Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Dubai Will Soon Get Its First Flying Taxi From The Palm

It is the first eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and lift) taxi from the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai

Volocopter is the world’s first fully electric and manned aircraft Shutterstock

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:12 pm

In a world where dreams come true, Dubai will soon have flying taxis. You read that right! Eve Holding, an electric aircraft company owned by Embraer, a Brazilian plan maker and Falcon Aviation Services, a UAE-based charter flight operator, have collaborated to make 35 flying taxis and urban air mobility plans for Dubai.

It is the first eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and lift) taxi from the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The delivery date is expected to begin in 2026. Ramandeep Oberoi, chief operating officer of Falcon said in an interview,” The launch of this concept fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable urban air mobility transportation.”

As per the release, both Eve and Falcon will work with local stakeholders and authorities to develop the urban air mobility ecosystem in the UAE, as per the statement. Several start-ups are putting in efforts to bring a change to short-travel destinations. They are putting up a fight against climate change too.

Volocopter is the world’s first fully electric and manned aircraft. At an event in Berlin, the vehicle was looked up for its technological capabilities and possibilities of a greener future. It emits zero sound. It will run on drone technology and robots will replace the batteries before every trip. The design of the volocopter is luxurious and comfortable. It has leather seating, nine battery systems, an emergency parachute along with a fast-charging battery for 40 minutes.

