and rich sailings which range from 10 to 12 days on cruise Norwegian Jewel and 16-day ‘Extraordinary Journey’ from Seattle, Washington (U.S) to Tokyo, Japan via Alaska.

As per the Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship will call on different ports like the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama in Japan, Taipei (Keelung) in Taiwan, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur’s Port Klang in Malaysia, Bangkok’s Laem Chabang in Thailand, Benoa in Bali, and Seoul’s Incheon in South Korea.

The NCL Asia program aims at providing an immersive experience to fellow cruisers. Travellers can enjoy the culinary brilliance of Japan with the bright lights of Taipei. They can also explore Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and head to places like Langkawi, Lombok and Phuket

New itineraries will be added to the Asia continent visit. It includes Puerto Princesa, Boracay, Salomague and Hualien. Travellers can witness the beauty of nature and the rich culture of the Philippines and Taiwan. It also includes several other features like two sea days per cruise, several late departures, and overnight halts in Singapore, Osaka, Phuket and Thailand. The trip is flexible enough for a traveller to explore both land and sea.

As per a report, Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line said,” We’re thrilled to return to Asia and to reaffirm our commitment to one of the most sought-after cruise destinations around the world. Asia is a key source market and our return allows our guests from Asia the freedom to sail with us from their doorstep. We couldn’t be more pleased to make our long-awaited return to this uniquely diverse and culturally rich region with Norwegian Jewel, a ship we already know is incredibly popular in Asia.”

The cruise has a capacity of 2,376 and can accommodate the different styles and yet be pocket friendly. Along with this, the ship showcases a Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suit which has extravagant room and other features including 24-hour butler service.

Norwegian Cruise comes with other amenities like bars, lounges, outdoor sports facilities, Zumba classes, flywheel sports classes and a lot more. Passengers can participate in these activities and enjoy their experience while cruising.