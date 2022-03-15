Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
'Art for Hope' Initiative by Hyundai Motor India Foundation lends its support to Artists

25 Indian artists were felicitated with a ₹1 lakh grant under the initiative tat aims to promote varied art forms

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:13 pm

In a world divided on different fronts, it is art that unites us. And there is no dearth of talent in India. To provide a platform to these artists to showcase their work, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd felicitated 25 grantees of ‘Art for Hope’ at Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Rendering unwavering support to art and cultural communities, 'Art for Hope' is a dedicated CSR program inspired by Hyundai’s global  vision of ‘Progress for Humanity'. It hopes to promote and incentivise artists across a manifold of verticals such as Digital Art, Crafts, Multi-Disciplinary Art, Performance Arts and Visual Arts. As a part of the program, the winners were awarded a grant amount of Rs. 1 lakh which will be used for their projects, commissioned on themes of  Hope, Solidarity and Gratitude. 

The Coral Woman is a documentary that highlights coral bleaching

A four-day exhibition at Bikaner House, organised to promote regional and indigenous arts, and shed light on the country's rich, united, and diverse heritage, showcased the works of the artists from different art fields. Featuring in the list of grantees, wic received 163 applications from 17 states, are artists from across the country, including  Aswathy KN (Kerala), Akanksha Sharma (New Delhi), Anith Reddy (Karnataka), Manoj Kumar Bishwas (Jharkhand), Ashish Kumar Maurya (Uttar Pradesh), Digvijay Singh Jadeja (Gujarat) and Pratik Raut (Maharashtra).

“Art is a reflection of a society’s values, its culture and the people who are a part of it. It helps us understand our innermost emotions. HMIF took the bold step of taking up the cause of artists under their commitment towards ‘Progress for Humanity’.  We congratulate all the winners and hope that the grant will help them in strengthening and popularizing their art form and making it accessible to more people,’’ said Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

