Ladakh International Music Festival’s Homage To Rezangla’s Bravehearts

Organised by the Indian Army and Picturetime, the Ladakh International Music Festival paid homage to 13 Kumaon Battalion’s martyred soldiers

Rezang La hosted the finale of the inaugural Ladakh International Music Festival

Updated: 06 May 2022 3:42 pm

Ladakh is scenic, pristine and surreal. What made it even more special this week was a one of its kind international music festival that gave centre stage to powerful local talent in collaboration with the Indian Army, paying homage to the valour of 13 Kumaon Battalion’s martyred soldiers.  

Rezang La
LIMF paid a special tribute to the Indian Army at one of world's highest war memorials at Rezang La

Conceptualised by Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime and Music Composer Joi Barua, the 4-day long Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) saw performances by popular rock bands and a rock band competition among the local talent. Bands like Indian Ocean, Parashara, Joi Barua & his band, Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland, EDM DJ Ali Burrni and DJ Anna Radko are some of the names that  enthralled the audience at the festival from April 30-May 4 at Sonam Wangchuk Stadium in Leh. 
 
LIMF also saw a beautiful moment when Rezang La Anthem was launched at the Rezangla War Memorial, as a special tribute to the brave heart war veterans of the Indian Army at Rezang La (18,045 ft). On 18 November 1962, the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Battalion, Kumaon Regiment, led by Maj. Shaitan Singh, fought a Chinese attack at Rezang La Pass in Ladakh, laying their lives for the country.

Rezangla
The 4-day festival also saw a rock band competition and performances by various bands from across India

The anthem was the brainchild of Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime, in collaboration with Joi Barua. “I have been working and coming to Rezang La for quite some time now and I always felt that the story of Rezang La  needs to be told again and people need to know this incredible tale of valour. When I met Joi Barua at a film festival at Arunachal recently, we discussed the possibility of doing the concert as a significant segment of the Ladakh International Music Festival. At the same time the Indian Army was planning a music concert in Leh as well; we proposed the idea to them and it was all organised quickly,” says Chaudhary. 
 
The Anthem, launched by GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, was shot in metaverse / VR format for the Rezang La memorial. 


 

Travel Rezangla Ladakh Leh Indian Army Indo-China War 1962 Martyrs Music Ladakh International Music Festival
