6 Bloggers Showcasing The Northeast's Culinary Legacy

We all know how naturally beautiful the north-eastern states of India are. Popularly known as the Seven Sisters (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura), these states are home to many indigenous tribes who nurture within themselves cuisines and cultures which are distinct in many ways. We found six food bloggers whose Insta feeds, websites and YouTube videos showcase the region's food excellently.

The Oo-Morok Trails

Here is someone from Manipur who is not only keen to showcase indigenous cuisine but also “to collect all these unique recipes and preserve them for generations to come and make the world aware of our unique culinary." While the Instagram profile has some marvellous images, the videos on Youtube channel will help you master the recipes.

Eat Your Kappa

Nambie Marak is from the Garo tribe of Meghalaya. She grew up in Shillong, in the middle of stunning landscapes, and amazing cuisine. She has used this background to power her YouTube channel which has her traveling across Northeast, exploring local cuisines and recipes.

Nagaland Foodie

Esther Losa hails from the from Nagaland runs this Youtube channel to showcase the cuisines from her home state. She is from the Lotha tribe but has put together dishes by other Naga tribes too. She is helped in her journey by a team of contributors. According to her, the main objective of her YouTube Channel is “to showcase traditional cuisines of the Nagas. But at times will post fusion recipes, mukbangs, asmr and delicious cuisines of other north eastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.”

At My Kitchen

Married to a Tamilian and now settled in Chennai, Akum Raj Jamir from Nagaland left her job in an MNC to bring up her son. But the interest in cooking she picked up in her mother’s kitchen remained with her. Apart from being a homemaker, she is also very active in social media, posting about various kinds of dishes and recipes. Dig into her blog for some yummy Naga dishes, especially using pork. Don’t forget to check her Instagram profile too.

Assamese Cuisine

Sharmin Pasha's page on the cuisine of Assam is very popular with thousands of fans all over the world. She also hosts workshops on Assamese cuisine highlighting the various indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

Khasi Food Lover

Angela Muktieh uses her page to deconstruct the Khasi cuisine of Meghalaya. You will get to know many aspects of the dishes - for instance, Khasi cooking doesn't use too many spices. And that fermentation and smoking are the two methods uses to preserve meat used in the flavourful stir fries and stews. You will know how to make tungtap – a chutney made with small dried fish, and jadoh and dohklieh.