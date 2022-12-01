Hornbill Festival 2022: Look Out For These Performers

With participation from all the tribes of Nagaland, the Hornbill Festival takes visitors on a journey through the culture and heritage of the state through diverse performances and events. After all the ceremonies are over, music lovers can let their hair down at the Hornbill National Rock Concert, organised after sundown, which promises to bring in the best performers at the event. Here is the exciting lineup of musicians who are set to enthrall the audience:

Andrea Tariang Band

The daughter of guitarist Rudy Wallang of blues-rock band Soulmate, Andrea is a singer/songwriter whose talents have made her a coveted fixture in the music scene of Mumbai and Shillong. Many might also remember her for her role in the movie “Pink”. The Andrea Tariang Band is a project between Andrea and Blue Temptation band’s musician Gregory Ford Nongrum. Their debut EP, “MY TIME,” came out in 2020.

Kekhrie Ringa

An accomplished Naga singer/songwriter, Ringa has formal training in Western Classical and Broadway. Her style is unique, credited to her crossover into the Electronic Pop genre that combines with her classical background. Born in Mokokchung, she pursued a Bachelor’s in Music degree with a major in vocal performance at the Bangalore Conservatory from 2011 to 2014. She also works as a vocal coach. Her performances include those in front of dignitaries like The Princess Royal of Thailand and the Governor of Nagaland. She released her album “Boheme” in 2021 and has since performed at various events and festivals.

Ugen Bhutia

Founder of KAUSO music records, known as UNB across India, Ugen Namgyal Bhutia aka MC Namgyal Bhutia, is a hip-hop artist, rapper, lyricist and stage performer. He started his journey as a kid, writing songs and then went on to share his music on social media as well. From Gangtok, Bhutia made his name on the reality show MTV Hustle 2.0 and got a lot of love for his creativity and stage presence.

GMP Band

The band is popular across the northeast and hopes to inspire music and bring about positive change in society through their music.

Kediriale Lheilung

A young and talented singer, Lheilung is a TBBT student and has added many feathers to her cap through performances on platforms like India’s Got Talent and at a cultural event hosted by the Govt of Nagaland in New Peren, in front of the President of India.

Music performances with mark the evenings at the Hornbill Festival

This event, which caters to the youngsters in the state, is the ideal place for the dissemination of information on health, wellness and awareness. Durex "The Birds And Bees Talk" is the health partner of the Hornbill Festival 2022. Reckitt, the leading global consumer health and hygiene company with Durex India's TBBT programme, seeks to comprehensively address life skills for youth between 10 to 19 years in six eastern states of India. The initiative is being implemented by Plan India to aid the government’s aim to promote adolescent health in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the TBBT booth at the festival, visitors will have a chance to be photographed with their favourite musicians through AR (Augmented Reality) experience. Music lovers can select their favourite Hornbill Festival performers and get clicked next to them. Travellers will also be able to share their pictures on social media. This is not all. The booth will allow attendees to explore the beauty of Kohima through a flight simulator at the event.

