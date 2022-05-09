Budget Travel: Charming Guesthouses And B&Bs In Kolkata

Kolkata is known for being one of the most captivating metro cities in India largely due to the charm of the old structures which still dot the city. A few of them have been converted into spaces for accommodation and if you are looking for a budget stay and a quiet retreat in Kolkata, they should be on your list.

LalBari

This heritage red-brick house near Kalighat temple is a century-old bungalow with antique furniture, separate dining areas and fully-equipped kitchenettes. LalBari doesn’t have a website but its Airbnb page says previous guests have included Ravi Shankar and Indira Gandhi. Book it through Airbnb here.

Where: 2, Beltala Road, Bakul Bagan, Kalighat.

Check here for more information.

Chowdhury Estate

The high-ceilinged rooms have wifi and cable. Boasting views of the Maidan and St Paul’s Cathedral, you will love the wrought-iron elevator in the property. It offers a complimentary buffet breakfast, pick-up and drop-off facilities, and 24-hour checkouts.

Where: 55, Chowringhee Road.

Check here for more information.

Harrington Residency

Located inside the Harrington Mansion on Ho Chi Minh Sarani, it offers three cosy, high-ceilinged old rooms with verandahs, free wifi and flat-screen TVs. Choose between continental and desi breakfast choices. It has private parking, concierge and laundry services, airport shuttle, coffee machines, and a shared kitchen. Pets are allowed but extra charges may apply.

Where: Harrington Mansion, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates.

Check here for more information.

Corner Courtyard

This tiny boutique hotel is a lot of things synonymous with Kolkata—classic, eclectic and creative. Housed in a restored zamindari home dating back to 1904, it has the grandeur of a landowner’s residence with a generous dose of eccentricity. The central courtyard with a glass pyramid doubles as the dining area. It has shelves stacked with coffee table books and old cameras. The walls are covered with old door locks and keys (all were part of the old property), mirrors and even a fire hose. The dining room has a Swarovski chandelier. The property has seven cosy rooms, each with a unique theme. They all have four-poster beds. One can enjoy a meal at the restaurant (dishes are a fusion of flavours with a local touch), drink a cocktail on the rooftop bar or work on a tan at the outdoor area on the roof.

Where: 92B, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra, Bhowanipore.

Check here for more information.

The Ivy House

This cosy, heritage BnB is in a building which is over 80 years old in the quiet, residential neighbourhood of Ballygunge. It is run by the owners of Kurseong’s famous Cochrane Place. Walk in through the ivy-laden gate and wooden doors with lion-head knockers to enter the private courtyard with an old mango tree. There are four bedrooms in this gorgeously appointed townhouse, aesthetically designed with themes inspired by flowers of Bengal. Tuberose and Lotus—the bigger rooms—have four-poster beds, while Marigold and Carnation have antique furniture and vintage Bombay beds. The mother-of-pearl almirahs, vintage floor tiles from Portugal and a collection of ceramic plates on walls gives this BnB a lovely feel. There’s also a gazebo-styled tea room called Karma Kettle which serves over 30 different blends inside the property.

Where: 4, Swinhoe Street, Ekdalia, Ballygunge.

Check here for more information.