Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
5 Scenic Islands To Add To Your Travel List

From St Mary’s in Karnataka to Quibble Island in Tamil Nadu, here are some lesser known islands we have unravelled for you

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:44 pm

Add spice to your upcoming travel by adding these lesser-known islands to your itinerary. But remember, these are often fragile zones and therefore tread softly.

Diu Island, Gujarat

Diu is separated from the Indian mainland by the Gulf of Khambhat (Cambay) of the Arabian Sea, off the southern coast of Gujarat's Kathiawar peninsula. It is connected by bridges to the mainland. A former Portuguese colony, this island has retained many of its past attractions. Do not miss the Naida caves known for their maze-like structure. There are forts dating way back to the 16th century.

St. Mary’s, Karnataka

St. Mary's is an archipelago of four islands, and is known for its basaltic rock formations, with a large area displaying hexagonal formations.  It is said that these rocks were formed because of the sub-aerial subvolcanic movement that took place in Madagascar. These were attached to India nearly 88 million years ago. The beach (be careful of the rocks) and the blue waves are its main attractions.

Quibble Island, Tamil Nadu

Quibble Island is located in the Adyar River in Chennai. It shares its boundary with the southern stretch of Marina Beach. The island also houses a large European cemetery.  Enjoy the tranquil landscape with only the sound of the waves crashing against the shores.

Hope Island, Andhra Pradesh

Hope Island, situated on the state’s Kakinada coast on the Bay of Bengal, was formed in the 18th century by the waters of the Koringa River, a distributary of the Godavari River. This tadpole-shaped island will soon be developed as an eco-tourism site, according to reports. So enjoy the scenic ferry ride and a jungle safari before the crowd arrives.

Barren Island, Andaman

The only active volcano in India, Barren Island is situated in Andaman and Nicobar. Just like the name suggests, the island is bereft of any significant vegetation. One can visit the island only by chartered boat, after obtaining permission from the forest department and other permits.

