WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor Light Up Stage

Bollywood megastar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan lit up the stage with a dazzling performance at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shah Rukh, or SRK as he is commonly referred to as, made a grand entry with an inspiring speech before showing his fabulous dance moves and signing off with his signature open-armed pose. The opening ceremony also featured other Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor. The ceremony was a pre-cursor to the season-opening game between title holders Mumbai Indians and last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals.

February 24, 2024

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Actor Shah Rukh Khan with the captains of WPL teams Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and the captains of WPL teams Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Fireworks during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others with the captains of WPL teams Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Sidharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Tiger Shroff performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Varun Dhawan performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Actor Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

