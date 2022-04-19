Celebrate Ramadan In Abu Dhabi With A Host Of Unmatched Magical Experiences

Ramadan is a month of reflection, celebrations, togetherness and sumptuous meals, and Abu Dhabi has lined up a programme of unmissable events to make the Holy Month extra special for all its visitors and residents. In collaboration with the capital’s iconic cultural, hospitality and entertainment attractions, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a number of delightful iftar and suhoor offers and experiences for everyone to celebrate Ramadan in true Arabian style.

While most of the emirate’s hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions host their own special Ramadan culinary offerings during the month, we have shortlisted some of the most novel, exciting and memorable experiences for visitors and residents.

Iftar with the Lions : Al Ain Zoo, Al Ain

This Ramadan, dine with lions at Al Ain Zoo for a truly unique and memorable iftar experience. Operating daily from 5:30 - 8pm, the experience also includes a sunset tour operated by Al Ain Safari, whetting your appetite for an extraordinary gastronomic set-menu experience on the edge of the lions’ territory. This luxuriously wild experience caters to groups of 4 - 12 people, aged 12 years and above. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

To reserve your experience, call 800 966 or 03 799 2000, or visit the website: https://www.alainzoo.ae/.

Iftar with the Giraffes : Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahia

An iftar evening with giraffes awaits, giving you the opportunity to feed these fascinating herbivores at the Emirates Park Zoo, home to a colourful menagerie of wildlife. The special iftar with giraffes is open to groups of up to five people, and lasts approximately two hours, starting at 6:30pm. For those looking to make a day of it, the iftar booking includes free full day admission to the zoo, plus a complimentary environmental tour guide and an eclectic African drumming experience.

Iftar with the Elephants : Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahia

An equally exciting iftar evening for pachyderm lovers also includes free full-day admission into the Emirates Park Zoo and a set-menu dinner – this time in the arena with the elephants. The experience also features an African drumming session, an educational talk about the elephant behaviour and interaction with the gentle giants, including feeding them. Iftar with elephants is open to groups of up to 12 people and lasts approximately two hours, starting at 6:30pm.

Iftar at the Louvre Abu Dhabi : Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Celebrate the magic of Ramadan at the Arab world’s first universal museum and enjoy a sumptuous iftar under Jean Nouvel’s iconic dome. Break your fast in an incredible Emirati-French fine dining iftar experience at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, or indulge in elegant light bites up on the picturesque rooftop of Art Lounge, both at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island.

The three-course Emirati-French iftar menu at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi priced at AED 390 per person, and the à la carte Iftar menu at Art Lounge, are both available to enjoy from sunset to 10pm throughout the month of Ramadan.

For table bookings at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, call 02 205 4200, WhatsApp 050 699 6781 or email contact-fouquets-abudhabi@groupebarriere.com.

For table bookings at Art Lounge: call 02 205 4225, WhatsApp 050 699 6375 or email mhamdui@groupebarriere.com.

Suhoor on the Beach : Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Island

Experience a luxurious Bedouin-style Ramadan suhoor experience at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas. During the Holy Month, the hotel’s special ‘Suhoor on the Beach’ event offers gourmet Arabic or French-style Suhoor Tea and your favourite Hubbly-Bubbly in a serene environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The experience is open from 9pm - 1am throughout Ramadan and includes live Arabic music entertainment with either Oud or Qanoon performances.

For reservations, call 054 581 2576. A 24-hour prior booking is recommended.

Iftar and Suhoor at Sky Bubble or Skylight Dome : Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Al Ain

Savour delectable flavours under the stars and against the stunning backdrop of Jebel Hafit with an array of curated iftar and suhoor experiences at Hafit Foothills Lounge by Pura. Soak up the soothing surrounds of Pura Eco Retreat – Jebel Hafit Desert Park as you enjoy iftar at the Hafit Foothills Lounge at 7pm and suhoor from 9pm every day of the month. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the true nature of the desert while glamping in comfort in your sky bubble/skylight dome, and enjoying the complimentary bonfire starting at 9pm each night.

Iftar at the World's First Warner Bros. Hotel : The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

The family-favourite Sidekicks restaurant at WB™ Abu Dhabi is hosting its first Ramadan iftar buffet, a culinary journey of colourful cuisines and aromatic flavours to transport guests to the Levant. Running daily from sunset until 10pm, the WB™ Abu Dhabi iftar promises fun for the entire family, featuring meet-and-greets with WB™ favourites such as Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin. Diners can gather with their loved ones and enjoy authentic Levantine and modern cuisine from the buffet and live cooking stations. Traditional Ramadan drinks are also available.

Suhoor at the Grand Lawn : The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta'a

A tantalising suhoor experience awaits you outdoors on the Grand Lawn overlooking Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Ramadan evenings at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi offer an à la carte suhoor menu, featuring Arabian favourites and signature shisha flavours, from 9pm - 2am every day, as you enjoy the experience in the lounge-style setting or from your semi-private cabana.

To reserve your experience, call 02 818 8203 or email abudhabu.restaurants@ritzacarlton.com.

Iftar Cruise Along the Corniche : Royal Yacht Restaurant, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Take to the water this Ramadan for an idyllic cruise along the iconic Abu Dhabi Corniche, taking in the views of the city’s shimmering skyline. The special iftar cruise by Royal Yacht includes an open international buffet plus delicious Ramadan juices and sweets. The cruise lasts for one hour, taking place from 6:30pm - 7:30pm daily; starting at Marina Mall and sailing along the Corniche and Mina before heading back to Marina Mall.