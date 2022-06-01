Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Indian Railways In Collaboration With IIT Madras Introduces Indigenous Hyperloop System

It is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system which helps in transporting both goods and people

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:01 pm

India is on its way to launching the first indigenous hyperloop system. Indian Railways along with IIT Madras is all set to launch a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies at the institute. The biggest takeaway from this launch is that it uses the magnetic levitation technology in tubes which enables travel at a faster pace – aeroplane like speed. 

The term ‘hyperloop system’ was popularised by Elon Musk. It is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system which helps in transporting both goods and people. According to reports, the pods will carry passengers and cargo in tubes or tunnels via air. Along with this, the pods will feel like they are floating in the air with the basic idea of an air hockey table or use magnetic levitation to reduce fiction. Hyperloop has significant benefits. It is said to be cheaper as well as faster. Along with it, it is eco-friendly too - pollution caused by the hyperloop is less as compared to other air travel modes.

The Indian Railways aims at attaining carbon neutrality with the help of the hyperloop. Taking it to Twitter, the Indian Railways mentioned the assistance it will provide to IIT Madras to make the project come true.

According to reports, the Railway Ministry was looking for a potential partner as well as domain experts for joint collaboration on the development of this emerging and evolving concept for passengers and cargo transportation.

In 2007, a team of 70 IIT-Madras students were working on it and named it ‘Avishkar Hyperloop’. They were applying various concepts to make it happen like scalability and frugal engineering concepts. The team also participated in the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2009 and was placed under the top 10 global ranking. It was the only Asian team. Along with this, the team also received the title of the ‘Most Scalable Design Award’ at the European Hyperloop Week 2021.

According to the statement issued, IIT Madras proposed the Ministry to collaborate on this project and develop a ‘contactless pod prototype’ and a ‘first-of-its-kind Hyperloop Test Facility’ at Thaiyur’s Discovery Campus. The estimated budget of this project is Rs 8.34 crore.

It is said to be the world’s largest Hyperloop Vacuum Tube. After completion, it will also be at par with USA’s Virgin Hyperloop Facility.

