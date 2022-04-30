7 Places You Can Visit Under 25 Degrees To Drive Away Summer Blues

Heatwaves are raging all over India, and people need some respite. Imagine waking up to a chilly morning, a scenic mountain view and a cool day. Here are seven breezy, cold places in India where you can do just that.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg may well be the perfect destination for mountain lovers. Snow-covered peaks, cool air, a variety of blooming flowers and riding the world’s highest cable car (Gondola) are the chief attractions. May and June are the best months to visit Gulmarg as you can witness the beauty of the flower meadows that start blooming from May onwards.

Auli

Auli, in Uttarakhand, is known for its majestic ski resorts and the breathtaking au naturel vibe it exudes. You can go on trekking and hiking adventures, or enjoy a trip between Joshimath and Auli on the ropeway.

Pahalgam

Pahalgam is well regarded as a peaceful summer retreat. Hiking and trekking activities are common here. You can also check out other places like Aru Wildlife Sanctuary or try your hands at rafting in the Lidder river.

Gangtok

Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok, is known for its quintessential views. Go on the Goechala trek to witness the beauty of rolling hills and rhododendron trees. Or, you could visit the Nathu La pass, 14,150 feet above sea level, or take up rafting in the Teesta river.

Shillong

Shillong is known for its gardens, lakes, waterfalls and long walking trails. Almost synonymous with nature, Shillong is home to the Mawphlang Sacred Forest, an ancient, national forest that is protected by the local tribes and is home to several exquisite species of plants and trees. Planning to explore the unexplored? Check out the misty Laitlum Canyons, around 20 kilometres from Shillong. The word 'Laitlum' loosely translates to ‘end of the hills’.

Leh

Summer is the best time to visit Leh. While here, explore the Pangong Tso and Tso Moriri lakes. Or, you can visit one of the highest motorable passes in the world – the Khardung La pass. Along with this, you can also check out Leh's monasteries to know more about the region's architectural heritage.

Manali

Manali, usually an ever-present fixture in such lists, presents many options for you to unwind. Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley (with its ideal adventure sports facilities) are well worth your time. The pictureque Jogini Falls, with its cascading stream in the midst of greenery, will add an element of peace and quiet during your stay in Manali.