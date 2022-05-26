Thursday, May 26, 2022
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Out For 7-8 Months After Knee Surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed large portions of AC Milan’s Serie A title-winning campaign with injury. He made 23 appearances.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also helped AC Milan to the last of their Serie A titles in his first spell at the club. File Photo

Updated: 26 May 2022 2:53 am

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines — if he decides to continue his playing career. (More Football News)

Ibrahimovic missed large portions of Milan’s title-winning campaign with injury. The 40-year-old Swede made 23 appearances in Serie A, although most of them were off the bench.

Milan said the knee operation, which was performed in France, had been scheduled for a while “to definitively resolve the joint’s instability.”

The club added: “The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months.”

Ibrahimovic will be 41 by then.

After Milan clinched its first Serie A title since 2011 on Sunday, Ibrahimovic said he would only continue playing if he felt well and added that it had been a difficult few months for him.

His contract ends this year.

Ibrahimovic’s return at the start of 2020 signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri finish second last season and end their 11-year wait for the league title this season.

He also helped Milan to the last of its Serie A titles in his first spell at the club. 

