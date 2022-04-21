Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Mumbai Local: The New Plant-Based Menu At This Juhu-Bandra Restaurant Will Keep You Cool

Pulled jackfruit burgers, kale quinoa salads, aloe vera coolers - the menu at Seeds of Life is perfect for the summer heat.

Mumbai Local: The New Plant-Based Menu At This Juhu-Bandra Restaurant Will Keep You Cool
Seeds of Life has a new plant-based menu Shutterstock

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:53 am

Eating out shouldn’t be a guilt trip. So, how about rewarding yourself with indulgent vegetarian and vegan delights without compromising on your taste buds? At Seeds Of Life, the vibrant health cafe in Juhu and Bandra, do just that. The cafe, which has been delighting its patrons with unique, comforting fare in a healthy avatar, has added a few more goodies to its menu. 

Always thought of jackfruit as an underdog? Witness its magic with their Pulled Jackfruit Burger that comprises jackfruit, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, gherkins, barbecue spread in a whole wheat bun. Want to have a refreshing salad? The Kale Quinoa Salad is a wholesome mix of kale, quinoa, bell peppers, apple, pineapple, almonds, with mustard vinaigrette dressing. ‘Wrap’ things up in style with the Butternut Squash Wrap with stuffings of herbed pumpkin, cheddar cheese, kale, onions, walnuts, and romesco spread in a whole wheat wrap. 

Are you someone who loves avocado on toast? Their Seeds of Life Avocado Toast consists of avocado served with a choice of topping - basil pesto, classic hummus, or beetroot hummus - on whole wheat or gluten-free sourdough. Can’t decide whether you want to eat healthily or drink it? The Kale Matcha Smoothie with kale, banana, matcha, dates, almond milk topped with in-house granola should help you decide better. Other items on the menu consist of the Power Bowl (quinoa, marinated kale, butternut squash, pineapple, romesco dip and pumpkin seeds) and Sushi Bowl (avocado, vegan salmon, carrot, pickled beetroot, zucchini and soy dressing). Wash down your meals with a glass of Aloe Vera Cooler that is prepared using organic jaggery. 

Enjoy this new menu and other fares with an international twist, and pack in the much-needed nutrition as you polish off your plates.

