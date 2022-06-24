Fujairah Gears Up For First Passenger Station

To take UAE’s infrastructure to a higher notch, the Etihad Rail network is working to lay its foundation in Fujairah’s Sakamkam neighbourhood which is not far from the city centre. It is the first passenger train station to be built on the UAE’s east coast.

The line is a 145-kilometre stretch built between Sharjah to Fujairah Port and Ras Al Khaimah. The construction began in Sharjah’s Al Suyoh neighbourhood and ended in Sakamkam. The journey will take you via Fujairah and other bridges like Al Bithnah and other tunnels. The train will also pass through the Hajar Mountains as well. As per a report, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported, that Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of Etihad Rail visited the site.

This passenger train will help in travelling faster as it will move at a speed up to 200km per hour and provide seats for 400 people. This train will also link 11 other cities and areas in the UAE. This is one of the crucial steps for Etihad Rail’s network as it brings two railway lines – Abu Dhabi and Dubai closer. It will be completed in March. According to officials, 36 million people will be using the service annually by 2030.

The train will have wi-fi, entertainment systems, charging points, food and beverages and other basic amenities. The seating of the train will be divided into segments – first class, business class and economy.

The expected travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is 50 minutes. It will take about 100 minutes from Abu Dhabi to reach Fujairah. From Sharjah to the east coast, the train will pass 54 bridges and 20 wildlife points.

Along with the many benefits, the train also marks UAE’s sustainability efforts. As per the reports, carbon emission will be deducted by 70 to 80 per cent when compared with lorries. Thus, one single train can easily replace 300 lorries on the road.