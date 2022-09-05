Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Go On A Nature-friendly Break From Bhopal

These nature-friendly destinations, within easy driving distance from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, are good for both daylong trips and overnight ones

Catch the blue waters of the Kerwa Dam as you go zipping past
Catch the blue waters of the Kerwa Dam as you go zipping past Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 7:51 pm

Kathotiya

About 25km away from Bhopal, this quaint village lies in the middle of a green valley surrounded by undulating hills. Go exploring the forested trails, the rock shelters and waterfalls, with local youths trained by the state's eco-tourism development board. You may also try mountian biking. Stay in tents, and enjoy simple meals prepared by the local people. You may also go on a special village tour to know more about the tribal communities living here.

Kerwa

About 15km from Bhopal, this is ideal for families with kids and for college students. Go up a watch tower to get a closer look at the tree canopy, take a walk down a hanging bridge or go boating in the Kerwa Dam. There are areas earmarked for picnics. There is a herbal garden—Dhanwantary—where you can learn about medicinal plants. You can also take part in many adventure activities, such as nature walks, trekking, rappelling, zip lining, kayaking, etc. But avoid bathing in the lake for safety reasons. Also remember ot be accompanied by a trained guide while going on nature walks. 

Samardha

About 20km from Bhopal, here too you will find specially trained guides to take ypu on an exploration thorugh the forests encircling the village. Some of the popular acitvities include bird watching, rock climbing, cycling, etc. Acommodation is available in the forest rest house and in a limited number of prefabricated cottages. You can also set up your own tent (with prior permission) within the forest complex. The eco jungle camp offers various packages.

Information: These places have been developed by Madhya Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board for community-based eco-tourism. Facilities are simple but clean. Enlist the services of the trained guides from the villages for all activities.  

Related stories

Head To Madhya Pradesh If You Are Yearning For Adventure Tourism

Have You Been On This Lesser Known Architectural Trail Of Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh To Stop Night Safari As It Causes Hindrance To The Wildlife

Tags

Travel Explore Nature Adventure Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Weekend Destinations Ecotourism Camping Spots Near Bhopal
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro