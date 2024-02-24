Sports

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor Light Up Stage

Bollywood megastar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan lit up the stage with a dazzling performance at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shah Rukh, or SRK as he is commonly referred to as, made a grand entry with an inspiring speech before showing his fabulous dance moves and signing off with his signature open-armed pose. The opening ceremony also featured other Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor. The ceremony was a pre-cursor to the season-opening game between title holders Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals.