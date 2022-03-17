Holi Special: How To Make A Thandai Macaron

Thandai Macaron

Ingredients for making the macaron

Castor sugar 120 gm

Almond powder 90 gm

Icing sugar 80 gm

Egg white 50 gm

Ingredients for the filling

Melted white chocolate 200 gm

Thandai mix 100 gm

Butter 30 gm



Method

Sieve the icing sugar, add almond powder in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks. Add castor sugar little at a

time and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick. Gently stir in the icing sugar and almond mixture. Use a piping bag with a nozzle, fill with the macaron mixture. Place the silicon mate or a paper template onto a baking sheet. Pipe small rounds onto the sheet. Gently tap the baking sheet few times on the work surface to break any air bubbles then leave it to dry for 20 minutes. Bake the macaron at 130 degrees for 24 minutes. Do not remove the macarons until they are cold or you will break them.

Make the filling

Beat the butter until its softened and fluffy. Add white chocolate and thandai flavour and mix it well. Place approximately half a table spoon of the filling on the flat side of macaron and sandwich together. Before serving refrigerate the macarons for a couple of hours.