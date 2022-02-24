Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Travel

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Bartender Cindy Lalramngaihzuali on World Bartender Day

In our new series, #Shaken&Stirred, we speak to crafty mixologists who are in the contemporary cocktail revolution, asking them to spill the beans on their work, inspirations, and show you how to make cocktails at home

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Bartender Cindy Lalramngaihzuali on World Bartender Day
Bartender Cindy Lalramngaihzuali

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 2:12 pm

Meet Cindy Lalramngaihzuali, 29 years old. She started her career in the F&B industry in 2015. After working in different departments, she got inspired after working behind the bar at Ek Bar in Delhi. Later, while doing a bartending course, she started working at Piso 16. After working for a month, she moved to Perch Wine and Coffee Bar, Delhi and takes care of Hoots' cocktail bar there.

What made you choose bartending as a profession?
The curiousity of the field, wanting to know every detail of the practice more, the self-confidence needed, plus the desire to put a smile on someone’s face with a delicious drink I created. Curiosity burdened me—when I saw something new being done in front of me, or if something new was brought in front of me to touch, smell, experiment with it. And it is still the same feeling even today. The day I got an opportunity to practise and learn and train to quench the curiousity, I grabbed on to it. And I don't want to let it go—I still find opportunities to train. I don't plan on stopping even in the future. Training allows me to give life to ideas and be more creative.

What do you like most about this job?
The vibe, the power it gives me to showcase my skills and what I have learnt through my mistakes. Every new day gives me an opportunity and hope to to be better than I am today. 

What are the challenges?
The challenge is always me. I am tough on myself because, with self-confidence also comes doubt at times. So I make bets with myself and challenge myself to dare to dream, and grow and learn all at once.

Which is your favourite cocktail, and why?
I don't have a particular favourite. But if I have to choose one, I'll go for a classic cocktail. Hanky Panky—a spirit forward cocktail with gin, vermouth and Fernet Branca. The combination of gin and vermouth and a drop of Fernet Branca gives it a certain freshness. This cocktail makes me feel like it represents me, and the name sounds fun.

Could you recommend a favourite book on cocktails?
I would go for Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions by Alex Day, David Kaplan and Nick Fauchald. This book is easy to understand for both bartenders and lay people. And The PDT Cocktail Book: The Complete Bartender's Guide from the Celebrated Speakeasy by Chris Gall and Jim Meehan.

Related stories

Cocktail With A Conscience: Understanding Sustainability With Cocktails

Want Better Cocktails? Use Better Ice

Could you share a cocktail recipe for our readers?
For home, keep it simple with just two or three ingredients, and use fresh ingredients like herbs/citrus.

  • Gin - 60 ml
  • Orange juice - 30 ml
  • Mint leaves - 4-5

Mix and top up with ginger ale.

One incident (funnier the better) that you can't forget while at work.
When someone complained that their Negroni was sour. It's funny, but you can't laugh in front of the guest. You have to resolve it.

What are your secret mixes that you reserve for very special occasions?
I do a home-made tepache.

What do you prefer drinking in order to unwind at home?
I like a simple gin-tonic or whisky/whisky-water.

Tags

Travel Cocktails Mixologists Bartenders Interview Q&A Cindy Lalramngaihzuali World Bartender Day Food & Beverages
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Travel

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Mixologist Varun Sudhakar on World Bartender Day

#Shaken&Stirred: A Q&A With Mixologist Varun Sudhakar on World Bartender Day

Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport

Planning Your Australian Vacay? Here is What you Need to Know

Tandoori, Chocolate, Rose...: Trysts With Chai On India's Roadside

Indian Hotels Company Expands Presence in Uttarakhand With the Signing of a New SeleQtions Resort

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling