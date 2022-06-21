Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Ladakh Tourism Advises Tourists To Book Prior Accommodation In Pangong Lake Area

In Leh, the tourist department of Ladakh has asked people not to visit sites based on high altitudes like Khardongla, Changla, Pangong lake, Tsomoriri and Penzela and other areas

Pangong Lake is the world’s highest saltwater water body which is shared by India and China Shutterstock

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 5:40 pm

Tourist destinations follow the graph of demand and supply chains. The more the demand, the scarce the supply. This is the exact scene that is taking place in Ladakh’s Pangong Lake. As the tourist destination is in demand, tourists are finding it difficult to book accommodation. Therefore, if you are planning a trip to Pangong Lake, you should take prior permission and book the accommodation in advance.

In Leh, the tourist department of Ladakh has asked people not to visit sites based on high altitudes like Khardongla, Changla, Pangong lake, Tsomoriri and Penzela and other areas. They are advised to visit only if they have spent 48 hours. Ladakh Tourism came up with this solution keeping in mind the mountain sickness and death caused due to altitude issues.

According to Ladakh Tourism advisory, “Pangong lake area is a wild-life notified sanctuary and hence accommodation availability is limited. Considering the limited accommodation available, tourists/visitors should avoid plans of stay at Pangong without prior booking of accommodation.”

Along with this, tourists are also advised to book the taxi and other conveyance well in advance. They can book it from registered travel agents and operators.
As per the travel advisory statement, “Tourists/visitors are advised to contribute in maintenance of cleanliness at all tourist spots and along all routes. They are advised to respect nature, environment, local traditions and culture and follow all rules, regulations and (official) advisories.”

Pangong Lake is the world’s highest saltwater water body which is shared by India and China. It is situated at an altitude of 4,350 metres and also serves beautiful destination for tourists.

