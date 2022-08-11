5 Cycling Routes In India That Will Steal Your Heart

Remember as a kid the joy of receiving your first cycle? Having explored the best biking routes across India, it is time to go from one place to another on your cycles. Relive those days from your childhood and venture off with your cycles to explore the most scenic journeys in the country. From the East coast of India to Gangtok and Nathula Pass, invigorate yourself with the thrill and excitement that comes with discovering life altering destinations.

Chennai to Pondicherry

Clear roads sprinkled with sparkling beaches make this trail one of the best in India. The route, going through Mahabalipuram, is renowned for its glistening seaside views. The journey which also happens to be the easiest on this list will take 1-2 days depending on your stamina and belief. The 150km adventure will involve pedaling past Kelambakkam where the Thiruporur temple pond will be brimming with water. The glorious lush green of the East Coast Region is sure to bring a smile on your face.

Duration: 1-2 days

Difficulty: Easy

Somnath to Diu

Moving further up north, this trip is slightly more challenging that the East Coast trail. Encompassing over 200kms, if you avoid the conventional highways, the landscape is extremely picturesque. Cycle by the coconut farms, and let the clear blue skies flooded by migratory birds add to the perfect setting. With the sea running along the route, observe the unusual palm trees called the Hokka trees. Originally brought here by the Portuguese, the trees have edible fruits bearing medicinal powers.

Duration: 3 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Ahmedabad to Jaipur

Having explored the greenery of Gujarat, make your way to the home of the Rajputana dynasties. Pedal through the route admiring the glamorous forts and lakes of this historical state. Make stopovers if you have time to get a closer look at the bastions and remember to cherish the view from these magnificent structures that once served the kings of the region. Apart from this, you will also have the opportunity to marvel at the unending Thar Desert. The sheer size of this unyielding landscape is sure to capture your imagination.

Duration: 10-12 days

Difficulty: Moderate

Shillong to Cherrapunji

From one end of the country to another, far away from the desert of the West and into the hills of the East - the Shillong to Cherrapunji trail is one that you shouldn't miss out on. One of the more difficult trails on this list, the hilly terrain is sure to make your ride challenging. The short 60km adventure, though, might take up to 2 days. The sudden twists mixed with surprising turns are certain to make this journey one to remember. But, you can assured that the scenic mountain and valleys on either side will add another dimension to your trip. Just ask Puneet, our photographer who recently went biking in the region!

Duration: 1-2 days

Difficulty: Difficult

Gangtok to Nathu La

Possibly the most beautiful trail on this wish list, the Gangtok to Nathu La is close to the Indo-Chinese border and is often used by the army. Hence, a permit is required for you before you go this journey. While the distance from the Sikkimese capital city to the pass is a mere 60kms, it is the elevation which makes this ride the most challenging. Situated at an altitude of over 14,000ft, the road isn't in the best of conditions. The unwavering cold weather is a further hindrance. However, get past all those obstacle, and you'll be faced with an unforgettable view, one that is sure to leave you immobile.

Duration: 1 day

Difficulty: Difficult