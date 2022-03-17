Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Holi Special: How To Make A Thandai Macaron

We reached out to Rachel Goenka, founder and CEO of The Chocolate Spoon Company which runs a series of award-winning restaurants, patisseries and bakeries in India, for this very special recipe

Holi Special: How To Make A Thandai Macaron
Thandai with a twist

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 2:26 pm

Thandai Macaron

Ingredients for making the macaron
Castor sugar 120 gm
Almond powder 90 gm
Icing sugar 80 gm
Egg white 50 gm

Ingredients for the filling
Melted white chocolate 200 gm
Thandai mix 100 gm
Butter 30 gm

Method
Sieve the icing sugar, add almond powder in a large mixing bowl.  In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites until they form soft peaks. Add castor sugar little at a
time and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick. Gently stir in the icing sugar and almond mixture. Use a piping bag with a nozzle, fill with the macaron mixture. Place the silicon mate or a paper template onto a baking sheet. Pipe small rounds onto the sheet. Gently tap the baking sheet few times on the work surface to break any air bubbles then leave it to dry for 20 minutes. Bake the macaron at 130 degrees for 24 minutes. Do not remove the macarons until they are cold or you will break them.

Make the filling
Beat the butter until its softened and fluffy. Add white chocolate and thandai flavour and mix it well. Place approximately half a table spoon of the filling on the flat side of macaron and sandwich together. Before serving refrigerate the macarons for a couple of hours.

