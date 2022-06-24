Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Fujairah Gears Up For First Passenger Station

The train will have wi-fi, entertainment systems, charging points, food and beverages and other basic amenities

Fujairah Gears Up For First Passenger Station
Along with the many benefits, the train also marks UAE’s sustainability efforts Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 7:54 pm

To take UAE’s infrastructure to a higher notch, the Etihad Rail network is working to lay its foundation in Fujairah’s Sakamkam neighbourhood which is not far from the city centre. It is the first passenger train station to be built on the UAE’s east coast.

The line is a 145-kilometre stretch built between Sharjah to Fujairah Port and Ras Al Khaimah. The construction began in Sharjah’s Al Suyoh neighbourhood and ended in Sakamkam. The journey will take you via Fujairah and other bridges like Al Bithnah and other tunnels. The train will also pass through the Hajar Mountains as well. As per a report, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported, that Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of Etihad Rail visited the site.

This passenger train will help in travelling faster as it will move at a speed up to 200km per hour and provide seats for 400 people. This train will also link 11 other cities and areas in the UAE. This is one of the crucial steps for Etihad Rail’s network as it brings two railway lines – Abu Dhabi and Dubai closer. It will be completed in March. According to officials, 36 million people will be using the service annually by 2030.

The train will have wi-fi, entertainment systems, charging points, food and beverages and other basic amenities. The seating of the train will be divided into segments – first class, business class and economy.

Related stories

Dubai Will Soon Have Robot Chefs Serving And Preparing Meals 

Dubai Will Soon Get Its First Flying Taxi From The Palm

Museum of the Future Opens in Dubai

The expected travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is 50 minutes. It will take about 100 minutes from Abu Dhabi to reach Fujairah. From Sharjah to the east coast, the train will pass 54 bridges and 20 wildlife points.

Along with the many benefits, the train also marks UAE’s sustainability efforts. As per the reports, carbon emission will be deducted by 70 to 80 per cent when compared with lorries. Thus, one single train can easily replace 300 lorries on the road.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism UAE Passenger Passenger Railway Service Dubai Abu Dhabi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Hanging In Residence

Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Hanging In Residence