Jammu And Kashmir Introduces Zorbing Ball Adventure In Kishtwar

In an attempt to boost sports and adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the tourism industry has decided to explore the unexplored gem of Kashmir, Kishtwar. Adventures like zorbing ball, trampoline, sky jumpers, paragliding and more fun-filled activities were introduced. The Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA) was organised by the District Development Commissioner Ashok Sharma at the Chowgam grounds.

During the event, the first that was introduced was a zorbing ball adventure. According to Jumpking official website, zorbing consists of the rapid descent of a person from an inclined surface to a volume transparent ball with dense outer walls and special fastenings inside spheres of the ball. It is named after zorb, the name of the human hamster ball.

Appreciating this initiative taken by the KDA, Commissioner Sharma, as per the reports, said,” Kishtwar township and other areas have great potential for paragliding, which needs to be exploited for attracting tourists. In 21st century, the tourists are looking for new experiences and Kishtwar will be one of those places that will give them the real experience that they are looking for.”

Along with these adventure sports, other games like trekking, rock climbing etc, will be available to adventure lovers. You can also check out the very known trek, Paddar Valley to Zanskar trek via Umasi La Pass. Nature here is in abundance here. you can visit the exquisite orchards and flora and fauna. For cultural and heritage site-seeing, one should head to Qilla Kishtwar, Machali Mata temple, Mughal Maidan, Katarsamna and Bharnoin.

This quaint city – Kishtwar – located just 235 km away from Jammu, is known for sapphire and saffron. With the pristine view of snow-capped mountains, scenic green grassland and surrounded by peace. Kishtwar will provide everything based on your choice. Right from adventure lover to heritage sight-seeing to the nature lover, you have come to the right place.