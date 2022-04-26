Istanbul Makes Its Debut On The MICHELIN Guide

Drawing influences from Anatolian, Mediterranean and European traditions, modern Turkey is a synthesis of diverse elements. Located partly in Asia and partly in Europe, the city of Istanbul is the bridge between the east and the west.

This melting pot of cultures places Istanbul among the world’s leading hubs for gastronomic tourism. The city offers diners an ancient food culture shaped by a unique cultural heritage reflected in its award-winning eateries.

Istanbul's rich culinary diversity has now been recognized in a special selection by the MICHELIN Guide, the most reputable restaurant rating compendium worldwide.The MICHELIN Guide spotlights İstanbul for gastro tourists, showcasing a creative, dynamic and original culinary culture that brings the past and future together. This global metropolis is the 38th destination to be brought to the worldwide gastronomy scene by the MICHELIN Guide, which has been guiding the global food and beverage sector since the 1900s.

Speaking at a meeting for İstanbul to join the MICHELIN Guide, Republic of Türkiye, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy noted that activities to position İstanbul – one of the most visited cities in the world – as a gastrocity will attract tourists interested in good food and exceptional flavours to Türkiye. “This interest of the MICHELIN Guide in the İstanbul food and drink sector demonstrates that Türkiye is also at the forefront of gastronomy tourism," he said. "The MICHELIN Guide will move our businesses, which stand out with their originality, diversity, sustainability and creativity, to the global stage with an entirely new perspective.”

Expressing his satisfaction with İstanbul’s addition to the MICHELIN family, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, observed that İstanbul has fascinated the world for centuries with its history, culture and intercultural identity. Poullennec said that “the MICHELIN Guide’s selection for İstanbul will present the city to gourmets around the world. Fuelled by ancient traditions and young, open-minded and creative talents that shape an original taste identity, İstanbul's culinary scene amazed our team.”

The MICHELIN Guide’s special selection for İstanbul is expected to draw gastro tourists to Türkiye, empowering the country to take its rightful place among the world’s leading gastronomic centres and expanding İstanbul’s brand value. In highlighting İstanbul's creative chefs and food and beverage businesses, which attract attention with their rich menus, to the world, the MICHELIN Guide’s İstanbul selection will amplify the importance of the city among the world’s gastronomy capitals.

"As well as remaining loyal to this still vibrant culinary heritage, İstanbul also offers gourmets more daring, innovative and fusion recipes created by talented homegrown and foreign chefs, brimming with creativity," says the Guide's website. "Together, these variations, which food lovers can sample in the quaint streets of Sultanahmet and Pera or the lively Karakoy, Moda and Cihangir districts, are a reminder of the way İstanbul has always turned dining into a real way of life."

The selection of the first İstanbul restaurants created by independent Michelin inspectors conducting confidential and unannounced visits to restaurants and eateries will be announced at a ceremony organized by Michelin on October 11, 2022.