Japan Airlines (JAL), which currently operates the only non-stop air service connecting Bengaluru and Tokyo, has increased the flight frequency from twice a week to three times.

The additional flight which started from August 6, 2022, is another convenient option for those travelling to and from Japan, as well as for passengers connecting to and from the US and Canada.

Heralded as the latest ‘cloud service that techies are looking forward to’ in their launch campaign back in 2020, JAL was scheduled to inaugurate the first and only direct flight connection between Bengaluru and Tokyo (Narita) in March that year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airlines has started operations with special flights only when it was deemed necessary.

Under the Indian government’s air bubble arrangement, JAL was operating regular flights once a week from March 2021.

The airline’s latest flight schedule operates three weekly roundtrip flights, and JAL is working towards the original plan of operating one daily flight.

The Bengaluru airport is the only airport in South India having direct connectivity to Japan.

JAL operates the route with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft equipped with 30 Business Class and 156 Economy Class seats. The flight schedule leaves Bengaluru past midnight, so customers can conveniently arrive in Japan the next morning for a full day’s activity. Furthermore, this provides ample layover time for passengers connecting to 11 destinations that JAL flies directly to in North America - from the Tokyo Narita Airport.

Incidentally, JAL has been awarded some of the highest levels of certifications, such as the 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and the Diamond Certification for Health Safety by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) in recognition of its COVID-19 safety measures. JAL is also one of the only seven airlines to receive APEX's inaugural World Class 2022 certification, a testament to its industry-leading approach to safety, sustainability, and guests' overall experience.