Next Time You Board A Plane, Know These 12 Flight Secrets

Flights have always been one of the most fascinating subjects. Right from its construction to its methodology, one has a lot to think about the subject and ponder thoughts over it. Right from the round windows, to how a flight function during a thunderstorm, there are some secrets which the people don’t know. These little secrets will help you know the functioning of the flights better and put an end to your meandering thoughts.

Harmless lightning strikes : Often you might have seen lightning strikes as you travel by air. When people on the flight panic and lose their calm, the crew are always patient and encouraging. There’s a reason behind their calm composure. These days, flights are made with metal mesh and it is laid out in the entire plane. It keeps the lightning away and conducts electricity. The mesh also protects from all electrostatic discharges. Along with this, the mesh protects the interior of the flight from the electromagnetic radiation which comes from the outside.

People standing in a long queue to board the flight. Shutterstock

Boarding at the end: When the boarding process starts, a lot of people tend to gather, leading to a lot of rush and a huge line. By boarding at the end, you will save a lot of time by not standing in long queues. Tickets have already been assigned and the plane will not leave until all the passengers are on board.

Oxygen masks are dropped as cabin level drops to unsafe levels Shutterstock

Colour of the seats are mostly blue: If you have noticed carefully, the seats of the plane are usually blue. It is because blue is related to coolness and clearness. It helps in creating a calm environment and passengers can feel relaxed and stress-free. This is also the reason why the hospitals also prefer using blue. Some airlines also prefer using bold colours or muted tones to make passengers feel at home.

These little secrets will help you enjoy your journey a bit more and know more about how the flight works.