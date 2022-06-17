Las Vegas Gets Its First One Of A Kind Permanent Immersive Digital Art Museum

The first permanent immersive digital art museum is set up on the Las Vegas Strip. Perception is located in the city’s Resorts World and Fontainebleau Hotel at the north end of the Strip. Through immersive storytelling and digital art installations, guests can now analyse the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and other celebrated artists.

Perception is a one-of-a-kind museum and does not trace the step of a traditional museum. According to a report, it is a 17,000-square-foot facility and museum officials call it a next-level experience. Robert Frey, CEO of Perception said,” Perception is a 360-degree, fully immersive, multi-sensory museum that will continually introduce fresh content celebrating the world’s greatest artists.”

The museum installation is divided into three segments:

The Grand Salon: Visitors will get an opportunity to board a flight in Leonardo Da Vinci’s flying machine and on a parachute reach Tuscany. Along with this, visitors will also get to stand in cathedrals, thanks to the advanced laser projection.

Painting With Light: Visitors will get an opportunity to view Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper in a different light. With the help of technology, the art will be visible on the floor-to-ceiling projections with a riot of colours, shapes and sound.

Mona Lisa’s Perception: Visitors will get to witness six different versions of the most renowned paintings in the world. Visitors will also get to listen to an original musical score to look at the work from a different perspective.

Perception is open from 11 am to 8 pm - all seven days. Tickets for Las Vegas area residents are $29.50 (Rs. 1,600 approx), for adults it is $34.50 (Rs. 2,693 approx) and for kids, it is $18.50 (Rs. 1,444 approx). VIP packages are also available.

